BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Assigned Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4' D M Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned Dhanlaxmi T M T Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned H R S Process Systems LOC # CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned # interchangeable with Buyers Credit Facility for Rs.15.0 Million H R S Process Systems BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Ketan Motors' BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Assigned Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 870 Reaffirmed Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1130 Reaffirmed Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 3000 Enhanced from Rs.2000 Million# # Includes proposed packing credit of Rs.750 Million Pato Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Sonu Exim ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned *Maximum limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) is Rs.150 Million and maximum limit of Post Shipment Credit is Rs.150 Million; limits of both together should not exceed Rs.200 Million Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4 100 Assigned # Includes sublimit of buyer's credit facility of Rs.100 Million Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sterlite Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 29 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BB+ 124 Assigned Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Fac from 'CRISIL B-' Bhawani Shankar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Bholanath Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Assigned Bholanath Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 3.3 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1015 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 600 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs.30 Million for Cash Credit, Rs.20 Million for Letter of Credit, Rs.375 Million for Post Shipment credit. Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned D M Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 211.1 Assigned D M Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned D M Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 38.9 Assigned Fac Dhanlaxmi T M T Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned G O L D R U S H S A L E S & S E R V I CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed C E S L I M I T E D H R S Process Systems TL CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned H R S Process Systems CC * CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned * Interchangeable with export packing credit for Rs.3.5 Million and export bill discounting Rs.4.5 Million. I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned K T C Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned K T C Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 128.5 Assigned K T C Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Ketan Motors' CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Ketan Motors' LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Assigned Ketan Motors' Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Assigned Fac Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Fac Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Kirti Agrovet Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Fac Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Kirti Dal Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Fac Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kirti Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Kirti Solvex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Kwality Foundry Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Kwality Foundry Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed No Notes Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Neil Computech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Pato Builders Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pato Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Raghukul Cottexand Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Raghukul Cottexand Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Fac S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac* CRISIL AAA 14500 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit/Working Captial Demand Loan S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed S R Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Fac S R Textile Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Serendipity Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 264.5 Assigned Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sonu Exim Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Fac Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 40 Assigned * Include sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan/Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.40 Million and letter of credit facility of Rs.20 Million Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reduced from Rs.67.5 Million Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Enhanced from Rs.27.5 Million Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sterlite Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed T H E G U R U K U L T R U ST Rupee TL CRISIL B- 145 Reaffirmed Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 300.8 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Enhanced from Rs.210.00 Million Reaffirmed Virgo Aluminium Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Assigned Virgo Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL B 222.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
