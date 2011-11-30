Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airserco Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 790 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 17.8 Reaffirmed Fac Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 362 Assigned Fac Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed C J Shahand Co LOC* CRISIL A2+ 4450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs.250 Million Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Gopal Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Gujarat Reclaimand Rubber Products LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.7.5 Mln Gupta Steel Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed H P L Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed H P L Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed H P L Additives Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Fac Indica Conveyors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Indica Conveyors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 28 Enhanced from Rs.18 Mln Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.6 Reduced from Rs.3.1 Mln Reaffirmed Lux Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Assigned M P B Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Mastek Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Melcon Vizag Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 70.5 Assigned *includes Proposed Short Term Bank Loan Facility of Rs.30.5 Million N R C Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Paulose George Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Perfect Radiatorsand Oil Coolers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Perfect Radiatorsand Oil Coolers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed R B Mehtaand Co LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Rashmi Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rashmi Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 472 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit/Bill CRISIL A2+ 490 Assigned Discounting Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 370 Enhanced from Rs.340 Mln Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 295 Reaffirmed # Letter of Credit interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Enhanced from Rs.15.50 Mln Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reduced from Rs.65.00 Mln Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd ST Debt Programme * CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.95-billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Spictex Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Enhanced from Rs.6.00 Mln Spictex Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reduced from Rs.60.00 Mln Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 720 Assigned Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned U T V Software Communications Ltd BG CRISIL A1 25 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Positive Implications U T V Software Communications Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 40 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Positive Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airserco Pvt Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BB- 72.9 Reaffirmed Airserco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed B S L Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned B S L Castings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned * Includes Working Capital Demand Loan/PCFC limit of upto Rs.150.0 Million, Letter of Credit upto Rs.50.0 Million, Bank Guarantee upto Rs.50.0 Million B S L Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Fac Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10750 Enhanced from Rs.630.0 Mln* * Includes sub limit worth Rs.2.3 Billion for export packing credit and a sub limit of Rs.500.0 Million for Foreign Bill Purchase (Non Letter of Credit) Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 900 Assigned Credit Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 777.3 Enhanced from Rs.200.0 Mln Best Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 220.1 Assigned Fac Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC Limit * CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan and pre/post-shipment credit, and includes a sublimit of Rs.70 million for letter of credit which is fully interchangeable with bank guarantee C M S Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 308 Assigned Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Champion Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Dosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Fac Dr B S Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 63.5 Assigned Society Emami Cement Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB- 12500 Reaffirmed Emmanuval Silks CC CRISIL BB 107.9 Assigned Emmanuval Silks LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.1 Assigned G K Dairyand Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Global Printingand Packaging Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Global Printingand Packaging Company CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Global Printingand Packaging Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 107.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Gopal Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Gopal Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Reclaimand Rubber Products TL CRISIL A- 590 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.122.0 Mln Gujarat Reclaimand Rubber Products CC* CRISIL A- 190 Assigned Ltd *Includes sublimit of working capital demand loan of Rs.160 Million and bank guarantee of Rs.27.5 Million Gujarat Reclaimand Rubber Products Packing Credit** CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Ltd **Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.80 Million and performance guarantee of Rs.20 Million Gupta Steel Ship Breakers CC Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed H P L Additives Ltd CC* CRISIL A 307.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and interchangeable with Letter of Credit up-to Rs. 45.0 million and Bank guarantee up-to Rs. 45.0 million H P L Additives Ltd TL CRISIL A 102 Reaffirmed H P L Additives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 73 Reaffirmed H P L Additives Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Fac Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 106 Enhanced from Rs.50.0 Mln Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BB 20 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit with maximum of Rs.100.0 Million Indica Conveyors Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Indica Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Indica Conveyors Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Fac Jagdish Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 210.5 Enhanced from Rs.82.7 Mln Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Enhanced from Rs.288 Mln Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 7.7 Reaffirmed Fac Kineta Mineralsand Metals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1200 Downgraded from Kiwi Winesand Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned Kiwi Winesand Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac Lux Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Assigned Lux Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 940 Assigned *Including PC/PCFC/PSCFC/FBP as sublimit Lux Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 43 Assigned Fac M P B Construction Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned * Including a Proposed Limit of Rs.5.0 Million M P B Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Credit M P B Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Mastek Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs.60.0 million Melcon Vizag Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned N R C Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 364.3 Reaffirmed Oceanic Tropical Fruits Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed *50% interchangeable to Packing Credit and fully interchangeable as Foreign Bill Purchasing/Foreign Bill Discounting Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ottoman Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Paulose George Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Perfect Radiatorsand Oil Coolers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 217.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Perfect Radiatorsand Oil Coolers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 27.5 Assigned Fac Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL C 50 Assigned Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Assigned Prerana Hospital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 290.4 Assigned R B Mehtaand Co Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned R B Mehtaand Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 112 Assigned Fac Rashmi Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1045 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rashmi Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1705 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2315 Enhanced from Rs.130.0 Mln Rolson International Bill CRISIL D 30 Assigned Purchase-Discounting Fac Rolson International Packing Credit* CRISIL D 30 Assigned *Interchangeability from Pre-Shipment to post shipment is allowed to the extent of 50% of pre-shipment. Royal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 800 Assigned Royal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.6 Assigned S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 47.9 Assigned Fac Shilpa Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for Overdraft Shilpa Medicare Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 183.5 Assigned Borrowings Shilpa Medicare Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 349.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB/ Stable Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB/ Stable Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68 Assigned Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Enhanced from Rs.77.50 Mln Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 229.5 Reduced from Rs.285.50 Mln Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Faclities Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd CC/WC Demand Loans * CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.95-billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd LT Bk Faclities CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Spictex Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Enhanced from Rs.170.00 Mln Spictex Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 165.5 Enhanced from Rs.143.70 Mln Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 500 Assigned * Sublimit of Rs.375.00 Million as FCNRB Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Assigned Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL D 53.5 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.10.00 Million of LC inland & Import up to 90 Days Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loans CRISIL D 205.4 Reaffirmed Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Suven Nishtaa Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 26.8 Reaffirmed Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned U T V Software Communications Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL A+ 6250 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Positive Implications * Including working capital demand loan of Rs.250 Million, overdraft facility of Rs.750 million, letter of credit of Rs.1.82 Billion, bank guarantee of Rs.645 Million, bills discounting of Rs.950 million, short-term loan of Rs.500 Million, vendor bill discounting of Rs.500 Million, purchase invoice discounting of Rs.1.80 Billion, and Rs.500 Million of import/export invoice financing U T V Software Communications Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1175 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Positive Implications U T V Software Communications Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 510 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Positive Implications -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)