Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 09, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DCM Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 132.5 @ DCM Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 100 @ Deepak Kumar Agrawal Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Deepak Kumar Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1822.5 Reaffirmed Encon Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Encon Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Freedom Shoes LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Graffiti Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed GS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ JFK International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 199 Assigned Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 4 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nuova Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating O P Gupta Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Om Sakthi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeable with Letter of Credit Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed ***100% interchangeable with Buyer's credit Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed ** 100% interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Buyer's credit/Letter of credit Paramount Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Phooltas Transrail Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 540 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Phooltas Transrail Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3200 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 335 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 125 Assigned S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sisco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 @ Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 @ Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Fac Ark Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Aruppukottai Shri Vijayalakshmi Textile CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed MillsPvt Ltd Bayer Cropscience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating *Fully interchangeable with cash credit, overdraft, short-term loans, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating C. P. Foods Overdraft CRISIL B+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DCM Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 750 @ Issuer Not Cooperating DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1360 @ Removed from Notice of Withdrawal DCM Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 255.5 @ Loan Fac DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1160.8 @ Deepak Kumar Agrawal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Deepak Kumar Agrawal Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Deepak Kumar Agrawal CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 377.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Encon Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Evita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8500 Reaffirmed Freedom Shoes LLP TL CRISIL B 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Graffiti Exports CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Graffiti Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Graffiti Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Graffiti Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graffiti Exports WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed GS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 757.5 # Discounting Loan* * IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd, and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease renting discounting (LRD) loan of Rs 78.75 crore. HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 787.5 @ Discounting Loan* * IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd, and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease renting discounting (LRD) loan of Rs 78.75 crore. IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 787.5 # Discounting Loan* *IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd, and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd jointly and severally hold the total lease renting discounting (LRD) loan of Rs 78.75 crore. JFK International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB MKJ Tradex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Narveda Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Narveda Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- O P Gupta Contractors Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Fac Om Sakthi Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeable with Letter of Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ** 100% interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Buyer's credit/Letter of credit Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 364 Reaffirmed Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Paramount Pharma CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Persipina Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16500 Reaffirmed Phooltas Transrail Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Phooltas Transrail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phooltas Transrail Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit R. Priya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating R. Priya TL CRISIL B 16.3 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 760 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating S. S. Oil Refinery CC CRISIL B 64 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Uma Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Uma Ginning and Oil Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Sisco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 @ Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 192.2 @ Loan Fac Speedcrafts Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 @ Credit Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 89 @ Sri Saraswathi Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Saraswathi Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Suyog Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+(SO)280 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 115.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 