Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1350 Reaffirmed Adit Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Adventec Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 290 Reaffirmed Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dabur India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit. Dev Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Endurance Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.K.Duplex and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Leading Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Leading Metals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30.1 Assigned M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1100 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Ori-Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 135 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Param Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Rextron Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Rishiroop Ltd NCD CRISIL A3+ 115.2 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15690 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11160 Reaffirmed Sikka Engineering Company Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sikka Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned STCI Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed V.J. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Veritaas Granito LLP BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Vishal Construction BG CRISIL A4 34.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 162903.8Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5113.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30780 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd to the extent of Rs.2278 crore Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 6654 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2993.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC$ CRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 40 crores Action Construction Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Adit Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Adventec Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Arka Educational and Cultural Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 210 Assigned Arka Educational and Cultural Trust TL CRISIL BBB 900 Assigned Arka Eduserve Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 593.9 Assigned Arka Eduserve Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Asco Steel CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 910 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 428.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 371.8 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Charles Mathew CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dabur India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit, cash credit (book debt), drawee bill, packing credit, bill discounting, and post-shipment credit facilities. Dev Engineers CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dharamshala Ropeway Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit to an extent of Rs 80 crore ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Endurance Technologies Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL AA 1600 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- $Interchangeable with other fund based and non-fund based facilities upto Rs.50cr Endurance Technologies Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- *interchangeable with non-fund based limits; Endurance Technologies Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 610 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- **interchangeable with non-fund based facility upto Rs.10cr and interchangeable with other fund based facilities upto Rs.41cr Endurance Technologies Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ***interchangeable with other fund based and non-fund based facilities; Endurance Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1410 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Endurance Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 510.3 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Gopalan Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed HBS City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B HBS City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B HDFC Bank Ltd Tier I bonds CRISIL AA+ 100000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) HDFC Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) HDFC Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned (Under Basel III) HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 52000 Reaffirmed Bonds Hotel Vakratunda - Naddi TL CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned Jeya Sathya Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Jeya Sathya Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.K.Duplex and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned K.K.Duplex and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned K.K.Duplex and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Leading Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.9 Assigned M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 CRISIL BB+ M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Manjushree Innovations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Manjushree Innovations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 380 Assigned Mayar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ N.Mahalingam and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB N.Mahalingam and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed OM Threads Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned OM Threads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 93 Assigned Ori-Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ori-Plast Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Ori-Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Param Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 28 Assigned Rextron Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Rextron Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Shibu Mathew CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61900 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL AA+ 193680 Reaffirmed @Long term bank facilities of Rs 1243 crore transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriramozone Retail Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sikka Engineering Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 2.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sony Mathew CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sudeep Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Sudeep Exim Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned TDI Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 203 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1697 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 203 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1697 Reaffirmed Trinity Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 68.5 Reaffirmed Trinity Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 500 Assigned V.J. Constructions Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Veritaas Granito LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Veritaas Granito LLP CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Vijayalakshmi Traders - Chennai Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Vijayalakshmi Traders - Chennai Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Vishal Construction CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vishal Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd External CRISIL AA 1990.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs 199.03 crore is INR equivalent of USD 44 million hedged at Rs 45.2350/USD Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 54000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5780 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd External CRISIL AA 4171.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.417.17 crore is INR equivalent of USD 92 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4772.5 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 628.4 Reaffirmed Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 126.5 Assigned Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 