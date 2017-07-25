CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 25

Jul 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.2 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas And Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas And Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 8.5 Reaffirmed Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A4+ 88.5 Reaffirmed $ Letter of credit interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs 5.25 Cr. Akash Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed Analogic Controls India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Apoorva Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Assigned Ashtech India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 140 Assigned Asianol Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 B. Arvindkumar And Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Baliboina Sivaprasad ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 58 Assigned Bhansali Engineering Polymers LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Central Investigation And BG CRISIL A3+ 103.5 Reaffirmed Security Services Ltd Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Devi Engineering And BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Devi Engineering And LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt CP Programme CRISIL A3 50 Withdrawal Ltd Excel Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kamala Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Krishna Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 132.5 Reaffirmed M.S. Ramaiah University Of Overdraft CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Applied Sciences Minop Innovative Technologies BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Minop Innovative Technologies Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Facility Namaste Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nous Infosystems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Ostern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Ostern Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Pansuriya Impex Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 395 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Impex Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Pansuriya Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 581.6 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Impex Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 493.4 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Impex Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Pavani Controls And Panels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed R.S.Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Reliable Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Channel Financing CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed S. R. Precision Components Pvt BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Ltd Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded -Discounting from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 195 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded Packing Credit from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Rengas Avitta Garments LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Ltd Facility Supergems India Pvt Ltd Export Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tenny Jose Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Tenny Jose Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Trishul Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Valuelabs Llp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Issuer Not Cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Minop Innovative Technologies Fixed Deposits FC 100 Downgraded Pvt. Ltd. Programme from FB+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24.8 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas And Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting Ahmednagar Municipal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 295.3 Downgraded Corporation Facility from CRISIL BBB- Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt TL CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt Working Capital CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 208.5 Reaffirmed Akash Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Akash Infra Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Facility Analogic Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Analogic Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BB+ Apoorva Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 28 Reaffirmed Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Facility Ashtech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Facility Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Asianol Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Asianol Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.4 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB- Asianol Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Associated Small Industries CC/ Overdraft facilityCRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Balasore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Balasore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Facility Baliboina Sivaprasad Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Facility Bhansali Engineering Polymers CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Central Investigation And CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Security Services Ltd Central Investigation And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 6.5 Reaffirmed Security Services Ltd Facility Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B- 20.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Working Capital CRISIL B- 48.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Cherussery Credits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Facility Deveer Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Assigned Deveer Decor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190.4 Assigned Devi Engineering And CC & Working Capital CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded Constructions Pvt Ltd demand loan from CRISIL BB Devi Engineering And LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded Constructions Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Dharam Paul Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dharam Paul Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Ltd Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Excel Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Gupta Rice And General Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 131.3 Reaffirmed Gupta Rice And General Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned K. C. Paul And Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Kaamadhenu Spinners CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Kaamadhenu Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed Kaamadhenu Spinners Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Facility Kamala Tea Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 98 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL B- Kamala Tea Co Ltd Tea Hypothecation CRISIL B 128 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kamala Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Krishna Contractors CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Contractors Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Facility London Star Diamond Company Post Shipment Credit CRISIL D 236.5 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- London Star Diamond Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 143.5 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd Facility from CRISIL BB- M.S. Ramaiah University Of Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Applied Sciences Maa Amba Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 28.2 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Maa Amba Towers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 161.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Minop Innovative Technologies CC CRISIL C 10 Downgraded Pvt. Ltd. from CRISIL B+ Mirones Builders And CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Namaste Exports Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Namaste Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B+ Orient Bell Ltd CC & Working Capital CRISIL A- 1070 Upgraded demand loan from CRISIL BBB+ Orient Bell Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 192.3 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB+ Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL A- 299.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ostern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ostern Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 33.5 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ostern Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 174 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB- 6.8 Reaffirmed Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Discounting Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Paloma Turning Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 129.7 Reaffirmed Facility Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Pavani Controls And Panels Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed R.S.Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- R.S.Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 305 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB- Ramsaai Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 64.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.7 Assigned Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL BB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed FB Bk Limits CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed S. R. Precision Components Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Ltd S. R. Precision Components Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Ltd Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 84.5 Reaffirmed Facility Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 460 Reaffirmed Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 145 Reaffirmed Facility Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 440 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Rengas Avitta Garments Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Facility Sri Rengas Avitta Garments CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Sri Rengas Avitta Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Discounting Sri Varalakshmi Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded Industries from CRISIL B Sri Varalakshmi Agro Tech Cash TL CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded Industries from CRISIL B Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt CC/ Overdraft facilityCRISIL BB- 4.2 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Drop Line Overdraft CRISIL BB- 15.8 Downgraded Ltd Facility from CRISIL BB+ Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Tata Capital Ltd CC & Working Capital CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed demand loan Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Facility Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 750 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd PS CRISIL AA+ 21500 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tenny Jose Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned Tenny Jose Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 132 Assigned Facility Tenny Jose Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Trishul Construction Company TL CRISIL BB- 4.8 Assigned Trishul Construction Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 0.2 Assigned Facility Trishul Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 70.9 Reaffirmed Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Valuelabs Llp LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 