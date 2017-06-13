Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathees Hard Flooring BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Aathees Hard Flooring Overdraft CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Anshula Technological Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Upgraded from Consultants Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Bharat Chemical Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Hanuman Timber Co LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG * CRISIL A1+ 14300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund based limits of upto Rs.250 crore Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3219.1 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21950 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2927.3 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Kamla Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Oswal Agrimpex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Borax Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Borax Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Raj Borax Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Somochem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Somochem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Somochem India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Yerik International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathees Hard Flooring TL CRISIL B+ 24.5 Assigned Aathees Hard Flooring Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.8 Assigned Loan Fac Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 46.2 Assigned Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Anshula Technological Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Upgraded from Consultants Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2250 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 224 Assigned Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed *Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Chemical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 31.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CRISIL AA 6250 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3750 Assigned Loan Fac* ^interchangeable between letter of credit, buyer's credit and fund based facilities Fitex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Timber Co CC CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 10600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 75 crore Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 683.6 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries CC CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamla Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kundan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating M. C. Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Engineers Pvt Ltd Niladri Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A+ 350 Upgraded from loan(f) CRISIL A Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(b) CRISIL A+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A b Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.75 crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(c) CRISIL A+ 4000 Upgraded from CRISIL A c Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.50 crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(d) CRISIL A+ 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A d Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.100 crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(e) CRISIL A+ 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A e Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.100 crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 10000 Upgraded from Foreign Currency(a) CRISIL A a Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Cash Credit, Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, Bank Guarantee and Standby Letter of Credit. Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Guaranteed by EID Parry (India) Ltd Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 2700 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Guaranteed by EID Parry (India) Ltd Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) (Issuer Not Cooperating) Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Raj Borax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rathi Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 136 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shree Vijaylaxmi International Export Packing CRISIL B 90 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Skylark Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Skylark Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 12.2 Assigned Loan Fac Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Somochem India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Special Lime Stone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 99.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 352.5 Assigned Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 309 Assigned Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 7500 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB+ Scheme(e-DFS) Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Yerik International LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)