2 days ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24
July 24, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 days ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 24

29 Min Read

    Jul 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Money Ltd                  ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     0       Reaffirmed
Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bharat Constructions - Jammu            BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Boss Pharma                             LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd.  Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd.  LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynomerk Controls                       BG                 CRISIL A4      3       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd               BG@                CRISIL A2      189.5   Reaffirmed
@Fully fungible with bill discounting under letter of credit facility to the extent of Rs 1
crore
Fascination India                       Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      1       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gokula Education Foundation (Medical)   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hind Plastic Industries                 LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Jayachitra Garments                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
Jayachitra Garments                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     2       Assigned
Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd                 LOC**%             CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO
,% Interchangeable with Overdraft and Working Capital Demand Loan; interchangeable with Short
Term Loan and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 crores 
Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd                 ST Loan**$         CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Parasmani Polymers LLP                  Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      2.5     Assigned
                                        Forward
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     1550    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd                Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     525     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Safex Chemicals India Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A2+     100     Reaffirmed
Saha Steel Pvt Ltd                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4+     55      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreedhar Cotsyn Pvt Ltd                Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     500     Assigned
                                        Negotiation
Sri Balaji Tech                         BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Tech                         LOC                CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     745     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      6.5     Assigned
Swastik Marketing                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Fruits                              CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
ABC Fruits                              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Solar Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      400     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aditya Birla Solar Ltd                  TL*                CRISIL A-      2600    Reaffirmed
*Including sub-limits by way of (i) a letter of credit (import) facility upto Rs. 200 Crore,
(ii) a letter of credit (domestic) facility upto Rs. 100 Crore and (iii) buyer's credit facility
upto Rs. 200 Crore 
Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B-      190     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd                     Drop Line          CRISIL B       120     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       48.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Babanraoji Shinde Sugar & Allied        TL                 CRISIL D       1273.2  Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Bank of Baroda                          Tier I Bonds       CRISIL AA+     30000   Assigned
                                        (Under Basel III)
Bank of Baroda                          Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)

Bank of Baroda                          Lower Tier II      CRISIL AAA     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Bank of Baroda                          Tier I Perpetual   CRISIL AAA     21500   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Bank of Baroda                          Upper Tier II      CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Bharat Constructions - Jammu            CC                 CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL D       32.5    Reaffirmed
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd           WC Loan            CRISIL D       9.7     Reaffirmed
Biramane Hostel                         Proposed TL        CRISIL         34.9    Reaffirmed
                                                           D(Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Biramane Hostel                         TL                 CRISIL         65.1    Reaffirmed
                                                           D(Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Boss Pharma                             CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
C. P. Foods                             Overdraft          CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
C. P. Foods                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chahal Spintex Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL D       12.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chahal Spintex Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL D       160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chahal Spintex Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL D       228.1   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd.  CC                 CRISIL BB-     64      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd            WC TL              CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynomerk Controls                       CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs.3 million for bank guarantee
,Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynomerk Controls                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35.4    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynomerk Controls                       TL                 CRISIL B       16.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL B       3.8     Reaffirmed
Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       21.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting#  CRISIL BBB+    125     Reaffirmed
#Receivables from TVS Motor Company Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to be discounted under this
Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd               CC*                CRISIL BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    48      Reaffirmed
Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd               CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB+    90      Reaffirmed
Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB+    87.5    Assigned
Fascination India                       Export Packing     CRISIL B-      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fascination India                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL B-      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase*
*One way interchangeability of Rs.0.5 Crore to EPC,Issuer Not Cooperating
Fascination India                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      9       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fascination India                       TL                 CRISIL B-      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL D       350     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       550     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd           BG                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       36.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd           TL                 CRISIL D       10.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Future Vision Corporation               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Future Vision Corporation               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gokula Education Foundation (Medical)   Overdraft          CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Gokula Education Foundation (Medical)   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       140     Reaffirmed
Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd                Proposed TL        CRISIL D       16.7    Reaffirmed
Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       3.3     Reaffirmed
Hind Plastic Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B       23      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hind Plastic Industries                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       27      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hyderabad Handloom Centre               CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       170     Reaffirmed
J.G. Agro Foods                         CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
J.G. Agro Foods                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
J.G. Agro Foods                         TL                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
J.G. Agro Foods                         Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Jaanvi Spinners Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jaanvi Spinners Pvt Ltd                 Proposed TL        CRISIL B       220     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B-      100     Reaffirmed
Jayachitra Garments                     TL                 CRISIL BB      3       Assigned
Jayachitra Garments                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Jayachitra Garments                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      55      Assigned
                                        Discounting
JBS Engineering Works                   CC                 CRISIL D       67      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
JBS Engineering Works                   TL                 CRISIL D       14.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
K S R Granite Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
K S R Granite Pvt Ltd                   Bill Discounting   CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
K S R Granite Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
K S R Granite Pvt Ltd                   Packing Credit     CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
K S R Granite Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       410     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Khanna Builders and Developers          TL                 CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Koshiya Enterprise                      TL                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd                 CC**               CRISIL AA-     2000    Reaffirmed
** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO
Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd                 CC & WC demand     CRISIL AA-     1250    Reaffirmed
                                        loan**
** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO
Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd                 LT Bk Fac**        CRISIL AA-     6400    Reaffirmed
** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO,$ Interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Borrowings and
Foreign Currency Demand Loan; interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Letter of Credit
to the extent of Rs.100 crores 
Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd                 Standby LOC**@     CRISIL AA-     3000    Reaffirmed
** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO,$ Interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Borrowings and
Foreign Currency Demand Loan; interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Letter of Credit
to the extent of Rs.100 crores 
Kribhco Fertilizers Ltd                 Standby LOC#       CRISIL AA-     1500    Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and backed by Letter of Comfort from KRIBHCO
Lingaya's Society                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       175.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lingaya's Society                       TL                 CRISIL D       224.7   Reaffirmed
Maajagdambe Paper Mills Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Maajagdambe Paper Mills Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Mark Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Mascons Engineering & Contracting       TL                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Om Sai Aqua                             CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Om Sai Aqua                             LT Loan            CRISIL B+      13.3    Reaffirmed
Om Sai Aqua                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      84.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
P.C.S Trades                            CC                 CRISIL B       60      Assigned
Parasmani Polymers LLP                  TL                 CRISIL B       29      Assigned
Parasmani Polymers LLP                  CC                 CRISIL B       50      Assigned
Punj Motors Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      33      Reaffirmed
Punj Motors Pvt Ltd                     Channel Financing  CRISIL B+      67      Reaffirmed
Punjab National Bank                    Tier I Bonds       CRISIL AA      30000   Assigned
                                        (Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank                    Infrastructure     CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds 
Punjab National Bank                    Tier-II Bonds      CRISIL AAA     35000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank                    Tier-I Perpetual   CRISIL AAA     26630   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Punjab National Bank                    Upper Tier-II      CRISIL AAA     75000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Punjab National Bank                    Lower Tier-II      CRISIL AAA     5600    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds (Under Basel
                                        II)
Qualitronics (Madras) Pvt Ltd           Open CC            CRISIL B-      45      Reaffirmed
Qualitronics (Madras) Pvt Ltd           WC TL              CRISIL B-      15      Reaffirmed
R. D. Sales                             CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. D. Sales                             Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. D. Sales                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliance Diamond Tools                  CC                 CRISIL B+      16      Reaffirmed
Reliance Diamond Tools                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      49      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Reliance Diamond Tools                  TL                 CRISIL B+      65      Reaffirmed
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     975     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Roto Pumps Ltd                          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    290     Reaffirmed
Roto Pumps Ltd                          Non-FBL            CRISIL BBB+    75      Reaffirmed
Royal Plaza Inn                         TL                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Safex Chemicals India Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
Safex Chemicals India Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    35      Reaffirmed
Safex Chemicals India Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    55      Reaffirmed
Safex Chemicals India Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BBB+    60      Reaffirmed
Safex Chemicals India Ltd               WC TL              CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
Saha Steel Pvt Ltd                      Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     237     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Saha Steel Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     8       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL         20      Reaffirmed
                                                           D(Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL         33.2    Reaffirmed
                                                           D(Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL         46.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac           D(Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shakti Enterprises - Bangalore          Corporate Mortgage CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       105     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreedhar Cotsyn Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     75      Assigned
Shri Veerganapathi Steels Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Vinayaga Construction              Overdraft          CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji Tech                         Drop Line          CRISIL B       22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Tech                         Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       2.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Balaji Tech                         Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     541.9   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sri Gayathri Cashews                    Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Gayathri Cashews                    CC                 CRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B-      140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B-      148.7   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      99.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     26.2    Reaffirmed
Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     23.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     155     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     115     Assigned
Suspension Revoked
Sunrise Agro Industries                 CC                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunrise Agro Industries                 TL                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swastik Marketing                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     25      Assigned
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd BG                 CRISIL D       17.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC                 CRISIL D       819.6   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan            CRISIL D       283.7   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL                 CRISIL D       336     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
