CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 30

Jun 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Crescent Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Devarsh Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Diana Buildwell Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Galaxy Tube Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Galaxy Tube Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3+ Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd) Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kamal Jewellers Overdraft CRISIL A3 86.5 Reaffirmed Khurana Exports - Kanpur Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 17.7 Assigned L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging BG CRISIL A2+ 350 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A1 L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 650 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A1 Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ M/s M.P. Agarwalla BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Malabar Tech BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Credit Merit Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Merit Organics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Modern Stage Service BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Mohini Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 210 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 104 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 81.6 Reaffirmed Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ponmani Industries BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Precision Operations Systems India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 396.5 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Smart Controls India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1850 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 189.6 Downgraded Discounting Bill from CRISIL Purchase A4+ Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 216 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Pavithra Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sri Sai Leela Electrical Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LOC CRISIL A1 780 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Vardhman Special Steels Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable VenkhataSrinivasa Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Zuberi Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Zuberi Engineering Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAAA - Upgraded from FAA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG # - 1000 Withdrawal # Sublimit of Rs 50 crore for working capital demand loan/cash credit ACB India Ltd CC - 470 Withdrawal ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TL - 465.5 Withdrawal ACB India Ltd Sales Bill - 150 Withdrawal Discounting ACB India Ltd BG ** - 990 Withdrawal ** Sublimit of Rs 20 crore for letter of credit Accutime Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Accutime Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned ACME Sawant Ventures Project Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed ACME Sawant Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 255 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Limits Aditya Sai Cot Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Anand Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Anand Rice Mills Export Packing CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Credit Anand Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand Rice Mills TL CRISIL BB 14.2 Reaffirmed Avian Technologies CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Avian Technologies Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 19.5 Reaffirmed Avian Technologies LT Loan CRISIL B- 32.6 Reaffirmed Avian Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.5 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed C P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating C P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating C P Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 78 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68 Upgraded from CRISIL B CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Crescent Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Devarsh Construction Co Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Friends Alloys CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Friends Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 106 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Galaxy Tube Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Tube Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 410 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Greatship India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 3300 Reaffirmed Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA 3750 Assigned @ Interchangeable with fund-based facilities such as buyer's credit, short-term loan, and forward contract facility, and with non-fund-based facilities such as bank guarantee and letter of credit Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Negotiation Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 76.5 Reaffirmed Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Dall and Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Hindustan Dall and Flour Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54.1 Reaffirmed Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92 Reaffirmed Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd) Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons TL CRISIL BB 14.8 Reaffirmed Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd) Johar Automobiles Overdraft CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 59 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Karam Udyog Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Khurana Exports - Kanpur Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Khurana Exports - Kanpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.3 Assigned Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Credit Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB+ - Upgraded from Rating CRISIL BBB Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC* CRISIL A 1750 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A+ *Includes sublimit of Rs 50 crore as non-fund based limit L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan CRISIL A 8000 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A+ L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan^ CRISIL A 3500 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A+ ^Loan from co-promoter, NPCIL, is secured by a charge on the assets of the company that ranks pari-passu with other lenders. The loan is being rated on the specific request of NPCIL L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 750 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Laxmi Doors TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Laxmi Doors CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Laxmi Doors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ M/s M.P. Agarwalla CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed BG CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed MA Amba Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Malabar Tech CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Marine Container Services (South) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 167 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Marine Container Services (South) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Merit Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Merit Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 315 Reaffirmed Mittal Unicot Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mittal Unicot Industries TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Modern Stage Service CC CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed Modern Stage Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohini Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 crore Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 480 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Nabakalebar Charitable Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nabakalebar Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Nabakalebar Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nabakalebar Charitable Trust WC TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Nahar Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 477.9 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 28 Reaffirmed Discounting Naser Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Housing Bank Deposits Under CRISIL AAA 90000 Assigned Rural Housing Fund and Under Urban Housing Fund* *Rs 6000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs 3000 crore under Urban Housing Fund National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 57750 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.12000 Crore) National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 46401.33Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.7000 Crore) National Housing Bank LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1190 Upgraded from CRISIL B Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 32.3 Reaffirmed Purchase Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Palathra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed PCS Auto Cast CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned PCS Auto Cast TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Pelican International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Pelican International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 187.5 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries CC CRISIL BB- 81 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pep-Cee Pack Industries TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 325.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 145 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB+ PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 31.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 252.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ponmani Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Precision Operations Systems India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Precision Operations Systems India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purushottam Jairam & Co. CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Purushottam Jairam & Co. LOC* CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating; * interchange between Cash Credit and Letter of Credit to a tune for Rs. 75 million R.L. Foods CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 342.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 528 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Reaffirmed Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Rathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Rathi Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Ravisum Processing CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Ravisum Processing Rupee TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Rudra Enterprises CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S.K. Foods CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed S.K. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.K. Foods TL CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Sagar Pulses Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Sagar Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Sagar Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned SCC Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SCC Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 535 Reaffirmed SCC Builders Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro LT Loan CRISIL B 77 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B 11.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 33.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Ram Mahender Kishore International CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ram Mahender Kishore International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Smart Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Smart Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Smart Controls India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Smart Controls India Ltd TL CRISIL B 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 354.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5845.4 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Sri Pavithra Constructions Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Sri Sai Leela Electrical Projects CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Stepping Stone Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Stepping Stone Educational Society Overdraft* CRISIL B 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating; * its s revolving facility Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 215 Reaffirmed The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing CC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LT Loan CRISIL A 1117 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 103 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Loan Fac The Sunbeam Academy Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from Industries CRISIL B+ Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from Industries Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA 100 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- @ Rs.5.5 crore cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA 350 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- #Interchangeable with Non-Fund Based Facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 40 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA 10 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 85 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fun based (LC & BGs) Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 114 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 1400 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1110.9 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 454.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 15000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA * Includes Rs 1,155 crore sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL AA+ 2500 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL AA Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA+ 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 8460 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 24200 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Velatal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Velatal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 338 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ VenkhataSrinivasa Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 60 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- #Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill Discounting VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 90 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable with Packing Credit & includes sub limit of Rs 2.5 crores for Foreign Bills Purchase/ Foreign Bills Discounting facilities VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 264 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA 470.5 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 104.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Zuberi Engineering Company CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 