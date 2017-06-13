Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aathees Hard Flooring BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Aathees Hard Flooring Overdraft CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Anshula Technological Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Upgraded from
Consultants Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
# Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable)
Bharat Chemical Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Timber Co LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG * CRISIL A1+ 14300 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with fund based limits of upto Rs.250 crore
Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3219.1 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21950 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2927.3 Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Kamla Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Oswal Agrimpex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
under LOC from CRISIL
A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Somochem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Somochem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Somochem India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Yerik International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aathees Hard Flooring TL CRISIL B+ 24.5 Assigned
Aathees Hard Flooring Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 46.2 Assigned
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Anshula Technological Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Upgraded from
Consultants Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 224 Assigned
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed
*Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable)
Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Bharat Chemical Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Chemical CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bharat Chemical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 31.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CRISIL AA 6250 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3750 Assigned
Loan Fac*
^interchangeable between letter of credit, buyer's credit and fund based facilities
Fitex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanuman Timber Co CC CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 10600 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and
buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent
of Rs 75 crore
Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 683.6 Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries CC CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.2 Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamla Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kundan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
M. C. Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Niladri Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BBB-
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A+ 350 Upgraded from
loan(f) CRISIL A
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(b) CRISIL A+ 2500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
b Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.75
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(c) CRISIL A+ 4000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
c Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.50
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(d) CRISIL A+ 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
d Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.100
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG(e) CRISIL A+ 3000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
e Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.100
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 10000 Upgraded from
Foreign Currency(a) CRISIL A
a Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Cash Credit, Letter of Credit, Buyers
Credit, Bank Guarantee and Standby Letter of Credit.
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
*Guaranteed by EID Parry (India) Ltd
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA- 2700 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
*Guaranteed by EID Parry (India) Ltd
Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rathi Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 136 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Vijaylaxmi International Export Packing CRISIL B 90 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned
Skylark Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Skylark Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 12.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Somochem India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Special Lime Stone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 99.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL B+
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 352.5 Assigned
Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 309 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 7500 Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL BB+
Scheme(e-DFS)
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Yerik International LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)