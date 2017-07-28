FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 28
July 28, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 28

24 Min Read

    Jul 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM International Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      400     Reaffirmed
ABM International Ltd                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd        BG@                CRISIL A2+     1900    Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 50 crore
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd        LOC#               CRISIL A2+     7000    Reaffirmed
# Includes Rs 20 crore sublimit of bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 250 crore
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A2+     1400    Reaffirmed
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A2+     5       Reassigned
Asian Paints Ltd                        Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1+     1870    Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd                        Bill Purchase      CRISIL A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac^
^Interchangeable with invoice/cheque discounting facility
Asian Paints Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A1+     680     Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd                        LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     850     Reaffirmed
Bina Commercial Corporation             LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd                       CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     200     Withdrawal
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd                  Factoring/         CRISIL A1      850     Reaffirmed
                                        Forfaiting
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      2704    Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     750000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kriticons Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A3+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Kriticons Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A3+     70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4      160     Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd        Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      3.2     Reaffirmed
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      60.4    Reaffirmed
Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A3+     13      Reaffirmed
Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd      Deferred Payment   CRISIL A4+     28.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Guarantee
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     1.3     Reaffirmed
PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.5     Reaffirmed
R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd.       BG                 CRISIL A4+     400     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
SCC Infrastructure P Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      350     Reaffirmed
Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      1400    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd                 Standby LOC        CRISIL A4      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd BG#                CRISIL A3      170     Assigned
# Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 3.0 crore
Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd  LOC                CRISIL A4      110     Reaffirmed
Venus India                             Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vicky Fashion Ltd                       Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Vinora Industries                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     80      Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gabriel India Ltd                       FD                 FAA            50      Reaffirmed
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd                  FD                 FA+            325     Withdrawal
Housing Development Finance Corporation FD                 FAAA           -       Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting^  CRISIL A-      250     Reaffirmed
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd        CC*                CRISIL A-      800     Reaffirmed
* One way interchangeability to Letter of credit/letter of comfort to the extent of Rs 57.5
crore
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd        Overdraft**        CRISIL A-      450     Reaffirmed
** One way interchangeability to Letter of credit/letter of comfort to the extent of Rs 37 crore
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd   CC*                CRISIL A-      300     Assigned
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 0.5 crore
Arikkat Trades and Exports              CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Asian Paints Ltd                        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     1250    Reaffirmed
Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd        Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    134.7   Reaffirmed
Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1130.5  Reaffirmed
Bina Commercial Corporation             CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd              Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    686     Reaffirmed
Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB-    902     Reaffirmed
Chemtrols Samil India Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B-      80      Reaffirmed
Chemtrols Samil India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       22.9    Reaffirmed
Rao Memorial Trust                      Loan Fac
Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra TL                 CRISIL B       107.6   Reaffirmed
Rao Memorial Trust
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AA      2000    Assigned
Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd            NCD                CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Gabriel India Ltd                       CC*                CRISIL AA-     530     Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with Non-Fund based limits
Gabriel India Ltd                       LOC#               CRISIL AA-     470     Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with fund based limits
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A       2650    Reaffirmed
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1336.5  Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A       1522.8  Reaffirmed
Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd             Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      2500    Reaffirmed
Greeshmam Resorts Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     185     Reaffirmed
Highrange Coffee Curing Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     52.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd       Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Assigned
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     350000  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue*         CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Ltd
* With warrants    
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     800720  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds              CRISIL AAA     465     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     59750   Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      4       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd          WC TL              CRISIL B+      6       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd        WC Fac             CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL D       250     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kriticons Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Kriticons Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     Lease Rental       CRISIL BBB-    333.3   Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Loan
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    426.6   Reaffirmed
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB-    200     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    282.3   Reaffirmed
Lancor Holdings Ltd                     Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BBB-    557.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       92.5    Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd        Export Packing     CRISIL B       85      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       95.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      9.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      83.9    Reaffirmed
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       59      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Mahesh Extrusions Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B       10.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B-
Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB     286     Reaffirmed
Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Maya Saha                               CC                 CRISIL B-      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      12.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Nirman Associates                       Project Loan       CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Nirman Associates                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB+     12.5    Reaffirmed
Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     104     Reaffirmed
PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     7.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB+     39      Reaffirmed
R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd.       CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Roma Builders Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Roma Builders Pvt Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL A+      5500    Reaffirmed
Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd                  Drop Line          CRISIL B+      95      Downgraded
                                        Overdraft Fac                             from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      88      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd           WC Loan            CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL BB-     95      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Pvt Ltd  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
SCC Infrastructure P Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    140     Reaffirmed
Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Dall Mill                   WC Fac             CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Shiv Shakti Dall Mill                   LT Loan            CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
Shiv Shakti Dall Mill                   Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
                                        Limits
Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       3000    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     100     Assigned
South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    180     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd CC*                CRISIL BBB-    110     Assigned
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs 7.5 crore
South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Subh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd             Drop Line          CRISIL B+      96      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt  Lease Rental       CRISIL BBB-    313.7   Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Discounting Loan
TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    28.2    Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Trisons Impex                           CC                 CRISIL B       350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trisons Impex                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       150     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venus India                             Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      25      Downgraded
                                        Purchase                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venus India                             Standby FB Limits  CRISIL BB      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Venus India                             TL                 CRISIL BB      5.2     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vichoor Bitu Chemicals                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     55      Assigned
Vichoor Bitu Chemicals                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
Vicky Fashion Ltd                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      5       Assigned
Vicky Fashion Ltd                       Overdraft          CRISIL BB      110     Assigned
Vinora Industries                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

