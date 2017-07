CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 21

Jul 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanav Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Arunachala Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL 14 Reaffirmed A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dhairya International LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 - Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 440 - Credit* *Interchangeable with post-shipment export credit and pre-shipment export credit Guru Nanak Forging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Guru Nanak Forging Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned JDC India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Khalatkar Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed M/S. R.Z. Malpani BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Nityagopal Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed P. Mohammed BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Path Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed R B Patil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ramsons Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Reassigned Ltd Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Saketh Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Sree Satya Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 0.9 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 450 Downgraded Documentary Bills from CRISIL Purchase A4+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed The Fertilisers and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 520.6 Upgraded from Travancore Ltd CRISIL A4 The Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 3450.6 Upgraded from Travancore Ltd CRISIL A4 Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Vinaykumar & Co. BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanav Construction Co. CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed AJB Leathers CC CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed AJB Leathers LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed AJB Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alutop CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Alutop LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.2 Reaffirmed Alutop Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arunachala Trading Company CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 261 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bliss Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 62.8 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25.2 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Credit Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Limits Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Dellorto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Dhairya International Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL BB- *Cash Credit limit of Rs.6 crore as a sub limit of Foreign Bill Discounting limit Eksons Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Eksons Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Essem Enterprise - Kolkata BG CRISIL D 14.3 Reaffirmed Essem Enterprise - Kolkata CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Essem Enterprise - Kolkata Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 77.2 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B- Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 45.4 Reaffirmed G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A+ 40 - Guru Nanak Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Guru Nanak Forging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 6735 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1265 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 3500 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 2250 Reaffirmed JDC India Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed JDC India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JDC India Ltd TL CRISIL B 17 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 55 Reaffirmed Khalatkar Construction CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Khalatkar Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 194.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Khalatkar Construction TL CRISIL BB- 8.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Khanna Properties and Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Khanna Properties and Infrastructures TL CRISIL D 395 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 43.5 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Laxmi Arogyam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Laxmi Arogyam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating M/S. R.Z. Malpani CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed M/S. R.Z. Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/S. R.Z. Malpani Rupee TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Marigold Constructions Project Loan CRISIL D 98.4 Reaffirmed Marigold Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Miracle Developers TL CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MY Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed MY Car Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Fac MY Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Nextgen Textile Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Nityagopal Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Nityagopal Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nityagopal Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed NTS Dairy and Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed NTS Dairy and Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed OM Shakthi Exports Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 18.5 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. Mohammed Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned P. Mohammed CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Path Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Path Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Peregrine Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL AA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed PSP Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed R B Patil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed R B Patil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed Ramnandi Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.4 Reaffirmed Ramnandi Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.3 Reaffirmed Ramsons Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Ramsons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ramsons Industries Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- RR Wine Mart Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 60 - Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 60 - Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.9 - Ltd Loan Fac S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 17.1 - Ltd Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saideep Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 25 Reaffirmed Saideep Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Fac Saideep Cars Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Saketh Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Saketh Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Credit Sasa Musa Sugar Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Sasa Musa Sugar Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Sasa Musa Sugar Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Scania Steels and Powers Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd CC CRISIL D 244.3 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 68 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scania Steels and Powers Ltd TL CRISIL D 237.6 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 124.1 Reaffirmed Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.6 Reaffirmed Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.3 Reaffirmed Sree Satya Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Sree Satya Enterprises Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Fac Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- The Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 7200 Upgraded from Travancore Ltd CRISIL B+ Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Vinaykumar & Co. Export Packing CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Vinaykumar & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL BB- *Cash Credit limit to the extent of Rs.5 crore as a sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting limit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 