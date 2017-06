Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M R Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Assigned Amitasha Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed B C H Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed B C H Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 280 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 513000 Enhanced from Rs.488.25 Bln Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 24550 Enhanced from Rs.5.75 Bln Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1044 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1698.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dunnimaa Engineersand Divers BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Educational Development Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed G S R Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed H M International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned H M International Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Fac I C I C I Securities Primary Dealership ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jagtar Singhand Sons Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Jagtar Singhand Sons Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned Jagtar Singhand Sons Hydraulics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kamdhenu Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed L I C Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 35000 Enhanced from Rs.20.0 Bln L I C Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Metalogics Systems Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Metalogics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Millennium Automationand Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 125 Assigned Millennium Automationand Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Millennium Automationand Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 230 Assigned Naser Tanning Company Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 51 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineersand Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned P N B Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Parksons Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 160 Enhanced from Rs.100.00 Mln Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Sharda Worldwide Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed Fac Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shree Hans Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Shree Madhav Edible Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 240 Assigned Shree Madhav Edible Products Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 10 Assigned *includes a sub-limit to Letter of Credit Sri Bhagavathy Traders Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 111.5 Reaffirmed Transpek Silox Industry Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek Silox Industry Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek Silox Industry Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed Universal Precision Screws LOC & BG CRIISL A4+ 40 Enhanced from Rs.35.0 Mln Reaffirmed V S Export and Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed V S Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Assigned Western Carriers BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L I C Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed P N B Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M R Global Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Amitasha Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Fac B C H Electric Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed B C H Electric Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed *Includes proposed limit of Rs.110.0 Mln Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16.2 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 12450 Enhanced from Rs.6 Bln Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Fac Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 196.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 862.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dasari Veer Rajuand Gunnam Ram Chandra TL CRISIL D 70.5 Assigned Rao Memorial Trust Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Dunnimaa Engineersand Divers TL CRISIL D 235 Downgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Dunnimaa Engineersand Divers CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Educational Development Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB' Educational Development Trust CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB' Assigned Emami Cement Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BBB- 12500 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs@ CRISIL 3153 Withdrawn AAA(SO) @The Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for the Series A2 and A3 PTCs Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Series A3 PTCs CRISIL 1478 Upgraded Principal@ AAA(SO) from CRISIL A+(SO) @The Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for the Series A2 and A3 PTCs Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL 4238 Upgraded AAA(SO) from equivalent CRISIL AA- SO equivalent] Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed G C Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.7 Assigned G C Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned G S R Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed H M International CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned H M International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac I C I C I Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Ltd I C I C I Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd I C I C I Securities Primary Dealership Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed Ltd Jagtar Singhand Sons Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Jagtar Singhand Sons Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Jagtar Singhand Sons Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 104.5 Assigned Fac Jindal Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.7 Assigned Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Jindal Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 112.3 Assigned Fac Kalanikethan Textilesand Jewels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned Kalanikethan Textilesand Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Enhanced from Rs.240 Mln Kamdhenu Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC Limits CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed L I C Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 195150 Enhanced from Rs.172.15 Bln L I C Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 392890 Reaffirmed L I C Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed L I C Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Subordinated CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Bonds Maverick Holdingsand Investments Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Metalogics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Metalogics Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Millennium Automationand Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Millennium Automationand Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 175 Assigned Fac Naser Tanning Company CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Naser Tanning Company Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineersand Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned P N B Housing Finance Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned P N B Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 11000 Reaffirmed P N B Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed P N B Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2750 Reaffirmed P N B Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 12886.9 Reaffirmed P N B Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL A- 370 Assigned Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A- 215 Assigned Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 330 Assigned Parksons Packaging Ltd Buyers Credit CRISIL A- 78.2 Assigned Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Radical Bio Organics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 360 Assigned Radical Bio Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Rivaa Exports Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rivaa Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rivaa Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 0.2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Rohit Ironand Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rose Premises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB 94 Reaffirmed Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.9 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Enhanced from Rs.15.00 Mln Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC Limit CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC^ CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with the cash credit up-to Rs.50.0 Mln Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 42.3 Assigned Shree Hans Alloys Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 60 Assigned *Includes Bill Discounting Facility of Rs 14.0 Mln Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.4 Assigned Fac Shree Krishna Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Shree Madhav Edible Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 83 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agroand Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Sulochana Agroand Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sulochana Agroand Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 65 Assigned Fac Sundaram Steels TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sundaram Steels CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.00 Mln for Cash Credit- Book Debts Suryabala Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Suryabala Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Suryabala Autos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Fac Transpek Silox Industry Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Transpek Silox Industry Ltd CC CRISIL AA 152 Reaffirmed Universal Precision Screws CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill Discounting Universal Precision Screws Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Assigned Credit Universal Precision Screws Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 26.5 Assigned Fac Universal Precision Screws TL CRISIL BB 180 Enhanced from Rs.64.5 Mln Upgraded from CRISIL BB- V S Exportand Import CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed V S Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned V S Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned V U S T I M B E RS CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Western Carriers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 220 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)