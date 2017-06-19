Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A2 24 Reaffirmed Amit Leather Wears Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Foreign Currency Balaji Powertronics LOC CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Purchase ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Garuda Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Garuda Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Garuda Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 106 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gee Gee Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed CP) Enhanced from 4000 Crore HDB Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Himachal Power Products LOC CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Hothur Traders 100% E.O.U. BG CRISIL A4 73.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hothur Traders 100% E.O.U. Proposed BG CRISIL A4 26.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 920 Reaffirmed Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 695 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mangal Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Microtek International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One- Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development Pristine Medical Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Shivalik Industries - Delhi LOC CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Shivalik Industries - Delhi BG CRISIL A1 5 Assigned Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India BG CRISIL A4 360 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Suresh Techno Electro (India) LLP BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed under LOC Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Toyota Financial Services India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1600 crore Universal Power Products LOC CRISIL A1 80 Assigned Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forward Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forward Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 206 Reaffirmed Amit Leather Wears TL CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Amit Leather Wears Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Amitex Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Amitex Agro Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned Loan Fac Argunt Aggregates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Argunt Aggregates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Arunodya Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46.5 Assigned; Suspenion Revoked Balaji Powertronics CC CRISIL A+ 650 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Caspia Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Celebrity Biopharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Biopharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Funding from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Field Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Field Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Field Motor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Garuda Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Garuda Packaging Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Garuda Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gee Emm Overseas CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gee Emm Overseas Inventory Funding CRISIL B 23.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gee Emm Overseas TL CRISIL B 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gee Gee Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gee Gee Agro Tech Inventory Funding CRISIL B 75 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gee Gee Agro Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Global Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Global Leathers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 73751.5 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 91248.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Issue HDB Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 75000 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 200000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Himachal Power Products CC CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hind Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Hind Glass Industries Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Kritika Enterprises CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 384 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Lanson Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mangal Trading Company Overdraft CRISIL BB 3.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangal Trading Company TL CRISIL BB 16.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Microtek International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 110 Assigned Loan Fac Microtek International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 700 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1220000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax- Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development PLK Manufacturing Unit CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Pristine Medical Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Pristine Medical Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 27 Assigned Pristine Medical Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30.5 Assigned Pulikkottil Lazar and Sons Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pulikkottil Lazar and Sons Jewellery Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 202.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 247.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Motors - Noida Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B Scheme(e- DFS) Sagar Motors - Noida Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sew Krishnagar Baharampore Highways Ltd TL CRISIL D 6003.2 Reaffirmed SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL D 17000 Reaffirmed Shivalik Industries - Delhi CC CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India CC CRISIL B+ 330 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Silpa Projects and Infrastructure India TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Balaji Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 69 Assigned Sri Balaji Textiles Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.4 Reaffirmed Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.6 Assigned Loan Fac Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 107 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 385 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 274.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Suresh Techno Electro (India) LLP CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suresh Techno Electro (India) LLP TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 8000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 36000 Reaffirmed Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Unishire Urbanscape Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL D 1260 Downgraded from CRISIL B+(SO) Universal Power Products CC CRISIL A+ 160 Assigned Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 136.8 Reaffirmed Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90.6 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 151.7 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 137 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 135.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1460 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 