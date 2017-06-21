Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amkette Analytics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Amkette Analytics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Auto Czars BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bhavani Wood Works Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.4 Reaffirmed BTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Elite Homes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Elite Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Good Greens India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Good Greens India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Good Greens India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A3 Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A3 Indu Multi-Pack Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3.5 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 33 Reaffirmed Jay Autocomponents Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Jay Autocomponents Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Modern Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ornet Intermediates Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed ***100% interchangeable with Buyers credit Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 54.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajinder Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society BG CRISIL A2 119 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shankara Building Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 16.5 Assigned Sharad Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Packing Credit CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sky Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Fac Sonex Industries BG CRISIL A4 21 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sonex Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 820 Assigned Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aditi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Aditi Industries TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Amkette Analytics Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Annapurna Industries - Kanpur CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Annapurna Industries - Kanpur Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Limits Annapurna Industries - Kanpur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Auto Czars CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhavani Wood Works CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.1 Reaffirmed Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.5 Reaffirmed BTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 185 Reaffirmed BTC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Centurywells Roofing India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned CLP Wind Farms (Theni- Project II) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2100 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac * CRISIL A- * The company has availed loans from IDBI and IDFC Bank against this facility, out of which the loan from IDBI bank has been prepaid in April 2017. Edathadan Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edathadan Granites TL CRISIL BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed G.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Good Greens India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Good Greens India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Harmony Shubham Associates TL CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Issue Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Indu Multi-Pack Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Indu Multi-Pack Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Indu Multi-Pack Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 293.5 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 97.5 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 78.5 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1173.4 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 27.7 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdamba Metalloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed Jawahar Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL B 310 Reaffirmed Jay Autocomponents Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 81 Reaffirmed Jay Autocomponents Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Jay Autocomponents Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Autocomponents Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 314 Reaffirmed Keltech Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Madhav Copper Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Madhav Copper Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Madhav Copper Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 65.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 84 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 15.7 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Micropet Containers Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Loan Fac Micropet Containers Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Assigned Micropet Containers Inc. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 128.5 Assigned Modern Impex CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Modern Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Modern Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit N. S. Impex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Ornet Intermediates Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Working capital demand and Buyers credit. Sub-limit of Rs. 7 Crs for Bank Guarantee. Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed ** 100% interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Buyers credit/Letter of credit P Narasimha Rao and Company BG CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P Narasimha Rao and Company CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P Narasimha Rao and Company LT Loan CRISIL D 13.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating P Narasimha Rao and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priya Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Priya Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rajinder Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 731 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 102.5 Reaffirmed Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Reaffirmed Shankara Building Products Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 72.3 Assigned Shankara Building Products Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A- 1001.2 Assigned Shankara Building Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Assigned Shankara Building Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Sharad Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Purchase Sharad Exports TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem CC CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sky Automobiles Overdraft* CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * secured overdraft Sky Automobiles TL CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sonex Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sonex Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 37.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sonex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Sutapa International Exports Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Assigned The Vision House CC CRISIL BB- 51 Reaffirmed The Vision House Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Credit The Vision House TL CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1830 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.150.0 crore, bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 crore. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB+ 835 Reaffirmed $Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 crore Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.70 crore, working capital demand loan of Rs.50 crore; financial guarantee of Rs.5 crore Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 375 Reaffirmed % Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.37.5 crore Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 930 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.45 crore for gold loan Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.190 crore, bank guarantee of Rs.190 crore for gold loan Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$$ CRISIL BBB+ 275 Reaffirmed $$Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.27.50 crore Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan^^ CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.33.0 crore, bank guarantee of Rs.33.0 crore, stand by letter of credit of Rs.33.0 crore and Metal loan of Rs. 33.0 c Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Vardhman Spinners CC CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Vardhman Spinners Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 53 Reaffirmed Vardhman Spinners Proposed TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned VSSN Jambaladinni CC CRISIL B- 210 Reaffirmed VSSN Kallur CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed VSSN Rajalabanda CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 