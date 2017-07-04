CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 4

Jul 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Quest Infosys Foundation Overdraft CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 375 Reaffirmed Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 472.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ #Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar WC Loan CRISIL B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golden Alliance Hospitalities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Golden Alliance Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Reaffirmed Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 8.9 Reaffirmed Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 395 crore. ^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent of Rs 25 crore. $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 40 crore. Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirma Ltd TL CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Quest Infosys Foundation TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 580 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150.8 Reaffirmed Limits Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.1 Reaffirmed Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit limit Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.