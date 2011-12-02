Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 635 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 284.5 Reaffirmed Fac Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Credit# # Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase from Yes Bank Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Credit^ ^ Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase from HDFC Bank Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 180 Assigned Credit% % Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase from Standard Chartered Bank Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 145 Assigned Credit$ $ Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase from Bank of India Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Enhanced from Rs.150 Mln Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Cholamandalam Investmentand Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Company Ltd J M Financialand Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Limtex India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Limtex India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Limtex India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Limtex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned M E S O Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments LOC CRISIL A2 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Oswal Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed R C M Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed R C M Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Rattan Steel Supply Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Vardhman Special Steels Ltd BG and LOC Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 600 including CP Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G8 Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 513.8 Assigned A G8 Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 163 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 30.5 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh State Finance Bonds CRISIL A 2000 Assigned Corporation (SO) Andhra Pradesh State Finance 9.1% Bond Series CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Corporation I/2007 (SO) Andhra Pradesh State Finance 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A 1290 Reaffirmed Corporation I/2008 (SO) Andhra Pradesh State Finance 9% Bond Series CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation III/2008 (SO) Andhra Pradesh State Finance 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A 1210 Reaffirmed Corporation IV/2010 (SO) Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase /Export Packing Credit from Bank of India Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 158.3 Assigned Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Enhanced from Rs.150 Mln Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Fac Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Fac Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Fac Cholamandalam Investmentand Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 500 Withdrawn Company Ltd Limtex India Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Assigned Limtex India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL C 45 Assigned Credit Limtex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 4.5 Assigned Fac Limtex Teaand Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Limtex Teaand Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Credit Limtex Teaand Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.3 Reaffirmed Limtex Teaand Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Fac Limtex Teaand Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Limtex Teaand Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed M E S O Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 120 Reassigned Fac Meghmani Pigments CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Meghmani Pigments Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 33.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Meghmani Pigments Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 18.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Oswal Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed R C M Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 72 Assigned * includes Foreign Currency Non Residential bank Deposit of Rs.60 Million Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Rattan Steel Supply Co CC CRISIL B 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Reliable Paper India Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Reliable Paper India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 460 Suspended Reliable Paper India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 570 Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 919.4 Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Senthil Murugan Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fac Shree Mukt Jewellers CC CRISIL B 300 Enhanced from Rs.130 Mln Shree Mukt Jewellers Rupee TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shree Mukt Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Singlaand Singla CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.1 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2.6 Assigned Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 152 Assigned Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Credit Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Victoria Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.