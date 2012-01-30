Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A L A Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2 Assigned A L A Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 59.5 Assigned A L A Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 10 Assigned A L A Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A4 260 Suspended Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A3+ 46.5 Assigned Bharat Oman Refineries Ltds Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Fac Calcutta Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Calcutta Overseas Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Bills Purchase Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Forward Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Competent Automobiles Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned Competent Automobiles Company Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 330 Suspended Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2000 Assigned Gopal Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 45.0 Million) Great Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Great Offshore Ltd BG/LOC# CRISIL A4+ 2500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 # Including proposed facility of Rs.0.65 Billion Nirmal International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Nirmal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Nova Oleochem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Raj International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 520 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Rashi Granite Exports Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned * Interchangeable to the extent of Rs10.Million Rashi Granite Exports Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned * Interchangeable to the extent of Rs10.Million Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd CC* CRISIL D 193.4 Downgraded from CRISIL C *Includes Short Term Debt Receipt of Rs. 70.00 Million Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S V Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltds ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Including CP Programme Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltds Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltds LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltds BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Veto Switchgearsand Cables Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A L A Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50.5 Assigned A L A Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.2 Assigned A L A Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5.3 Assigned Fac Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LT Loans CRISIL B+ 144.3 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 22.6 Suspended Aishwarya Healthcare TL CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB 403.5 Assigned Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Bharat Oman Refineries Ltds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 85000 Enhanced Fac from Rs.35 Bln Bharat Oman Refineries Ltds TL* CRISIL AA- 63870 Reaffirmed *Including a proposed limit of Rs.2.97 Billion. Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 612.1 Suspended Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.9 Suspended Fac Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Enhanced from Rs.100 Mln Reaffirmed Chimanlal Fein Paper Pvt Ltd LOC & BG * CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Limit. Competent Automobiles Company Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Competent Automobiles Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 167.1 Assigned Consul Consolidated Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 42 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB 13.5 Suspended Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 206.5 Suspended Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 298.5 Suspended Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 330.1 Suspended Gayatri Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 19.1 Suspended Fac Global Rebars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Gopal Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Gopal Spongeand Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Enhanced from Rs.120 Mln Reaffirmed Great Offshore Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB+ 11000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Including proposed facility of Rs.2.98 Billion Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Fac M S Veer Trading Co CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned National Wood Products CC* CRISIL B 50 Assigned *fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit National Wood Products LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned National Wood Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Nirmal International Rupee TL CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned Nirmal International CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Nova Oleochem Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Nova Oleochem Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 117.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Orchid Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 81.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Pioneer Motors Kannur Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Assigned Pioneer Motors Kannur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Pioneer Motors Kannur Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Assigned Fac Raj International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Raj International Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 16.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL C Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 16.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Rashi Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Rashi Granite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Rishi Iceand Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned S N J Distillers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 143.6 Suspended S N J Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended S V Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltds CC CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltds NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltds LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed *facility availed for capital expenditure Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 117.5 Assigned Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Assigned Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Skyworld Exim CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Skyworld Exim Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Fac Small Industries Development Bankof Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 9000 Withdrawn India Small Industries Development Bankof Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 6000 Withdrawn India Small Industries Development Bankof Bonds CRISIL AAA 54050 Reaffirmed India (Reduced from Rs.59.05 Billion) Sri Ramanjaneya Rawand Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Ramanjaneya Rawand Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned Sri Venkatesa Processors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Assigned Stellar Information Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 12 Assigned Stellar Information Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 0.7 Assigned Stellar Information Systems Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.2 Assigned Stellar Information Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 69 Assigned Fac Ugam Impex Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Ugam Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ugam Impex Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ugam Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 373 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 72.5 Assigned Vels Instituteof Science Technologyand TL CRISIL B+ 215 Assigned Advanced Studies Vels Instituteof Science Technologyand Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Advanced Studies Veto Switchgearsand Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Veto Switchgearsand Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 39.6 Assigned Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.