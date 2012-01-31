Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Overseas Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non-letter of credit (LC)-backed foreign bill discounting B D Overseas Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac^ ^Letter of Credit backed B I L Continental Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 73.5 Assigned Purchase# # 25% of the Foreign Bill Purchase limit is interchangeable with packing credit limit B I L Continental Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Bankof Maharashtra CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned D V Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned D V Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Dolson International LOC* CRISIL A3 115.1 Assigned *Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.5 Mln First Winner Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed First Winner Lifestyle Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Firstwinner Textiles I Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Four Star International Foreign Usance Bills CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Four Star International Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Gee Kay International Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Gee Kay International Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Gee Kay International LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed H M A Food Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Himachal Environmental Engineering Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Himachal Environmental Engineering Co BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Himachal Environmental Engineering Co Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Infosys Ltd Governance and Value CRISIL GVC Reaffirmed Creation Rating Level 1 Kandoi Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Kapoor Cotsyn India Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Kapoor Cotsyn India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Mahavir Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed N G L Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Enhanced From Rs.190.0 Mln Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 405.1 Reaffirmed Pal Trading Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 29.9 Reaffirmed Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 690 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.50 Mln Bank Guarantee Saket Engineers Pvt Ltds BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Shabina Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded Credit from 'CRISIL A4' Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' ^ Includes sublimits of Rs.75.0 Million for export invoice financing, Rs.75.0 Million for import invoice financing, Rs.50.0 Million for overdraft, Rs.50.0 Million for import letter of credit, and Rs.25.0 Million for standby letter of credit. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A4' Solitaire Texfaband Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Starwood Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Tulsidas Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned V Guard Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 400 Assigned Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Veto Electropowers India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auckland International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45.5 Assigned Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 4.9 Assigned Fac B D Overseas CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed B D Overseas TL CRISIL B 12.8 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 2950 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11225 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 114.3 Assigned Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.6 Assigned Fac D V Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dolson International CC CRISIL BBB- 9.9 Assigned First Winner Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 104 Reaffirmed First Winner Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed First Winner Lifestyle Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 153.1 Reaffirmed First Winner Lifestyle Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 241.4 Reaffirmed First Winner Lifestyle Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Firstwinner Textiles I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Five Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Five Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 232.5 Assigned Fac Five Star Business Credits Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Five Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BB+ 175 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.2 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 57.8 Assigned Fac Gujarat Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Gujarat Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Fac H M A Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned H M A Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned H M A Food Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Credit H M A Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 133.2 Assigned Fac Himachal Environmental Engineering Co TL CRISIL BB+ 26 Assigned Pvt Ltd Himachal Environmental Engineering Co CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.7 Assigned Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56.5 Assigned Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 54.9 Assigned Fac Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.9 Assigned Kandoi Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned Kapoor Cotsyn India CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 750 Reduced Market-Linked PP-MLD AA+r from Debentures Rs.1.25 Bln Mahavir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Maniranjan Diesel Sales And Services CC CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maniranjan Diesel Sales And Services Channel Financing CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maniranjan Diesel Sales And Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Master Chain Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned *The cash credit facilities include a sub limit for gold loan facilities of Rs.50.00 Mln Master Chain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Fac Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 530 Assigned Mulpuri Foodsand Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Assigned Mulpuri Foodsand Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 440 Assigned Mulpuri Poultries TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL B 230 Assigned My Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed My Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Reaffirmed N G L Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68 Assigned N G L Fine Chem Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.50 Mln Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB-/ 60 Enhanced Stable From Rs.35.0 Mln Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-/ 40 Enhanced Stable From Rs.14.7 Mln Reaffirmed Narne Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Narne Networks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 149.9 Assigned Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 19.9 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Pal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pranav Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Term Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Fac Rahul Foundation TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Rahul Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.8 Reaffirmed Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit Ramshyam Textile Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 306.2 Reaffirmed Fac Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Rural Instituteof Socialand Economic TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Empowerment Sabari Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 370 Reaffirmed Sagar Metal Forming CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sagar Metal Forming TL CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Saket Engineers Pvt Ltds TL CRISIL B- 570 Reaffirmed Saket Engineers Pvt Ltds Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Fac Saket Engineers Pvt Ltds CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Seasky Shipping India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Shabina Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 76.5 Assigned Fac Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 22.2 Upgraded Fac from 'CRISIL BB-' Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 227.8 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB-' Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 295 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB-' * Includes a sublimit of Rs.295 Mln for external packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/bill discounting/foreign bill discounting Shri Chamunda Multimetals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shri Chamunda Multimetals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shri Chamunda Multimetals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 12800 Assigned Solitaire Texfaband Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 65.4 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 167.2 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 67.4 Assigned Fac Starwood Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Tulsidas Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.