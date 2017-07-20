FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 20
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 20, 2017 / 5:04 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 20

19 Min Read

    Jul 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdLOC                CRISIL A2+     60      Assigned
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd     Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     130     Reaffirmed
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      260     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Chetan Vyas and Associates              BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Assigned
G. K. Winding Wires Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A2      10      Reaffirmed
G. K. Winding Wires Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2      110     Reaffirmed
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     750     Reaffirmed
Green Asia Impex Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      40      Assigned
Inox Wind Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     6000    @
Inox Wind Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A1+     3219.1  Reaffirmed@
Inox Wind Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A1+     21950   Reaffirmed@
Inox Wind Ltd                           Proposed LOC       CRISIL A1+     2927.3  Reaffirmed@
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd      CP Programme       CRISIL A1      0       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A1+ 
Krishnaping Alloys Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Lilly Maritime Pvt Ltd                  Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     1.5     Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd       Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     28.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
P.T. Sreenivasan                        BG                 CRISIL A4      33      Reaffirmed
P.T. Sreenivasan                        Overdraft          CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Robust Hotels Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     61.2    Assigned
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      5       -
Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd          Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Ujin Pharmachem                         Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashwani Goyal                           CC                 CRISIL B-      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ashwani Goyal                           TL                 CRISIL B-      99.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      25      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdOverdraft          CRISIL A-      3915    Assigned
Avnet Technology Solutions India Pvt LtdCC                 CRISIL A-      750     Assigned
Babasaheb Deshmukh Shetkari Sahakari    TL                 CRISIL D       224     Reaffirmed
Soot Girni Maryadit
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Reaffirmed
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BB+     115     Reaffirmed
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB+    20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                CC&                CRISIL BBB+    130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
&Sublimit Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) of Rs.6.5 Crores; interchangeable to Letter of
Credit upto Rs 4.0 crores
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                CC^                CRISIL BBB+    230     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
^Sublimit WCDL of Rs 10.0 crores
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                LOC*               CRISIL BBB+    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
* Interchangeable to Cash credit
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                LOC$               CRISIL BBB+    40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
$ Interchangeable to Cash credit
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    55      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB
Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB+    165     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Building Blocks Projects India Pvt Ltd  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Chetan Vyas and Associates              CC                 CRISIL BB      15      Assigned
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB     35      -
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     34.5    -
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     20.5    -
                                        Loan Fac
Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       142.7   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
G. K. Winding Wires Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
G. K. Winding Wires Ltd                 Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
Ganapathi Spinning Mill                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
GHSPL AMRO Super Speciality Healthcare  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      56      Reaffirmed
LLP
GHSPL AMRO Super Speciality Healthcare  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      44      Reaffirmed
LLP                                     Limits

GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP            LT Loan            CRISIL B+      76.1    Reaffirmed
GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP            Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      23.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
GHSPL MUZF Super Speciality Healthcare  LT Loan            CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
LLP
GHSPL Sambhav KNJ Healthcare LLP        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      84.9    Reaffirmed
GHSPL Sambhav KNJ Healthcare LLP        Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      15.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd FB Fac             CRISIL AA      550     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL AA      208.1   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd Rupee TL           CRISIL AA      12741.9 Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
Green Asia Impex Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Green Asia Impex Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B-      50      Reaffirmed
Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Assigned
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     500     Assigned
                                        Issue
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     2000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     3000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     6000    Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Issue 
Inox Wind Ltd                           CC*                CRISIL AA-     10600   Reaffirmed@
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and
buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent
of Rs 75 crore. 
Inox Wind Ltd                           LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     683.6   Reaffirmed@
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd      TL                 CRISIL A-      300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd      NCDs               CRISIL A-      0       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd      TL                 Withdrawal     750     Withdrawal
Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL D       12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       26      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       306.2   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       95.8    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
K. K. Fibers                            CC                 CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
K. K. Fibers                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     13.1    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     100     Upgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd                   Inventory Funding  CRISIL B-      100     Downgraded
                                        Fac                                       from CRISIL B+
KK Finecot Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     52.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
KK Finecot Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     19      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Krishnaping Alloys Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Lilly Maritime Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB+     13      Assigned
Lilly Maritime Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB+     35      Assigned
Lotus Landmarks (India) Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
Niketan Solar Solutions                 Cash TL            CRISIL BB-     150     Assigned
Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd                  SME Credit         CRISIL BB      2.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB      29.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.T. Sreenivasan                        TL                 CRISIL B-      12      Reaffirmed
Powermax Rubber Factory                 Cash TL            CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Powermax Rubber Factory                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       40      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B
Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       65.5    Reaffirmed
Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       9.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Robust Hotels Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     1396.9  Assigned
Robust Hotels Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Assigned
Samra Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       55      -
Shape Machine Tools Pvt Ltd             Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       20      -
Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      36.9    Reaffirmed
Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      3.1     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B-      55      Reaffirmed
Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd                Channel Financing  CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL B-      25.8    Reaffirmed
Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       115     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Three Tee Auto Logistics Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BB      82      Assigned
Three Tee Auto Logistics Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL BB      8       Assigned
Three Tee Auto Logistics Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      40      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ujin Pharmachem                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.