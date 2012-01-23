Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dolly Infraventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned East India Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Gem Corporation Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG * CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.150.00 million JM Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Institutional Securities ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd JM Financial Ventures Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4 2 Assigned ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Kamal Jewellers LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Kataria Carriers BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kataria Carriers LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed M S S India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned M S S India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 N K G Infrastructure Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 11000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.500 Million, with a maximum of Rs.1000 Million Nif Ispat Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Nif Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Nif Ispat Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 32.6 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Assigned Polyspin Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Polyspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Polyspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Polyspin Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Praj Industries Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Amount interchangeable between bank guarantee and letter of credit S S Fabricatorsand Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4+ 84 Reaffirmed Salona Cotspin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Enhanced from Rs.10 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Salona Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL D 29.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL D 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Scope Tand M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Scope Tand M Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sun Tec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 235 Upgraded Credit* from CRISIL A2+ *100% interchangeable with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A4 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D ^ One way inter-changeability from Letter of Credit to Cash Credit limits to the extent of Rs.20.00million. Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL D 257.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Assigned Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Dolly Infraventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Dolly Infraventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned East India Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Fac Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Equitas Direct CRISIL Assignment January BBB+(SO) 2012 Gem Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Gem Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 18 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Kamal Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB- 49.7 Assigned Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Assigned Kataria Carriers TL CRISIL BB+ 211.2 Assigned Kataria Carriers CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Kataria Carriers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Assigned Fac Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit M S S India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 102.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.20 million and with export packing credit of up to 80 per cent of cash credit M S S India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Interchangeable with cash credit of up to Rs.40 million Mittapalli Audinarayana Enterprises Pvt Open CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd N K G Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 1080 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.400.0 Million of letter of credit.*Includes Rs.680 Million rupee equivalent of EUR9.9 Million of external commercial borrowings N K G Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A 120 Assigned N K G Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A 2800 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 46.4 Downgraded from CRISIL C Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL C Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 97 Reaffirmed Fac Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned credit Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Enhanced from Rs.105.0 Mln Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Enhanced Fac from Rs.2.2 Mln Pand P Overseas Bill Discounting CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Pand P Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Assigned Parameswara Educational Academy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Parameswara Educational Academy Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 26 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 117 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Fac Polyspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Polyspin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Praj Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed Praj Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Redco Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned S S Fabricatorsand Manufacturers TL CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed S S Fabricatorsand Manufacturers CC CRISIL BB+ 32.2 Reaffirmed Sabaris Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 108.1 Reaffirmed Sabaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Sabaris Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.9 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Salona Cotspin Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 75 Enhanced from Rs.14.70 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Salona Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL D 146.6 Enhanced from Rs.106.6 Mln* Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Includes a sublimit of Rs.41.80 million for packing credit Salona Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.4 Reduced from Rs.13.20 Mln^ Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Includes Rs.4.10 million for letter of guarantee for export promotion capital goods Salona Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL D 236.7 Enhanced from Rs.178.30 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Santhiram Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Fac Scope Tand M Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.6 Assigned Scope Tand M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36 Assigned Scope Tand M Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.4 Assigned Fac Shafa Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Shafa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 311 Assigned Shafa Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 79 Assigned Fac Shafa Educational Society BG CRISIL D 100 Assigned Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.1 Assigned Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Assigned Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Assigned Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 176.1 Enhanced from Rs.120.40 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Enhanced from Rs.60.00 Mln* Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Includes a sublimit of Rs.3 million for packing credit ^Includes Rs.7.00 million for letter of guarantee for export promotion capital goods Sri Shiridi Sai Educational Academy LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Assigned Suparna Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 13.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC * CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes Sub-Limit for Book Debts of Rs.45.00million. and for Export Packing Credit of Rs.40.00million. Suparna Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 60.1 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Teja Shipping TL CRISIL B+ 81.8 Assigned Teja Shipping Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 18.1 Assigned Fac Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 22.3 Assigned Fac Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 473.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC Limits CRISIL D 805 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Assigned Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 125.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed Western M P Infrastructure and Toll Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Roads Pvt Ltd Fac Western M P Infrastructure and Toll LT Loan CRISIL A- 5630 Enhanced Roads Pvt Ltd from Rs.5100 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)