CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 28

Jul 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed ABM International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2+ 1900 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 50 crore Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 7000 Reaffirmed # Includes Rs 20 crore sublimit of bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 250 crore Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1400 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reassigned Asian Paints Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 1870 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac^ ^Interchangeable with invoice/cheque discounting facility Asian Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 680 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Withdrawal Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2704 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kriticons Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kriticons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Forward Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.2 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60.4 Reaffirmed Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 13 Reaffirmed Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Guarantee Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.3 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating SCC Infrastructure P Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 170 Assigned # Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 3.0 crore Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Venus India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating Vicky Fashion Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vinora Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gabriel India Ltd FD FAA 50 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd FD FA+ 325 Withdrawal Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability to Letter of credit/letter of comfort to the extent of Rs 57.5 crore Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft** CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed ** One way interchangeability to Letter of credit/letter of comfort to the extent of Rs 37 crore Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 0.5 crore Arikkat Trades and Exports CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 134.7 Reaffirmed Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1130.5 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 686 Reaffirmed Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 902 Reaffirmed Chemtrols Samil India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Chemtrols Samil India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.9 Reaffirmed Rao Memorial Trust Loan Fac Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra TL CRISIL B 107.6 Reaffirmed Rao Memorial Trust Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Gabriel India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 530 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Non-Fund based limits Gabriel India Ltd LOC# CRISIL AA- 470 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with fund based limits Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A 2650 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1336.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A 1522.8 Reaffirmed Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Greeshmam Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Highrange Coffee Curing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue* CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd * With warrants Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 800720 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 465 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 59750 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Kriticons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 333.3 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 426.6 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 282.3 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 557.8 Reaffirmed Fac Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Credit Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 95.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.9 Reaffirmed Mahesh Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL B 59 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mahesh Extrusions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Mangal Textile Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 286 Reaffirmed Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Maya Saha CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Muneer Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Nirman Associates Project Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Nirman Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 104 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 5500 Reaffirmed Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 88 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B SCC Infrastructure P Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Dall Mill WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shiv Shakti Dall Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shiv Shakti Dall Mill Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Limits Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Loan Fac South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs 7.5 crore South West Pinnacle Exploration Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Subh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 96 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 313.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Loan TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Trisons Impex CC CRISIL B 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Trisons Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Venus India Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 25 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Venus India Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Venus India TL CRISIL BB 5.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Vichoor Bitu Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Vichoor Bitu Chemicals Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Vicky Fashion Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Vicky Fashion Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Vinora Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)