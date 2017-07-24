CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24

Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Money Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Constructions - Jammu BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Boss Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd. Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Dynomerk Controls BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 189.5 Reaffirmed @Fully fungible with bill discounting under letter of credit facility to the extent of Rs 1 crore Fascination India Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Jayachitra Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Jayachitra Garments BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd LOC**% CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO ,% Interchangeable with Overdraft and Working Capital Demand Loan; interchangeable with Short Term Loan and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 crores Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan**$ CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Parasmani Polymers LLP Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Forward RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 525 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Safex Chemicals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Saha Steel Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Fac Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shreedhar Cotsyn Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Negotiation Sri Balaji Tech BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Tech LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 745 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Swastik Marketing BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Fruits CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed ABC Fruits LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Solar Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 2600 Reaffirmed *Including sub-limits by way of (i) a letter of credit (import) facility upto Rs. 200 Crore, (ii) a letter of credit (domestic) facility upto Rs. 100 Crore and (iii) buyer's credit facility upto Rs. 200 Crore Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating B L Foundry Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac B L Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 48.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Babanraoji Shinde Sugar & Allied TL CRISIL D 1273.2 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Bank of Baroda Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Bank of Baroda Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of Baroda Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 21500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bharat Constructions - Jammu CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 Reaffirmed Biramane Hostel Proposed TL CRISIL 34.9 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Biramane Hostel TL CRISIL 65.1 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Boss Pharma CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating C. P. Foods Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed C. P. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chahal Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chahal Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chahal Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 228.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 64 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Dynomerk Controls CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.3 million for bank guarantee ,Issuer Not Cooperating Dynomerk Controls Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Dynomerk Controls TL CRISIL B 16.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed #Receivables from TVS Motor Company Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to be discounted under this Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 48 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Assigned Fascination India Export Packing CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Fascination India Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Purchase* *One way interchangeability of Rs.0.5 Crore to EPC,Issuer Not Cooperating Fascination India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Fascination India TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.9 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Future Vision Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Future Vision Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Overdraft CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 16.7 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.3 Reaffirmed Hind Plastic Industries CC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hind Plastic Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hyderabad Handloom Centre CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed J.G. Agro Foods CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed J.G. Agro Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed J.G. Agro Foods TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed J.G. Agro Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Jaanvi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jaanvi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Jayachitra Garments TL CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Jayachitra Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Jayachitra Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Discounting JBS Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 67 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating JBS Engineering Works TL CRISIL D 14.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating K S R Granite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed K S R Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 410 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Khanna Builders and Developers TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Koshiya Enterprise TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed loan** ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA- 6400 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO,$ Interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Borrowings and Foreign Currency Demand Loan; interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.100 crores Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd Standby LOC**@ CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO,$ Interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Borrowings and Foreign Currency Demand Loan; interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.100 crores Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd Standby LOC# CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and backed by Letter of Comfort from KRIBHCO Lingaya's Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 175.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lingaya's Society TL CRISIL D 224.7 Reaffirmed Maajagdambe Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Maajagdambe Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Mascons Engineering & Contracting TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Om Sai Aqua CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Om Sai Aqua LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Om Sai Aqua Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 84.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.C.S Trades CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Parasmani Polymers LLP TL CRISIL B 29 Assigned Parasmani Polymers LLP CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Punj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Punj Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 30000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Qualitronics (Madras) Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Qualitronics (Madras) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed R. D. Sales CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. D. Sales Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Issuer Not Cooperating R. D. Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Diamond Tools CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Reliance Diamond Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Diamond Tools TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 975 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Roto Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Roto Pumps Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Royal Plaza Inn TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Safex Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Safex Chemicals India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Safex Chemicals India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Safex Chemicals India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Safex Chemicals India Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Saha Steel Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 237 Reaffirmed Fac Saha Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 33.2 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 46.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Issuer Not Cooperating Shakti Enterprises - Bangalore Corporate Mortgage CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Issuer Not Cooperating Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shreedhar Cotsyn Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Shri Veerganapathi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Vinayaga Construction Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Tech Drop Line CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Tech Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Balaji Tech Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 541.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Gayathri Cashews Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Gayathri Cashews CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 148.7 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 99.8 Assigned Loan Fac Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Assigned Suspension Revoked Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 115 Assigned Suspension Revoked Sunrise Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sunrise Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL D 819.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 283.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL D 336 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 