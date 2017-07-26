CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 26

Jul 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 990 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Issuer Not Cooperating Apollo Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed H R Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Reaffirmed H.D. Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+* *Issuer did not cooperate Harikrishna Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 760 Reaffirmed Jagannath Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Jain Steel Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jayshree Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.4 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded Credit & Export from CRISIL A3 Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3 KCL Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed KCL Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 4.5 Reaffirmed KCL Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed L M J Services Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3 Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+* *Issuer did not cooperate Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.3 Reaffirmed Mahatma Education Society Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 386.4 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14370 - Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 - Services Ltd Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Mira Sea Foods Proposed Export CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Narayana Reddy And Others BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 215 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sami Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Sami Labs Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 1100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Sami Labs Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 160 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 Sami Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3900 - Revised to Rating Watch with Negative Implications from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Tanishka International Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Tanishka International Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Forward Tanishka International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed TMF Holdings Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned TMF Holdings Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Union Roadways Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vistar Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 100 Assigned VTJ Sea Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL D 40 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4 VTJ Sea Foods Packing Credit CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 680 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92.7 Assigned Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 172.3 Assigned Loan Fac Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 435 Assigned Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Annai Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Annai Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banshidhar Agro Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Banshidhar Agro Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Carriers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Carriers Ltd TL CRISIL B 53 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Motors Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 33 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bharat Motors Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 3.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bharat Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd CC CRISIL D 539.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 38.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 180.6 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL B Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd TL CRISIL D 750.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Creations - Chennai LT Loan CRISIL B+ 310 Assigned Creations - Chennai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 690 Assigned Loan Fac Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 370 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Emami Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed G. D. Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 81 Reaffirmed Fac Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25.1 Reaffirmed Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 23.8 Reaffirmed Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 201.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 5201.3 Rating Watch with Negative Implications *equivalent to USD 80.02 million converted at Rs 65/USD H R Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed H R Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H.D. Infrastructures CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- H.D. Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Harikrishna Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed HILITE Realtors (India) LLP LT Loan CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hinduja International CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Hinduja International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Hindustan Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagannath Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL C 45 Reaffirmed Jagannath Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jain Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Jain Steel Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Limits Jayshree Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67.6 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- KCL Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 58.5 Reaffirmed KCL Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 87 Reaffirmed Keggfarms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed L M J Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan M.B. Tea And Allied Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Fac Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 381.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 310 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Transport Rupee TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Mahatma Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahatma Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 1529.4 Reaffirmed Mahavir Eco Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 147.5 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 19570 - Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 120900 - Services Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 51590 - Services Ltd Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCD CRISIL AA+ 12071 - Services Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 8076 - Services Ltd Programme Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA/S - - Services Ltd Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 48.3 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Reaffirmed Mira Sea Foods Export Packing Non 80 Reaffirmed Credit Convertible Debentures Aggregating N. A. Shelar and Company Overdraft CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed N. A. Shelar and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayana Reddy And Others CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1350 Reaffirmed Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit P. C. Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B- P. C. Industries TL CRISIL B 19.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1650 Reaffirmed Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 111.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co CC CRISIL B 58.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co TL CRISIL B 6.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11.5 Reaffirmed Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100080 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 325 Upgraded from Credit$ CRISIL BBB- $ Interchangeable with LC upto Rs.6 cr and Rs.6.5 cr of CC Renfro India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 165 Upgraded from Credit# CRISIL BBB- #Fully interchangeable with CC, Rs.2 crore is sublimit of LC Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BBB- *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit (CC)/pre-shipment/post shipment finance/Working capital demand loan (WCDL) Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- S. K. Trader CC CRISIL BB- 61 Assigned S. K. Trader Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sami Labs Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 56.1 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Sarvodaya Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Sevenseas Global Express Logistics Pvt CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Sevenseas Global Express Logistics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with CC, Rs.2 crore is sublimit of Letter of Credit (LC) Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Cash credit (CC)/pre-shipment/post shipment finance/Working capital demand loan (WCDL) Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 69.5 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 240 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Badri Kedar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Shubham Industries - Kadi CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 Revised to Rating Watch with Negative Implications from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.8 Reaffirmed Snehmangal Developers & Builders TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Soorya Cashew Factory CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagyalakshmi Commercial CorporationCC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed *Issuer Not Cooperating Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed *Issuer Not Cooperating Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac *Issuer Not Cooperating Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed TMF Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit TMF Holdings Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Withdrawal Programme TMF Holdings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 56050 Withdrawal TMF Holdings Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 4150 Withdrawal Union Roadways Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Enhanced from Rs.5000 Crore) United Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac *Issuer did not cooperate United Exports CC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed *Issuer did not cooperate United Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed *Issuer did not cooperate United Exports TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed *Issuer did not cooperate Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Issuer did not cooperate Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vistar Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 660 Assigned VTJ Sea Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Yasoram Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)