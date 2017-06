Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Rs.100 Mln of Pre-shipment/Post Shipment Credit/ Bank overdraft/ cash credit limit ;Comprising Buyers Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee Ajanta India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Arise India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Aryan Granitesand Monuments Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Enhanced from Rs.30 Mln* Downgraded from CRISIL A3 * Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting - Non Letter of Credit are 50 per cent interchangeable Aryan Granitesand Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Enhanced Discounting - Non LOC from Rs.35 Mln* Downgraded from CRISIL A3 * Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting - Non Letter of Credit are 50 per cent interchangeable Aryan Granitesand Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Aryan Granitesand Monuments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Enhanced from Rs.9 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Aryan Granitesand Monuments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Astral Pharmaceutical Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Indiabulls Securities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 *Reduced from Rs.12 Bln Reaffirmed Indiabulls Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2100 *Reduced from Rs.5.85 Bln Reaffirmed Indiabulls Securities Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 97.5 Assigned Jetair Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 231 Reaffirmed Khanbhai Esoofbhai LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed M M Casting Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed M M Casting Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltds BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Enhanced from Rs.5 Mln Manjushree Technopack Ltds LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 1310 Assigned Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 350 Assigned # Bank Guarantee of Rs.150.0 Mln is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 670 Assigned Regency Hospital Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Enhanced from Rs.2.5 Mln Reaffirmed S K Sarawagiand Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^ Packing Credit and FBN is collectively Rs.650 Mln (Enhanced from Rs.600 Mln) S K Sarawagiand Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 FBN* Negotiation Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Packing Credit and FBN are fully interchangeable;Packing Credit and FBN is collectively Rs.650.0 Mln S K Sarawagiand Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 LC** Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ **Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit up to Rs.35 Mln S K Sarawagiand Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sai Krupa Construction BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Discounting ^ ^ Includes a sublimit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.330 Mln Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Shriram Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Assigned Suresh Gopinath BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Fats Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB 250 Assigned A G Fats Ltd TL Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned A P Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned A P Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Comprising of Pre - shipment / Post shipment Credit / Cash Credit / Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Bank Guarantee A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 48 Reaffirmed Fac Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Arise India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Enhanced From Rs.500 Mln Aryan Granitesand Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 35.8 Enhanced from Rs.1.60 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aryan Granitesand Monuments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 230 Enhanced from Rs.0.90 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Astral Pharmaceutical Industries TL CRISIL BBB 29.7 Assigned Astral Pharmaceutical Industries CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Avani Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 940 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Avani Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 800 Downgraded from CRISIL B- B H L Forexand Finlease Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.5 Assigned B H L Forexand Finlease Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 150 Assigned B K R Hotels LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned B K R Hotels Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned B K R Hotelsand Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned B K R Hotelsand Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 172.5 Assigned Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Ghosh Brothers Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Ghosh Brothers Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Fac Ghosh Brothers Automobiles India Pvt LtdInventory Funding Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned Ghosh Brothers Automobiles India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Ghosh Brothers Automobiles India Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Jetair Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Jetair Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 459 Reaffirmed Fac Khanbhai Esoofbhai CC* CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit M M Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed M M Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit M M Casting Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed ^Including proposed limit of Rs.8.5 Mln Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Mangal Chand Pawan Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltds CC CRISIL A- 500 Enhanced from Rs.300 Mln Manjushree Technopack Ltds LT Loan CRISIL A- 1525 Enhanced from Rs.790 Mln Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 470 Assigned *Cash credit of Rs.320.0 Mln is fully interchangeable with letter of credit & bank guarantee Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC@ CRISIL A 200 Assigned @ is fully interchangeable with cash credit Regency Hospital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 312.7 Enhanced from Rs.137.5 Mln Reaffirmed Regency Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Enhanced from Rs.60.0 Mln Reaffirmed S K Sarawagiand Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Sai Krupa Construction CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sai Krupa Construction Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT loan CRISIL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32 Assigned Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 310 Enhanced from Rs.150 Mln Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reduced Fac from Rs.50 Mln Reaffirmed Suresh Gopinath CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort* CRISIL 5000 Assigned AA+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC * CRISIL 10000 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs* CRISIL 7500 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs* CRISIL 7500 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Assigned Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Fac Virupaksha Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Virupaksha Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)