CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3

Jul 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 30 and July 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Sugars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ A P Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed A P Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 285 Reaffirmed Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Avante Medical Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Baderwals Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Beekay Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Benso Garmenting Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Forward Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Best It World India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1700 Assigned Calcast Ferrous Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Calcutta Springs Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Chawla Techno Construct Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Eastman International BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Eastman International LOC CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Eastman International Packing Credit CRISIL A2 320 Reaffirmed Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Frontier Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Gajanan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gindlani Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 49427.6 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed * The facility being rated is a plain vanilla forward contract Jay Jagdamba Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed CP) JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 1500 Reassigned Forward* * The facility being rated is a plain vanilla forward contract M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Marc Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 14.8 Assigned Marc Technocrats Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 117.2 Reaffirmed Forward Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed **Includes Rs 7.5 crore of sublimit for bank guarantee ONGC Videsh Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 15445.5 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 4554.5 Assigned Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 4000 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabhat Agro Multi-State Co-Operative Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Setting Cement Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed ^The above facility is guaranteed by Nirma Ltd R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26.2 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency RBM Industries BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Roll Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shajan Jacob BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shakti Earth Movers BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shalimar Corp Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Shalimar Malls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150.8 Reaffirmed Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 49 Reaffirmed Forward Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Assigned Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Siemens Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 51600 Reaffirmed Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 970 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Terai Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Unique Construction - Surat Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 1900 Assigned Loan Fac Urja Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Urja Tech BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Vihaan Networks Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 130 Assigned Vihaan Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A2 120 Assigned Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned A B Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1100 Assigned A P Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed A P Fashions Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed A P Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 270 Reaffirmed Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 128.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 47 Assigned Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.9 Assigned Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 56.6 Assigned Amrita Bhargava Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Amrita Bhargava Education Society Overdraft CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Amrita Bhargava Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Amritlal and Brothers CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Amritlal and Brothers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ans Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed APL Metals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL C 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- APL Metals Ltd CC CRISIL C 570 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Avante Medical CC CRISIL BB- 45.3 Reaffirmed Avante Medical Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 4.7 Reaffirmed Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 41.5 Reaffirmed Bangalore International Airport Ltd TL CRISIL AA 17804.1 Assigned Bangalore International Airport Ltd CC CRISIL AA 500 Assigned Bangalore International Airport Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 335.9 Assigned Loan Fac Beekay Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 199.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benso Garmenting CC CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Benso Garmenting Export Packing CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Credit Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60.3 Reaffirmed Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 15000 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1145.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 209.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed Credit Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 632.8 Reaffirmed Best It World India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Assigned Bhandari Agro CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Bhandari Agro TL CRISIL B+ 27.1 Assigned Calcast Ferrous Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Calcutta Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Calcutta Springs Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 145 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB Chandralok Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Chawla Techno Construct Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Chawla Techno Construct Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.6 Assigned Loan Fac Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Assigned Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Cosmos Business Machines CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Cosmos Business Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DN Paper Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B DN Paper Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B DN Paper Mill TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Eastman International LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 337.5 Reaffirmed Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 34.9 Assigned Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.1 Assigned Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Discounting Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL C 3682 Upgraded from CRISIL D Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Frontier Motors CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Gajanan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 3 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB- Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 117.5 Reaffirmed Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 292.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reassigned Loan Fac GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 135.1 Reaffirmed Gindlani Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Gindlani Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Golflinks Software Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A+(SO) 2700 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* Withdrawal 7800 Withdrawal *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG Withdrawal 9000 Withdrawal Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# Withdrawal 81370 Withdrawal #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Holoflex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 86.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 92.5 Assigned Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 25 Assigned Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Icon Developers - Guntur LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1010 Reaffirmed Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1407.6 Reaffirmed IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* - 11825 Withdrawal *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities J.P.Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac J.P.Rice Exports Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 100 Assigned Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Jay Jagdamba Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Jay Jagdamba Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned JKC General Trading Co. Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed JKC General Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMD Energy TL CRISIL BB- 99 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Kalra Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Kalra Agro Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Kalra Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7470 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3005.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 89 Assigned Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Assigned Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), overdraft (OD) and bill discounting to an extent of Rs.250 cr, and Interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Packing Credit Rupee equivalent (PCRE) to an extent of Rs.200 cr and Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit to an extent of Rs. 150 Cr. L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A 8000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyer s credit, and PCFC to the extent of Rs.150 cr. L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Assigned Loan Fac L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 500 Reassigned @ With sub limit of Rs. 25 Cr for WCDL/OD and Interchangeable with PCFC/PCRE Lamiya Silks TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Lamiya Silks CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Lamiya Silks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt CC CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt ST Loan CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Maharaja Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4267.5 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 730 Reaffirmed Credit Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1932.5 Reaffirmed Marc Technocrats Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 5.2 Assigned Overdraft Fac Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36 Assigned Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdFunded Interest TL CRISIL B 243.2 Reaffirmed Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 1156.8 Reaffirmed Mefco Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 63 Assigned Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 223 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Metaforge Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 51.2 Assigned Metaforge Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Metaforge Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 43.8 Assigned Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 18 crore of sublimit for export credit packing credit. Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 824 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 373.5 Reaffirmed N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Assigned Loan Fac N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14.9 Assigned NBCC (India) Ltd BG CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed NBCC (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Neel Motors LLP Inventory Funding CRISIL B 55 Assigned Fac Neel Motors LLP Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Assigned New Darjeeling Union Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed New Darjeeling Union Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed New Sri Balaji Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned New Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17.8 Assigned Loan Fac Parameswara Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Parameswara Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Parameswara Cotton Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Loan Fac Parameswara Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Parameswara Cotton Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL D 3450 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- 0 Reaffirmed Rating Polisetty Somasundaram CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Print Tex India CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Print Tex India LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor CC CRISIL BB 50 R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 46 Reaffirmed Gold Card R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 287.7 Reaffirmed Limits R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Assigned R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 206.7 Reaffirmed R.S. Enterprises (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Raj Rajendra Realtors TL CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ RBM Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed RBM Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Roll Tubes Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Roll Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Assigned S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 14.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sadbhav Rudrapur Highway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3542.4 Assigned Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 160.7 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL D Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Santosh Automotors Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Santosh Automotors Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Santosh Automotors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Seven Star Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Assigned Shajan Jacob Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Shajan Jacob CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Shakti Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Shakumbari Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Shakumbari Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Shalimar Corp Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Shalimar Corp Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shalimar Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Corp Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shalimar Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.4 Assigned Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 245 Assigned Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sharada Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 4170.7 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 3688.5 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1791.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 3150 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Shiva Parboiled Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Siemens Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1260 Reaffirmed Siri Builders and Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 145.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 87.3 Assigned Sri Balaji Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B- 95 Assigned Sri Balaji Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B- 81.9 Assigned Sri Raam Dyeing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Sri Raam Dyeing Factory LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur Proposed BG CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sri Sai Harihara Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB+ 563.5 Upgraded from Property CRISIL BBB Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 306.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sudharsanamtrans CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sudharsanamtrans Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 112.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surya Foods CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Surya Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 70 Assigned Suyash Institute of Medical Science Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Ltd Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 331.3 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 803.7 Reaffirmed T. K. Paper Mills CC CRISIL BB- 54 Assigned Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 51.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3750 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Loan TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Ltd Techmech Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 92 Reaffirmed Techmech Engineers Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 393 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 129 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Unique Construction - Surat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Loan Fac Urja Infrastructure CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Urja Tech CC CRISIL B- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B V. K. Textile Processors TL CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned V. K. Textile Processors CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned V. K. Textile Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Loan Fac Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Vihaan Networks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Assigned Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 89 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijayasri Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 278.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- VRC Agro Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67 Assigned VRC Agro Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Loan Fac Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB+ 105 Assigned Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 330 Assigned Zaibunco Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 230 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 