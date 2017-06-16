Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Spinning Mills Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Advance Against CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Consignment Sales Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Credit Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Assigned BHRUNDA Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 285 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1136.4 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A2 1931 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ # Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit and interchangeable from Fund based to Non Fund based limit amounting to Rs. 25 crores Inox India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG##CRISIL A2 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with Cash Credit, WCDL / STL, Stand-by Letter of Credit and Shipping Guarantee Inox India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Inox India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 2797 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lotus Infratech BG CRISIL A4 92.5 Assigned M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating NRB Bearings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Panda Infraproject Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. Kothari and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R. Kothari and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R. Kothari and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shirt Company India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shirt Company India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shirt Company India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 108.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shirt Company India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ram Autotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 910 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 960 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Organic Foods Inc LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Suich Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credit Tee Knits Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed Negotiation Issuer Not Cooperating Tee Knits Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Track India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA 0 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 9Planets Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating 9Planets Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 149 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aarvee International CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aarvee International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Akshay Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Akshay Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Akshay Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B- 71 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Al Manama Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Al Manama Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 910 Reaffirmed Asian Thai Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 358.8 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3750 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 211 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 679 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 30500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 122205.4Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 53544.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 70528 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds BHRUNDA Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Boparai Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Boparai Metals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned BSBK Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 295 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 65 Assigned BSBK Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 43.6 Assigned Loan Fac Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 101.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 98.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Suspension Revoked *Letter of Credit facility to the extent of Rs.10 crore as a sub-limit of Cash Credit facility Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Gauri International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gauri International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 71.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating H. R. International Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating H. R. International Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating H. R. International Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating H. R. International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating H. R. International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating H. R. International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating H. R. International Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Inox India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 181 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ** Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short Term Loan, Buyers Credit/Import Bill Discounting/ Letter of Credit Inox India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short Term Loan Inox India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL BBB+ 419 Downgraded from CRISIL A- @Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Interchangeability from Non Fund to Fund based limit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 23.35 crores Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with Cash Credit, WCDL / STL, Stand-by Letter of Credit and Shipping Guarantee Inox India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores Inox India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1200 Assigned J and J Precision Industries CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating JB Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating JB Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 330 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lotus Infratech Overdraft CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating NRB Bearings Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with buyer's credit (BC), export packing credit (EPC), bill discounting (BD), letter of credit (LC), and bank guarantee (BG) NRB Bearings Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 670 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) /LC/standby letter of credit/guarantee/EPC NRB Bearings Ltd CC& CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with WCDL, EPC, LC/BC, and capex BC NRB Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with cash credit, WCDL/foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR)/EPC/BC NRB Bearings Ltd CC@@ CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with STL/CP, BC/EPC/FCNR, CC/WCDL. NRB Bearings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 31.2 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Panda Infraproject Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prachin Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 70.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prachin Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating R T Exports Ltd TL CRISIL D 149.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Radha Madhav Developers TL CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating RC Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating RC Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Saomya Fortune Infra Ventures TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shirt Company India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shirt Company India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 438.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Ram Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sri Venkata Kamakshi Rice Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 21.4 Assigned Sri Venkata Kamakshi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned Sri Venkata Kamakshi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.6 Assigned Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 174.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Star Organic Foods Inc LT Loan CRISIL B 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Suich Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suich Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 105 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 174 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Supreme Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Supreme Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 24 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 84.8 Assigned Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 552 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Suvilas Properties Pvt. Ltd. Project Loan CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ticel Bio Park Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ticel Bio Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Track India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Track India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 