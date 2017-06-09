Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 68 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 306 Reaffirmed Ambrish Kumar Tripathi BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Concord Fortune Minerals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Concord Fortune Minerals India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Delight Dairy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Ginza Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2+ 85 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kamdhenu Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kasatex Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kolkata Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 86 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Manohar Capital Markets Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 190 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ North East Engineering and Construction BG CRISIL A4 91.5 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ RA International LOC CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ RA International Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Raj Construction BG CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Credit Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Negotiation Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 131 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ship Trade Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 257.5 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Soluble Silicates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Soluble Silicates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sundaram Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Timespac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K.Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A.K.Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Credit Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL A 1539 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Ambrish Kumar Tripathi CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Arihant Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Assam Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Assam Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Motors TL CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Bharat Barrel and Drum Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB- Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Corporation Bank Tier-I Bonds(Under CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Basel III) Corporation Bank Tier-II CRISIL AA 5000 Withdrawal Bonds(Under Basel III) Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Corporation Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA- 4375 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Corporation Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA- 14000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Delight Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Delight Dairy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Duars Union Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eparis Jewellers CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- G.B. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 79.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ginza Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 86 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd. Non-FBL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd. TL CRISIL A- 629 Reaffirmed Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Grihith Trade Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)750 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 850 # Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan* * IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Pvt Ltd, and IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease rental discounting (LRD) loan of Rs 85 crore. IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 350 # Pvt Ltd Loan Fac** **The total proposed long-term bank loan facility of Rs 35 crore in the three special-purpose vehicles (SPVs), if availed, will be taken up in the form of LRD loan and will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs. Johal Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Johal Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Johal Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kamdhenu Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Kasatex Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kasatex Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Kasatex Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kolkata Marine Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kolkata Marine Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Komal Properties Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Komal Properties Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned Discounting Loan Komal Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Assigned Loan Fac Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems CC CRISIL BB 31.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems TL CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Manohar Capital Markets Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 106 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Maurya Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 400 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Mayank Texofine CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Mayank Texofine TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned MRS Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned North East Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed North East Engineering and Construction Overdraft CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Origin Corporation CC CRISIL D 61.5 Reaffirmed Origin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Origin Corporation TL CRISIL D 6.8 Reaffirmed Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Pal Stone Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Assigned Credit Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Raj Construction CC CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Raj Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sasa Musa Sugar Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ship Trade Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Pressing Factory Loan Fac Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 64.5 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Ram Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 63.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sindu Building Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.3 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Soluble Silicates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 215.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.7 Reaffirmed SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Overdraft* CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Revolving facility SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sundaram Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Sundaram Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 136.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL D 15550.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 315 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 3400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Timespac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Timespac India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Timespac India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 56.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Trishul Tread Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Trishul Tread Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 28.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.2 Reaffirmed Victory Oil Gram Udyog Association CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed White Circle Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)1500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.