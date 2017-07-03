FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3

57 Min Read

   Jul 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 30 and July 1, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Sugars Ltd                          LOC                CRISIL A3+     300     Assigned
Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
A P Fashions Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
A P Fashions Pvt Ltd                    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     285     Reaffirmed
Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Reaffirmed
Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reassigned
Avante Medical                          Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd     Proposed LOC       CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Baderwals Projects Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Beekay Engineering Corporation          BG                 CRISIL A3+     800     Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation          LOC                CRISIL A3+     200     Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation          LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     230     Reaffirmed
Benso Garmenting                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     11      Assigned
                                        Forward
Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Best It World India Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A3      1700    Assigned
Calcast Ferrous Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Calcast Ferrous Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Calcutta Springs Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Calcutta Springs Ltd                    Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Calcutta Springs Ltd                    Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Chawla Techno Construct Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     22.5    Reaffirmed
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Eastman International                   BG                 CRISIL A2      2.5     Reaffirmed
Eastman International                   LOC                CRISIL A2      550     Reaffirmed
Eastman International                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      320     Reaffirmed
Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd   Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     10      Assigned
Frontier Motors                         BG                 CRISIL A4+     23      Reaffirmed
Gajanan Industries Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3+     120     Assigned
Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      25.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
Gindlani Rice Mill                      BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Assigned
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Holoflex Ltd                            Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3      16      Reaffirmed
Holoflex Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A3      4       Reaffirmed
IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A2+     49427.6 Reaffirmed
Jagran Prakashan Ltd                    LOC*               CRISIL A1+     1100    Reaffirmed
* The facility being rated is a plain vanilla forward contract
Jay Jagdamba Forgings Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Assigned
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP Issue           CRISIL A1+             Reaffirmed
JM Financial Capital Ltd                ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+             Reaffirmed
                                        CP) 
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue           CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue           CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd     Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1      1500    Reassigned
                                        Forward*
* The facility being rated is a plain vanilla forward contract
M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd              Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Marc Technocrats Pvt Ltd                Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     14.8    Assigned
Marc Technocrats Pvt Ltd                Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     60      Assigned
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     45      Assigned
Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     16      Assigned
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3      110     Reaffirmed
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A1      70      Reaffirmed
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd       Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1      117.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd       LOC**              CRISIL A1      100     Reaffirmed
**Includes Rs 7.5 crore of sublimit for bank guarantee
ONGC Videsh Ltd                         Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     15445.5 Reaffirmed
ONGC Videsh Ltd                         Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     4554.5  Assigned
Polisetty Somasundaram                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     4000    Reaffirmed
Polisetty Somasundaram                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Prabhat Agro Multi-State Co-Operative   Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Setting Cement Pvt Ltd            BG^                CRISIL A1+(SO) 150     Reaffirmed
^The above facility is guaranteed by Nirma Ltd    
R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor          BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     26.2    Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   Inland Guarantees  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     230     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency

RBM Industries                          BG                 CRISIL A3      2.5     Reaffirmed
Roll Tubes Ltd                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Shajan Jacob                            BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Shakti Earth Movers                     BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Shalimar Corp Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Shalimar Malls Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     150.8   Reaffirmed
Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      120     Reaffirmed
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL A2+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A2+     49      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   Post Shipment      CRISIL A2+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      12.5    Assigned
Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      45      Assigned
Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A3      150     Assigned
Siemens Ltd                             LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     51600   Reaffirmed
Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      25.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     4       Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur       BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Assigned
Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A3      55      Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd                      Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3+     200     Reaffirmed
Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL A3+     970     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A2
Terai Tea Co. Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A3      12      Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A3+     15      Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A3+     80      Reaffirmed
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     140     Reaffirmed
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Unique Construction - Surat             Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     1900    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Urja Infrastructure                     BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Urja Tech                               BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust         BG                 CRISIL A4+     125     Assigned
Vihaan Networks Ltd                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2      130     Assigned
Vihaan Networks Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      120     Assigned
Vijayasri Organics Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Vijayasri Organics Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd        Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      100     Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Sugars Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
A B Sugars Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BBB     1100    Assigned
A P Fashions Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
A P Fashions Pvt Ltd                    Standby LOC        CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
A P Fashions Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      180     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B-      270     Reaffirmed
Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     128.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     47      Assigned
Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL BB-     14.9    Assigned
Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd          Proposed TL        CRISIL BB-     56.6    Assigned
Amrita Bhargava Education Society       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Amrita Bhargava Education Society       Overdraft          CRISIL BB      7.5     Reaffirmed
Amrita Bhargava Education Society       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      22.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Amritlal and Brothers                   CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned
Amritlal and Brothers                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ans Developers Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     3000    Reaffirmed
APL Metals Ltd                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL C       300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
APL Metals Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL C       570     Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-
Avante Medical                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     45.3    Reaffirmed
Avante Medical                          Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     4.7     Reaffirmed
Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd     Proposed BG        CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd     Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aviohelitronics Infosystems Pvt Ltd     Proposed TL        CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd          Overdraft          CRISIL A-      750     Reaffirmed
B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A-      5       Reaffirmed
Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      53.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A-      41.5    Reaffirmed
Bangalore International Airport Ltd     TL                 CRISIL AA      17804.1 Assigned
Bangalore International Airport Ltd     CC                 CRISIL AA      500     Assigned
Bangalore International Airport Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      335.9   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Beekay Engineering Corporation          CC                 CRISIL BBB     320     Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     45      Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     199.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Benso Garmenting                        CC                 CRISIL BB      4       Assigned
Benso Garmenting                        Export Packing     CRISIL BB      45      Assigned
                                        Credit
Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BB      60.3    Reaffirmed
Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd     Overdraft          CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Best Colour Solutions India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      24.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Best Foods Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL D       15000   Reaffirmed
Best Foods Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1145.7  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Best Foods Ltd                          Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL D       209.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Best Foods Ltd                          Standby Line of    CRISIL D       1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Best Foods Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL D       632.8   Reaffirmed
Best It World India Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    800     Assigned
Bhandari Agro                           CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Bhandari Agro                           TL                 CRISIL B+      27.1    Assigned
Calcast Ferrous Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB+     58.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Calcutta Springs Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Calcutta Springs Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     145     Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BB
Chandralok Residency Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B-      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL B
Chawla Techno Construct Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     55.7    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Chawla Techno Construct Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB-     38.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     3.6     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     70      Assigned
Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     1.4     Assigned
Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB     30      Reaffirmed
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Cosmos Business Machines                CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Cosmos Business Machines Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
DN Paper Mill                           CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
DN Paper Mill                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
DN Paper Mill                           TL                 CRISIL B+      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Eastman International                   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    337.5   Reaffirmed
Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     34.9    Assigned
Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     7.1     Assigned
Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Assigned
Eureka Systems and Electrodes Pvt Ltd   Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB-     3       Assigned
                                        Discounting
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd              TL                 CRISIL C       3682    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd            Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Frontier Motors                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Gajanan Industries Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     250     Assigned
Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd             Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       3       Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB-    450     Reaffirmed
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    117.5   Reaffirmed
Ganga Kaveri Seeds Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    292.5   Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Gayatri Constructions                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      70      Reassigned
                                        Loan Fac
GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                  Key CC             CRISIL BBB-    13.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    16.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       250     Reaffirmed
George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd        Line of Credit     CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B       135.1   Reaffirmed
Gindlani Rice Mill                      TL                 CRISIL B+      5       Assigned
Gindlani Rice Mill                      CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Golflinks Software Park Pvt Ltd         Lease Rental       CRISIL A+(SO)  2700    Upgraded from
                                        Discounting Loan                          CRISIL BBB(SO)
H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
H. N. Cotex Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Hindalco Industries Ltd                 CC/ Overdraft Fac* Withdrawal     7800    Withdrawal
*Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities 
Hindalco Industries Ltd                 LOC & BG           Withdrawal     9000    Withdrawal
Hindalco Industries Ltd                 ST Bk Fac#         Withdrawal     81370   Withdrawal
#Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee 
Holoflex Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    63.5    Reaffirmed
Holoflex Ltd                            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Holoflex Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    86.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       92.5    Assigned
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd      Import LOC Limit   CRISIL D       25      Assigned
Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL D       12.5    Assigned
Icon Developers - Guntur                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    1010    Reaffirmed
Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    1407.6  Reaffirmed
IPCA Laboratories Ltd                   CC*                -              11825   Withdrawal
*Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities
J.P.Rice Exports Pvt Ltd                Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       50      Assigned
                                        Fac
J.P.Rice Exports Pvt Ltd                WC Fac             CRISIL B       100     Assigned
Jagran Prakashan Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL AA+     1750    Reaffirmed
Jai Ambey Distributors                  CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
Jay Jagdamba Forgings Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB+     160     Assigned
Jay Jagdamba Forgings Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
JKC General Trading Co.                 Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
JKC General Trading Co.                 CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
JKC General Trading Co.                 Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
JM Financial Capital Ltd                NCD                CRISIL AA              Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JMD Energy                              TL                 CRISIL BB-     99      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL B
Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from  CRISIL B
Kalra Agro Industries                   CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Reaffirmed
Kalra Agro Industries                   Foreign LOC        CRISIL B+      5.5     Reaffirmed
Kalra Agro Industries                   TL                 CRISIL B+      19.5    Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       7470    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       3005.8  Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A-
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL D       24.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Assigned
Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      89      Assigned
Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      5.5     Assigned
Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     62.5    Assigned
Kuber Texlen Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     12.5    Assigned
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A       2000    Reaffirmed
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd     CC$                CRISIL A       2500    Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), overdraft 
(OD) and bill discounting to an extent of Rs.250 cr, and Interchangeable 
 with Packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Packing Credit Rupee equivalent 
(PCRE) to an extent of Rs.200 cr and Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit to an 
 extent of Rs. 150 Cr. 
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd     LOC & BG#          CRISIL A       8000    Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyer s credit,
 and PCFC to the extent of Rs.150 cr.
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       500     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd     CC@                CRISIL A       500     Reassigned
@ With sub limit of Rs. 25 Cr for WCDL/OD and Interchangeable with PCFC/PCRE 
Lamiya Silks                            TL                 CRISIL B       15      Assigned
Lamiya Silks                            CC                 CRISIL B       70      Assigned
Lamiya Silks                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt   CC                 CRISIL D       190     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt   LT Loan            CRISIL D       47.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt   ST Loan            CRISIL D       38      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maharaja Education Trust                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    4267.5  Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+    400     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    Export Packing     CRISIL BBB+    730     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    220     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB+    1932.5  Reaffirmed
Marc Technocrats Pvt Ltd                Drop Line          CRISIL BB-     5.2     Assigned
                                        Overdraft Fac
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      2       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Matson Surgical Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB      36      Assigned
Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdFunded Interest TL CRISIL B       243.2   Reaffirmed
Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdTL                 CRISIL B       1156.8  Reaffirmed
Mefco Engineers Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     63      Assigned
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    350     Reaffirmed
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    223     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    390     Reaffirmed
Metaforge Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd   Rupee TL           CRISIL BB      51.2    Assigned
Metaforge Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB      75      Assigned
Metaforge Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd   Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB      43.8    Assigned
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd       CC*                CRISIL A+      270     Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs 18 crore of sublimit for export credit packing credit.
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd       Proposed TL        CRISIL A+      824     Reaffirmed
Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd       TL                 CRISIL A+      373.5   Reaffirmed
N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5.1     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Assigned
N. B. Cotex Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      14.9    Assigned
NBCC (India) Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL AA      15000   Reaffirmed
NBCC (India) Ltd                        Proposed BG        CRISIL AA      1000    Reaffirmed
Neel Motors LLP                         Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       55      Assigned
                                        Fac
Neel Motors LLP                         Overdraft          CRISIL B       70      Assigned
New Darjeeling Union Tea Co Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
New Darjeeling Union Tea Co Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
New Sri Balaji Poultry Farm             CC                 CRISIL B-      35      Assigned
New Sri Balaji Poultry Farm             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      17.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Parameswara Agencies                    CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Parameswara Agencies                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Parameswara Cotton Mills                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      21      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Parameswara Cotton Mills                CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Parameswara Cotton Mills                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      9       Assigned
Parekh Aluminex Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL D       3450    Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL D       550     Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL D       900     Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       8550    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      85      Reaffirmed
Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd       Corporate Credit   CCR AA-        0       Reaffirmed
                                        Rating
Polisetty Somasundaram                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      62      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      52      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      6       Assigned
Print Tex India                         CC                 CRISIL BBB     20      Assigned
Print Tex India                         LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     50      Assigned
R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor          CC                 CRISIL BB      50
R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+     46      Reaffirmed
                                        Gold Card
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     287.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL BB+     67.5    Assigned
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB+     206.7   Reaffirmed
R.S. Enterprises (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Raj Rajendra Realtors                   TL                 CRISIL B-      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
RBM Industries                          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
RBM Industries                          TL                 CRISIL BBB-    77.5    Reaffirmed
Roll Tubes Ltd                          Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      20.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Roll Tubes Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BB      54.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     66.4    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL BB-     23.6    Assigned
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt   Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
Ltd
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB     40      Reaffirmed
Ltd
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     25.3    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt   TL                 CRISIL BBB     14.7    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sadbhav Rudrapur Highway Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL A       3542.4  Assigned
Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB-     160.7   Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL D
Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd                    Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL D
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Santosh Automotors Pvt Ltd              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Santosh Automotors Pvt Ltd              CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     17.5    Assigned
Santosh Automotors Pvt Ltd              LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     12.5    Assigned
Seven Star Grains Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       220     Assigned
Shajan Jacob                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shajan Jacob                            CC                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
Shakti Earth Movers                     CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Shakumbari Autowheels Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB+     85      Assigned
Shakumbari Autowheels Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BB+     45      Assigned
Shalimar Corp Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     350     Reaffirmed
Shalimar Corp Ltd                       Overdraft          CRISIL BB+     60      Reaffirmed
Shalimar Corp Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     340     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shalimar Corp Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     1000    Reaffirmed
Shalimar Malls Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB-     1500    Reaffirmed
Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     30.4    Assigned
Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     245     Assigned
Shanti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     14.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Sharada Industries                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    160     Reaffirmed
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL A-      300     Reaffirmed
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL A-      4170.7  Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   Post Shipment      CRISIL A-      3688.5  Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      1791.8  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   Standby LOC        CRISIL A-      3150    Reaffirmed
Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Shiva Parboiled Industries              CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Assigned
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd                  WC TL              CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      270     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      20      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BB-
Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B+      65      Assigned
Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.6     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shri Banke Bihari Cotfab Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B+      37.5    Assigned
Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    35      Assigned
Siemens Ltd                             CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL AAA     1260    Reaffirmed
Siri Builders and Developers            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      110     Assigned
Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       170     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       65.1    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       14.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      145.2   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Speciality Sintered Products Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB      87.3    Assigned
Sri Balaji Poultry Farm                 CC                 CRISIL B-      95      Assigned
Sri Balaji Poultry Farm                 TL                 CRISIL B-      81.9    Assigned
Sri Raam Dyeing Factory                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Sri Raam Dyeing Factory                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     125     Assigned
Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur       Proposed BG        CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Sri Sai Constructions - Proddatur       CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Sri Sai Harihara Estates Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd                   Loan Against       CRISIL BBB+    563.5   Upgraded from
                                        Property                                  CRISIL BBB
Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    500     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    306.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    15      Reaffirmed
Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sudharsanamtrans                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Sudharsanamtrans                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL BBB-    112.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Surya Foods                             CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Surya Foods                             Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       70      Assigned
Suyash Institute of Medical Science Pvt TL                 CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
Ltd
Synergy Steels Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     331.3   Reaffirmed
Synergy Steels Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB     803.7   Reaffirmed
T. K. Paper Mills                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     54      Assigned
Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd  Overdraft          CRISIL BBB     51.2    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB+
Tata Capital Ltd                        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     150     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd              CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     3250    Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     3750    Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt   Lease Rental       CRISIL BB      280     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Discounting Loan
TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      6       Assigned
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt   Overdraft          CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
Ltd
Techmech Engineers                      CC                 CRISIL B+      92      Reaffirmed
Techmech Engineers                      Channel Financing  CRISIL B+      28      Reaffirmed
Terai Tea Co. Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
Terai Tea Co. Ltd                       LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    12.6    Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB     110     Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd               Line of Credit     CRISIL BBB     270     Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     393     Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     129     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Unique Construction - Surat             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     350     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Urja Infrastructure                     CC                 CRISIL B-      120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL B
Urja Tech                               CC                 CRISIL B-      160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from  CRISIL B
V. K. Textile Processors                TL                 CRISIL BB-     37      Assigned
V. K. Textile Processors                CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
V. K. Textile Processors                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     8       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      200     Assigned
Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust         CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Vihaan Networks Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    1125    Assigned
Vijayasri Organics Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Vijayasri Organics Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL B-      89      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Vijayasri Organics Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      278.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     27.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
VRC Agro Farms Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      67      Assigned
VRC Agro Farms Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      33      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd                Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB+    105     Assigned
Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB+    50      Assigned
Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd                WC Fac             CRISIL BBB+    330     Assigned
Zaibunco Industries Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       230     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

