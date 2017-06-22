Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1136.4 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Calcutta Export Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ Calcutta Export Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Calcutta Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 56 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 18 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Elixir Metform Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Freeze Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Auto Tech Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting N I Engineering Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 P P Raju & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 79.5 Assigned Passavant Energy & Environment India LOC CRISIL A4+ 305 Assigned Pvt Ltd Passavant Energy & Environment India BG* CRISIL A4+ 770.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd * Includes a sub-limit of Rs 15 crore for LC and Rs 10 crore for Bank Overdraft PVM Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Raipur Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reassigned Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reassigned Forward Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 293 Reassigned STCI Primary Dealer Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sunmax Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Surya Industries BG CRISIL D 0.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Varsha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 38.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BSBK Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 295 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 53.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSBK Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 881 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Daewon India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Daewon India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Elixir Metform Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Elixir Metform Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Freeze Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B I.S.P. Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ICL Fincorp Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ICL Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 380 Assigned ICL Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ICL Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indian Foodtech Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Indian Foodtech Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Auto Tech Industries TL CRISIL B 70.5 Assigned Jai Hind Auto Tech Industries CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 2.6 Assigned Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned N I Engineering Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac N I Engineering Technologies Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Natraj Motels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Natraj Motels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Natraj Motels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Loan Fac P P Raju & Co Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Fac P P Raju & Co Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned Passavant Energy & Environment India CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 212.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd PVM Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Raipur Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Raipur Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Sawariya International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Niwas Cold Storage - Hojai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Niwas Cold Storage - Hojai CC CRISIL B 31.5 Assigned Shree Niwas Cold Storage - Hojai LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 259.5 Reaffirmed Shubh Sandesh Health Care LLP TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 207 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Venkateswara Poultries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Poultries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Poultries Cash TL CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79 Reaffirmed Sundaram Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 420 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BB+ *Includes sublimit of up to Rs.5 crore of export packing credit Sunmax Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Surya Industries CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B Surya Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Surya Industries TL CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Udaya Hardwares - Kanyakumari CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Udaya Hardwares - Kanyakumari TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Varsha Construction Drop Line CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Overdraft Fac Varsha Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 435 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.