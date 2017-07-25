FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 25
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 25, 2017 / 6:08 AM / a day ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 25

33 Min Read

    Jul 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT           RATING        AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                           (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------       -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill           LOC                   CRISIL A4+   28.2    Reaffirmed
A.V. Thomas And Co. Ltd                 BG                    CRISIL A1    20      Reaffirmed
A.V. Thomas And Co. Ltd                 LOC                   CRISIL A1    8.5     Reaffirmed
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd                  LOC$                  CRISIL A4+   88.5    Reaffirmed
$ Letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs 5.25 Cr.
Akash Infra Projects Ltd                BG                    CRISIL A3+   370     Reaffirmed
Analogic Controls India Ltd             BG                    CRISIL A4    65      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A4+
Apoorva Construction Co.                BG                    CRISIL A4+   280     Assigned
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   LOC & BG              CRISIL A3+   100     Assigned
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft             CRISIL A3+   140     Assigned
Asianol Shipping Ltd                    BG                    CRISIL A4    15.2    Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A3
B. Arvindkumar And Co.                  Post Shipment Credit  CRISIL A4    80      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A4+
Baliboina Sivaprasad                    ST Loan               CRISIL A4+   58      Assigned
Bhansali Engineering Polymers           LOC                   CRISIL A3    1500    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Central Investigation And               BG                    CRISIL A3+   103.5   Reaffirmed
Security Services Ltd
Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt            BG                    CRISIL A4    1       Reaffirmed
Ltd
Devi Engineering And                    BG                    CRISIL A4+   300     Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Devi Engineering And                    LOC                   CRISIL A4+   20      Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt            CP Programme          CRISIL A3    50      Withdrawal
Ltd
Excel Pack Pvt Ltd                      BG                    CRISIL A4+   10      Reaffirmed
Kamala Tea Co Ltd                       BG                    CRISIL A4    6       Reaffirmed
Krishna Contractors                     BG                    CRISIL A4+   132.5   Reaffirmed
M.S. Ramaiah University Of              Overdraft             CRISIL A1    190     Reaffirmed
Applied Sciences
Minop Innovative Technologies           BG                    CRISIL A4    90      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Minop Innovative Technologies           Proposed ST Bk Loan   CRISIL A4    10      Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.                               Facility
Namaste Exports Ltd                     LOC                   CRISIL A4    15      Reaffirmed
Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd                Packing Credit in     CRISIL A3+   250     Upgraded
                                        Foreign Currency                           from CRISIL
                                                                                   A3
Orient Bell Ltd                         LOC & BG              CRISIL A2+   800     Upgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Ostern Pvt Ltd                          BG                    CRISIL A4+   5       Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ostern Pvt Ltd                          LOC                   CRISIL A4+   17.5    Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit in     CRISIL A3    55      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Pansuriya Impex                         Export Bill Purchase  CRISIL A4+   395     Reaffirmed
Pansuriya Impex                         Foreign Discounting   CRISIL A4+   380     Reaffirmed
                                        Bill Purchase
Pansuriya Impex                         Packing Credit        CRISIL A4+   581.6   Reaffirmed
Pansuriya Impex                         Post Shipment Credit  CRISIL A4+   493.4   Reaffirmed
Pansuriya Impex                         Pre Shipment Credit   CRISIL A4+   150     Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd                 Foreign Bill          CRISIL A4+   30      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd                 LOC                   CRISIL A4+   40      Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit        CRISIL A4+   210     Reaffirmed
Pavani Controls And Panels Ltd          BG                    CRISIL A3+   370     Reaffirmed
Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd         BG                    CRISIL A3    200     Reaffirmed
Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd         LOC                   CRISIL A3    120     Reaffirmed
R.S.Ispat Ltd                           LOC                   CRISIL A4    65       Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A3
Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   BG                    CRISIL A4+   24      Assigned
Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd            Letter Of Guarantee   CRISIL A4+   30      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd            LOC                   CRISIL A4+   200     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliable Industries                     BG                    CRISIL A3    10      Reaffirmed
Reliable Industries                     Channel Financing     CRISIL A3    240     Reaffirmed
S. R. Precision Components Pvt          BG                    CRISIL A4    27.5    Assigned
Ltd
Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd             BG                    CRISIL A4+   30      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd             Export Bill Purchase  CRISIL A4+   150     Downgraded
                                        -Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd             LOC                   CRISIL A4+   120     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd             Packing Credit        CRISIL A4+   195     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd             Standby Export        CRISIL A4+   70      Downgraded
                                        Packing Credit                             from CRISIL
                                                                                   A2
Issuer Not Cooperating
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd                     LOC                   CRISIL A2+   100     Reaffirmed
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills          Bill Purchase         CRISIL A4+   80      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Rengas Avitta Garments              LOC                   CRISIL A4+   2.5     Assigned
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt          Inventory Funding     CRISIL A4+   150     Assigned
Ltd                                     Facility
Supergems India Pvt Ltd                 Export Post-Shipment  CRISIL A4+   300     Upgraded
                                        Credit                                     from CRISIL
                                                                                   A4
Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd                 LOC                   CRISIL A4    50      Reaffirmed
Tenny Jose Ltd                          LOC                   CRISIL A4+   30      Assigned
Tenny Jose Ltd                          Letter Of Guarantee   CRISIL A4+   200     Assigned
Trishul Construction Company            BG                    CRISIL A4+   30      Assigned
Valuelabs Llp                           Packing Credit in     CRISIL A4+   120     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Issuer Not Cooperating

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Minop Innovative Technologies           Fixed Deposits        FC           100     Downgraded
Pvt. Ltd.                               Programme                                  from FB+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill           CC                    CRISIL BB-   80      Reaffirmed
A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill           LT Loan               CRISIL BB-   24.8    Reaffirmed
A.V. Thomas And Co. Ltd                 CC*                   CRISIL A     250     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting
Ahmednagar Municipal                    Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B     295.3    Downgraded
Corporation                             Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt            Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B     8       Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Facility
Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt            TL                    CRISIL B     75      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt            Working Capital       CRISIL B     7       Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Facility
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd                  CC                    CRISIL BB    250     Reaffirmed
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd                  TL                    CRISIL BB    208.5   Reaffirmed
Akash Infra Projects Ltd                CC                    CRISIL BBB   200     Reaffirmed
Akash Infra Projects Ltd                Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BBB   230     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Analogic Controls India Ltd             CC                    CRISIL B+    130     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB+
Analogic Controls India Ltd             Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B+    5       Downgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB+
Apoorva Construction Co.                CC                    CRISIL BB    140     Assigned
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd             BG                    CRISIL D     5       Reaffirmed
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd             CC                    CRISIL D     37.5    Reaffirmed
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd             LOC                   CRISIL D     25      Reaffirmed
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd             LT Loan               CRISIL D     28      Reaffirmed
Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL D     4.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   CC                    CRISIL BBB   10      Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Currency TL   CRISIL BBB   90      Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan               CRISIL BBB   310     Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BBB   160     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd                   Rupee TL              CRISIL BBB   140     Reaffirmed
Asianol Shipping Ltd                    CC                    CRISIL B+    29      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Asianol Shipping Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B+    15.4    Downgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Asianol Shipping Ltd                    TL                    CRISIL B+    120.4   Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Associated Small Industries             CC/ Overdraft facilityCRISIL B+    50      Assigned
Balasore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd         Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB    120     Assigned
Balasore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB    2       Assigned
                                        Facility
Baliboina Sivaprasad                    Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB-   42      Assigned
                                        Facility
Bhansali Engineering Polymers           CC                    CRISIL BBB-  600     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Central Investigation And               CC                    CRISIL BBB   80      Reaffirmed
Security Services Ltd
Central Investigation And               Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BBB   6.5     Reaffirmed
Security Services Ltd                   Facility
Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt            TL                    CRISIL B-    20.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt            Working Capital       CRISIL B-    48.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Facility
Cherussery Credits Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B     25      Assigned
                                        Facility
Deveer Decor Pvt Ltd                    CC                    CRISIL D     75      Assigned
Deveer Decor Pvt Ltd                    TL                    CRISIL D     190.4   Assigned
Devi Engineering And                    CC & Working Capital  CRISIL BB+   90      Upgraded
Constructions Pvt Ltd                   demand loan                                from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB
Devi Engineering And                    LT Loan               CRISIL BB+   130     Upgraded
Constructions Pvt Ltd                                                              from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB
Dharam Paul Rice Mills                  CC                    CRISIL B+    120     Reaffirmed
Dharam Paul Rice Mills                  Rupee TL              CRISIL B+    27      Reaffirmed
Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt            CC                    CRISIL BBB-  345     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt            Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BBB-  85      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Facility
Excel Pack Pvt Ltd                      CC                    CRISIL BB+   130     Reaffirmed
Gupta Rice And General Mills            Proposed CC Limit     CRISIL B     131.3   Reaffirmed
Gupta Rice And General Mills            CC                    CRISIL B     60      Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Sponge Pvt Ltd                 CC                    CRISIL B+    55      Assigned
K. C. Paul And Sons                     CC                    CRISIL BB+   70      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaamadhenu Spinners                     CC                    CRISIL B     40      Reaffirmed
Kaamadhenu Spinners                     LT Loan               CRISIL B     46      Reaffirmed
Kaamadhenu Spinners                     Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B     4       Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Kamala Tea Co Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B     98      Upgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   B-
Kamala Tea Co Ltd                       Tea Hypothecation     CRISIL B     128     Upgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   B-
Kamala Tea Co Ltd                       TL                    CRISIL B     9       Upgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   B-
Krishna Contractors                     CC                    CRISIL BB    50      Reaffirmed
Krishna Contractors                     Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB    37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
London Star Diamond Company             Post Shipment Credit  CRISIL D     236.5    Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd                                                                      from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB-
London Star Diamond Company             Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL D     143.5    Downgraded
India Pvt Ltd                           Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB-
M.S. Ramaiah University Of              Rupee TL              CRISIL A+    60      Reaffirmed
Applied Sciences
Maa Amba Towers Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB+   28.2    Downgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maa Amba Towers Ltd                     TL                    CRISIL BB+   161.8   Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Minop Innovative Technologies           CC                    CRISIL C     10      Downgraded
Pvt. Ltd.                                                                          from CRISIL
                                                                                   B+
Mirones Builders And                    CC                    CRISIL BB    95      Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Namaste Exports Ltd                     Export Packing Credit CRISIL B     75      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   B+
Namaste Exports Ltd                     Foreign Bill          CRISIL B     40      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                                from CRISIL
                                                                                   B+
Orient Bell Ltd                         CC & Working Capital  CRISIL A-    1070    Upgraded
                                        demand loan                                from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB+
Orient Bell Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL A-    192.3   Upgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB+
Orient Bell Ltd                         TL                    CRISIL A-    299.2   Upgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB+
Ostern Pvt Ltd                          CC                    CRISIL BB    230     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ostern Pvt Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB    33.5    Downgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ostern Pvt Ltd                          TL                    CRISIL BB    174     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Buyer`s Credit        CRISIL BBB-  6.8     Reaffirmed
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               CC                    CRISIL BBB-  10      Reaffirmed
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Foreign Bill          CRISIL BBB-  85      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Foreign Currency TL   CRISIL BBB-  63.5    Reaffirmed
Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BBB-  129.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd                 TL                    CRISIL BB    120     Reaffirmed
Pavani Controls And Panels Ltd          Overdraft             CRISIL BBB   120     Reaffirmed
Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd         CC                    CRISIL BBB-  120     Reaffirmed
Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd         TL                    CRISIL BBB-  8.5     Reaffirmed
R.S.Ispat Ltd                           CC                    CRISIL B     150     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
R.S.Ispat Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B     305     Downgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB-
Ramsaai Real Estate Pvt Ltd             LT Loan               CRISIL D     64.2    Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL B
Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   TL                    CRISIL BB-   117.7   Assigned
Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   Corporate Loan        CRISIL BB-   40      Assigned
Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   CC                    CRISIL BB-   60      Assigned
Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd            Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BB+   500     Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Reliable Industries                     CC                    CRISIL BBB-  110     Reaffirmed
Reliable Industries                     LT Loan               CRISIL BBB-  3       Reaffirmed
Reliable Industries                     Proposed CC Limit     CRISIL BBB-  12      Reaffirmed
Reliable Industries                     Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BBB-  50      Reaffirmed
Reliable Industries                     Proposed TL           CRISIL BBB-  40      Reaffirmed
S. R. Precision Components Pvt          Rupee TL              CRISIL B+    21      Assigned
Ltd
S. R. Precision Components Pvt          CC                    CRISIL B+    37.5    Assigned
Ltd
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills                 CC                    CRISIL B+    90      Reaffirmed
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills                 Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B+    84.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd             CC                    CRISIL BB+   5       Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BBB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd                     CC                    CRISIL A-    460     Reaffirmed
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL A-    145     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills          CC                    CRISIL BB+   300     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills          LT Loan               CRISIL BB+   15.8    Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills          Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB+   4.2     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Facility
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills          Secured Overdraft     CRISIL BB+   200     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Facility
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills          TL                    CRISIL BB+   700     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports          LT Loan               CRISIL D     440     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Rengas Avitta Garments              Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB-   5       Assigned
                                        Facility
Sri Rengas Avitta Garments              CC                    CRISIL BB-   37.5    Assigned
Sri Rengas Avitta Garments              Foreign Bill          CRISIL BB-   25      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Sri Varalakshmi Agro Tech               CC                    CRISIL B+    50      Upgraded
Industries                                                                         from CRISIL B
Sri Varalakshmi Agro Tech               Cash TL               CRISIL B+    75      Upgraded
Industries                                                                         from CRISIL B
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt          CC                    CRISIL BB-   25      Downgraded
Ltd                                                                                from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB+
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt          CC/ Overdraft facilityCRISIL BB-   4.2     Downgraded
Ltd                                                                                from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB+
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt          Drop Line Overdraft   CRISIL BB-   15.8    Downgraded
Ltd                                     Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB+
Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd                 CC                    CRISIL B     60      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL B     15      Downgraded
                                        Facility                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd                 TL                    CRISIL B     35      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Capital Ltd                        CC & Working Capital  CRISIL AA+   150     Reaffirmed
                                        demand loan
Tata Capital Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL AA+   100     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                    CRISIL AA+   750     Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd                        NCD                   CRISIL AA+   17500   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                    CRISIL AA+   21500   Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        CP                    CRISIL AA+   20000   Reaffirmed
Tenny Jose Ltd                          TL                    CRISIL BB+   18      Assigned
Tenny Jose Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB+   132     Assigned
                                        Facility
Tenny Jose Ltd                          CC                    CRISIL BB+   120     Assigned
Trishul Construction Company            TL                    CRISIL BB-   4.8     Assigned
Trishul Construction Company            Proposed LT Bk Loan   CRISIL BB-   0.2     Assigned
                                        Facility
Trishul Construction Company            CC                    CRISIL BB-   30      Assigned
Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill             CC                    CRISIL BB-   70.9    Reaffirmed
Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill             TL                    CRISIL BB-   9.1     Reaffirmed
Valuelabs Llp                           LT Loan               CRISIL BB-   80      Downgraded
                                                                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                   BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.