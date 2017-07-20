CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 20

Jul 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 260 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chetan Vyas and Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned G. K. Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed G. K. Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Green Asia Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 @ Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3219.1 Reaffirmed@ Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21950 Reaffirmed@ Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2927.3 Reaffirmed@ Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 0 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Krishnaping Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Lilly Maritime Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.T. Sreenivasan BG CRISIL A4 33 Reaffirmed P.T. Sreenivasan Overdraft CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Robust Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 61.2 Assigned Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 - Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ujin Pharmachem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwani Goyal CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashwani Goyal TL CRISIL B- 99.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdOverdraft CRISIL A- 3915 Assigned Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A- 750 Assigned Babasaheb Deshmukh Shetkari Sahakari TL CRISIL D 224 Reaffirmed Soot Girni Maryadit Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB &Sublimit Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) of Rs.6.5 Crores; interchangeable to Letter of Credit upto Rs 4.0 crores Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Sublimit WCDL of Rs 10.0 crores Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * Interchangeable to Cash credit Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB $ Interchangeable to Cash credit Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 165 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Building Blocks Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Chetan Vyas and Associates CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 - Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 34.5 - Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.5 - Loan Fac Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 142.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating G. K. Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed G. K. Winding Wires Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ganapathi Spinning Mill CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ GHSPL AMRO Super Speciality Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed LLP GHSPL AMRO Super Speciality Healthcare Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed LLP Limits GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 76.1 Reaffirmed GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 23.9 Reaffirmed Limits GHSPL MUZF Super Speciality Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed LLP GHSPL Sambhav KNJ Healthcare LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 84.9 Reaffirmed GHSPL Sambhav KNJ Healthcare LLP Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Limits GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 550 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 208.1 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 12741.9 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Green Asia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Green Asia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Issue HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 10600 Reaffirmed@ *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 75 crore. Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 683.6 Reaffirmed@ Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL A- 0 Downgraded from CRISIL A Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL Withdrawal 750 Withdrawal Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 306.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating K. K. Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ K. K. Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ KK Finecot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KK Finecot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Krishnaping Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lilly Maritime Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13 Assigned Lilly Maritime Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Lotus Landmarks (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Niketan Solar Solutions Cash TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating P.T. Sreenivasan TL CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed Powermax Rubber Factory Cash TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Powermax Rubber Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Robust Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1396.9 Assigned Robust Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Samra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 - Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 - Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.9 Reaffirmed Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25.8 Reaffirmed Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Three Tee Auto Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 82 Assigned Three Tee Auto Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Three Tee Auto Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.