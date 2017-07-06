FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 6, 2017 / 4:57 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 6

12 Min Read

    Jul 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Global Autotech Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      20      Reaffirmed
Global Autotech Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Global Autotech Ltd                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2      120     Reaffirmed
Global Autotech Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      35      Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd     BG^^               CRISIL A2      250     Reaffirmed
^^Includes a letter of credit sublimit of Rs. 10 crs The letter of credit sublimit includes
buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs.2 crs
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd     BG#                CRISIL A2      450     Reaffirmed
#There is a 3 Crore sublimit for fund based facilities in the form of cash credit in the 15
Crore non fund based facilities from RBL Limited
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A2      300     Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd     LOC@               CRISIL A2      200     Reaffirmed
@Includes a bank guarantee sublimit of Rs. 10 crs and a loan equivalent risk on forward contract
sublimit of Rs.1 crs
M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Penver Products Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
R R Infrastructure                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     170     Assigned
R R Infrastructure                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned
Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd       Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd       Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A3      56.5    Reaffirmed
Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd       Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      390     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A2      2200    Reaffirmed
Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd             Proposed BG        CRISIL A2      300     Assigned
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     7670    Reaffirmed
Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Unisol India Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A3+     7.5     Assigned
Unisol India Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A3+     2.5     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fino Finance Pvt Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL BBB-    570     Reaffirmed
Fino Finance Pvt Ltd                    Subordinated Debt  CRISIL BBB-    250     Reaffirmed
Fino Finance Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    1110.7  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP         CC                 CRISIL BBB     1244    Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Gajanan Gangamai Industries LLP         TL                 CRISIL BBB     256     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Global Autotech Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    520     Reaffirmed
Global Autotech Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB+    290     Reaffirmed
Golflinks Software Park Pvt Ltd         Lease Rental       CRISIL A+(SO)  3450    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Loan
Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL A-      120     Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      130     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    300     Reaffirmed
Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    1800    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jala Shakti Ltd                         LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     265     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Jay Krishna Sizers                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Jay Krishna Sizers                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     33.2    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL B-
KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       58.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd            Standby Line of    CRISIL D       15      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B
M. P. K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL D       65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       48      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL D       2.2     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B
M. P. K. Metals Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       9.8     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       3.6     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL D       5       Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B
M.P.K. Steel India Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       24.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Penver Products Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB+     287.2   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB

Pixie Dust                              Cash TL            CRISIL B-      150     Assigned
Pixie Dust                              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
R R Infrastructure                      CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    23.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd             CC                 CRISIL AA-     600     Reaffirmed
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd             TL                 CRISIL AA-     85.7    Reaffirmed
Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Unisol India Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     45      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Unisol India Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB     45      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.