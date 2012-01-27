Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Assigned Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4' D M Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned Dhanlaxmi T M T Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned H R S Process Systems LOC # CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned # interchangeable with Buyers Credit Facility for Rs.15.0 Million H R S Process Systems BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Ketan Motors' BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Assigned Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 870 Reaffirmed Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1130 Reaffirmed Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 3000 Enhanced from Rs.2000 Million# # Includes proposed packing credit of Rs.750 Million Pato Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Sonu Exim ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned *Maximum limit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) is Rs.150 Million and maximum limit of Post Shipment Credit is Rs.150 Million; limits of both together should not exceed Rs.200 Million Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4 100 Assigned # Includes sublimit of buyer's credit facility of Rs.100 Million Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sterlite Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 29 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BB+ 124 Assigned Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Baahubali Ferro Techand Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Fac from 'CRISIL B-' Bhawani Shankar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Bholanath Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Assigned Bholanath Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 3.3 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1015 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 600 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs.30 Million for Cash Credit, Rs.20 Million for Letter of Credit, Rs.375 Million for Post Shipment credit. Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned D M Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 211.1 Assigned D M Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned D M Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 38.9 Assigned Fac Dhanlaxmi T M T Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned G O L D R U S H S A L E S & S E R V I CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed C E S L I M I T E D H R S Process Systems TL CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned H R S Process Systems CC * CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned * Interchangeable with export packing credit for Rs.3.5 Million and export bill discounting Rs.4.5 Million. I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned I S S S D B Security Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned K T C Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned K T C Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 128.5 Assigned K T C Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Ketan Motors' CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Ketan Motors' LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Assigned Ketan Motors' Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Assigned Fac Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Fac Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Kirti Agrovet Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Fac Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Kirti Dal Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Fac Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kirti Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Kirti Solvex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Kwality Foundry Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Kwality Foundry Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Larsenand Tubro Infotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 300 Reaffirmed No Notes Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Neil Computech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Pato Builders Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pato Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Raghukul Cottexand Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Raghukul Cottexand Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Fac S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac* CRISIL AAA 14500 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit/Working Captial Demand Loan S B I Cardsand Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed S R Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Fac S R Textile Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Serendipity Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 264.5 Assigned Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sonu Exim Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Fac Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B 40 Assigned * Include sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan/Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.40 Million and letter of credit facility of Rs.20 Million Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reduced from Rs.67.5 Million Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Enhanced from Rs.27.5 Million Reaffirmed Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sterlite Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed T H E G U R U K U L T R U ST Rupee TL CRISIL B- 145 Reaffirmed Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Tiger Sons Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loans CRISIL BB+ 300.8 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Enhanced from Rs.210.00 Million Reaffirmed Virgo Aluminium Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Assigned Virgo Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL B 222.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)