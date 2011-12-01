Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allevard I A I Suspensions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bhima Jewellery Madurai LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reduced from Rs.70 Mln Reaffirmed Chandra Prabhu International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 3.3 Assigned Fac Corvine Chemicalsand Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.40 Mln Crescent Auto Repairsand Services Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fac* *Can be partly or fully availed and is repayable in 60 days Crescent Auto Repairsand Services BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Emerald Industries BG CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Fairdeal Consumer Durables BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned G N G Exports LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ G N G Exports Bill CRISIL D 290 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A4+ G N G Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Gulbrandsen Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A2 580 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.580 Million for buyers' credit and Rs.30 Million for bank guarantee H L S Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 H L S Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 332.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 H L S Asia Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 462.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A1 Jai International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 57 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Comprises of Letter of Credit and bank guarantees which are interchangeable Kikani Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105 Assigned Kikani Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 170 Assigned Kuku Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Kuku Exports Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 52.5 Assigned Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned (Including Commercial Paper) Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed N R I Academyof Sciences BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Progres Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 1900 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ #Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee S S Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Stone Age Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Stone Age Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 72 Reaffirmed Stone Age Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 78 Reassigned Suma Fibresand Allies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Teracom Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2778.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Teracom Ltd BG CRISIL D 2615.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Enhanced from Rs.230 Mln Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Assigned Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A1 3000 Assigned ## Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Yashveer Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.2 Assigned Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Abhisek Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Allevard I A I Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 18 Assigned Allevard I A I Suspensions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 140 Assigned Allevard I A I Suspensions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Fac Bhima Jewellery Madurai CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 210 Enhanced from Rs.120 Mln Bhima Jewellery Madurai TL CRISIL BBB+ 51 Assigned Bhima Jewellery Madurai Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4 Assigned Fac Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Enhanced from Rs.145 Mln Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil TL CRISIL BBB+ 51 Assigned Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 430 Enhanced from Rs.187.80 Mln Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum TL CRISIL BBB+ 56 Reduced from Rs.68.60 Mln Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 13 Assigned Fac Chandra Prabhu International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Classic Promoters And Builders Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 550 Assigned Ltd Corvine Chemicalsand Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BB- 200 Enhanced Ltd from Rs.50 Mln Corvine Chemicalsand Pharmaceuticals LT Loans CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Crescent Auto Repairsand Services CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Dolphin International TL CRISIL B 16.6 Assigned Dolphin International CC CRISIL B 198.4 Assigned Emerald Industries TL CRISIL B- 50.5 Assigned Emerald Industries CC CRISIL B- 47 Assigned Emerald Industries WC TL CRISIL B- 11.6 Assigned Emerald Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 41.4 Assigned Fac Fairdeal Consumer Durables Cash Credit CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Global Trading Solutions Cash Credit CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 335 Assigned Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Fac Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL C 15 Assigned Ltd Gencor Pacific Auto Engineering Pvt TL* CRISIL C 50 Assigned Ltd *Includes a proposed term loan of Rs.0.90 Million Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit limit to the extent of Rs.100 Million Gulbrandsen Chemical Pvt Ltd CC Fac^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for export packing credit /packing credit foreign currency/foreign bill discounting / post shipment foreign currency limit. H L S Asia Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 15 Reaffirmed Jai International TL CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned Jai International CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Jai International Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 6 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed * Includes cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit all which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed -Discounting Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Kikani Exports TL CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned Kikani Exports CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Kikani Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 66.4 Assigned Fac Kuku Exports TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned M C P Industrial Complex LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 77.8 Assigned M C P Industrial Complex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Assigned Fac Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 105 Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 9 Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Fac Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Melstar Information Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 46 Assigned Fac Melstar Information Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed N R I Academyof Sciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB 219.6 Assigned N R I Academyof Sciences Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 195.4 Assigned Fac N R I Academyof Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 34.1 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned Credit Nutech Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Progres Communications Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 2100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 481.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 118.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB S S Construction CC CRISIL B 48 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.2 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Fac Satyanarayan Tea Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Fac Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Special Engineering Services Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Kailasa Nadha Cotton Syndicate CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Laxmi Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Sri Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sri Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Fac Sri Surya Gangadhara Boiledand Raw TL CRISIL D 19 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Surya Gangadhara Boiledand Raw CC CRISIL D 185.5 Assigned Rice Mill Stone Age Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suma Fibresand Allies Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B 67 Assigned Tecpro Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Teracom Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 1406.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Teracom Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC Limit * CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Rs.10 Million for bill discounting Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45.5 Assigned Fac Todi Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Assigned Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8800 Enhanced from Rs.3700 Mln# Upgraded from CRISIL A # Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 15005 Reduced from Rs.17280 Mln# Upgraded from CRISIL A #Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans Yashveer Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Yashveer Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.