Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Noor Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit American International School - Chennai BG CRISIL A1+ 0.4 Reaffirmed American International School - Chennai Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 759 Reaffirmed Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) BCH Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 159.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Dhall Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Dhall Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal-Pro CRISIL PP - 7150 Reaffirmed Mkt-Linked Debt MLD A1+r Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Goyal Sons LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Grand Motors BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jumbo Bag Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 137 Reaffirmed K.T. Mathew & Co. BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Legend Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Metalloy Impex Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed ^ 100% inter-changeable with Buyer's credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A3 407.5 Reaffirmed Satya Jewellers Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shraddha Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sunrise Process Equipments Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase (Issuer Not Cooperating) Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Vinayak Minerals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- American International School - Chennai Foreign Currency CRISIL A+ 129.9 Reaffirmed TL* * USD 2.00 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the March 31, 2017 exchange rate of Rs.64.894 per USD) American International School - Chennai Foreign Currency Withdrawal 275.8 Withdrawal TL** ** USD 4.25 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the March 31, 2017 exchange rate of Rs.64.894 per USD) American International School - Chennai Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 64.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 91 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 26 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BCH Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 90.3 Reaffirmed Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deron Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned Deron Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Deron Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 71.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Assigned Dhall Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Credit DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 380.6 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA/ 50000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA/ 1000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd PS CRISIL AA/ 10500 Reaffirmed Ess Ell Foods Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Fac GK-Autopal Lighting Solutions LLP CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed GK-Autopal Lighting Solutions LLP Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2195 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Grand Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Grand Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 92 Reaffirmed Fac Grand Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Grand Motors CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Grand Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Fac Grand Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.4 Reaffirmed Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 162.6 Reaffirmed Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 358 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Jumbo Bag Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.T. Mathew & Co. CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed K.T. Mathew & Co. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Fac Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 185 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 372 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Legend Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Legend Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 33 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Legend Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Legend Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.4 Reaffirmed Leofortune Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Metalloy Impex CC# CRISIL B 82.5 Reaffirmed # Buyers credit is the sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.5.25 Crore Mewar University TL CRISIL D 296.7 Reaffirmed Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2250 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Nova Agri Sciences (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Nova Agri Sciences (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned One Stop Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics CC CRISIL BB+ 79 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics Fund & NFBL CRISIL BB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics Non-FBL CRISIL BB+ 14 Reaffirmed Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165.5 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 236.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Saakaar Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satya Jewellers CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Satya Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B 17.2 Reaffirmed Satya Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 116 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shiva Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Limits Shraddha Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Vishwakarma Cold Storage Overdraft CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shri Guru Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Shri Guru Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sibrama Newage Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed Starline Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Starline Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Starline Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 92 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Vinayak Minerals CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Vinayak Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Minerals TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)