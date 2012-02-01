Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Aero Club LOC CRISIL A2+ 560 Assigned Aero Club Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 83.8 Assigned Aero Club BG CRISIL A2+ 9 Reaffirmed Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.2 Assigned B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 95 Assigned B R G D I N G O T Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Bholanath Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Fac Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3' C D E T Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed #100 per cent interchangeability of Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee C D E T Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed #100 per cent interchangeability of Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Purchase D R K Metallurgical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Durian Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned E C L Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Engineering Professional Co Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+' Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Inyati Footwear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' J D C Traders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kalika Construction BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Discounting* * Interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bills discounting to the extent of Rs.15.0 Mln Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 117 Assigned Credit* * Interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bills discounting to the extent of Rs.15.0 Mln Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 33 Assigned Credit Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Fac Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Assigned Marwadi Sharesand Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1760 Reaffirmed Marwadi Sharesand Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Menonand Menon Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Pir Panchal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned R K Mahajan Govt Contractor BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 reaffirmed S M S Smelters Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed S U L Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned S U L Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned S U L Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sethia International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sethia International Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Fac Shindeand Sons BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40.9 Assigned Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC and BG CRISIL A4 635 enhanced from Rs.140 Million Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Krishna Rawand Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sri Sai Krishna Rawand Boiled Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 40 Assigned *Rs.10 Mln interchangeable with packing credit Sunbeam Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Swati Energyand Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Swati Energyand Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Texmo Industries Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Fac Texmo Industries BG and LOC CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed The Railway Employees Cooperative ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Credit Society Ltd Titan Paintsand Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 42.5 Reaffirmed Titan Paintsand Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Uday Computer Aided Manufacturing Pvt Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 9 Assigned Ltd Uday Computer Aided Manufacturing Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A3 6 Assigned Ltd Credit Uday Computer Aided Manufacturing Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Ltd Uday Computer Aided Manufacturing Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC/BG@ CRISIL A2 15000 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' @Includes proposed limit of Rs.3.25 billion Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bill Discounting Fac^ CRISIL A2 5000 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' ^Includes proposed limit of Rs.1.00 billion Vedanta Aluminium Ltd ST Loans CRISIL A2 7500 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2+' Western India Cashew Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Place on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Western India Cashew Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A4 155 Place on 'Notice of Withdrawal' * Rs..10.0 Mln is interchangeable with letter of credit and Rs.145.0 Mln is completely interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Abhibus Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Abhibus Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Fac Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 56240 Reaffirmed Fac Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd BG - LT CRISIL BBB 5100 Reaffirmed Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed BG - LT CRISIL BBB 4900 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 49.2 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 41.6 Assigned Fac Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 180 Assigned Aero Club Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 281.3 Assigned Aero Club Foreign Currency CRISIL A- 1000 Assigned Demand Loan Aero Club TL CRISIL A- 367.4 Enhanced from Rs.146.9 Million* *Including a proposed limit of Rs.14.4 million Aero Club CC CRISIL A- 730 Reduced from Rs.1000 Million^ Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of up to Rs.290 million and including a proposed limit of Rs.300 million Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Fac Aloha Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Assigned B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby Line CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned of Credit B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned B R G D I N G O T Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47 Assigned B R G D I N G O T Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20.5 Assigned B R G D I N G O T Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Fac Bank of Baroda Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 38.1 Reduced from Rs.63 Million Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 462.7 Enhanced from Rs.435 Million Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-' C D E T Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 54.2 Reaffirmed Fac C D E T Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 39.5 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for Packing Credit of up to Rs.20.0 Mln and for Bills Discounting of up to Rs.13.8 Mln D R K Metallurgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Divine Vision Infraestate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Durian Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Durian Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned Durian Industries Ltd LT Loan * CRISIL BBB 110.2 Assigned *interchangeable with one time letter of credit of Rs.10 Mln. Durian Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 3.4 Assigned Fac E C L Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 6240 Assigned E C L Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed E C L Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed E C L Finance Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed E C L Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 850 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures E C L Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed Commodity linked PP-MLD AA-r debenture E C L Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures E C L Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed Commodity linked PP-MLD AA-r debenture E C L Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 300 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures E C L Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures Engineering Professional Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB-' G N A Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Assigned G N A Udyog Ltd CC* CRISIL D 350 Assigned *Including a proposed limit of Rs.50 Million Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 410 Assigned Fac Inyati Footwear Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Reassigned Removed from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Inyati Footwear Ltd Bills Discounting Fac CRISIL BBB 60 Reassigned Removed from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' J D C Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 84 Assigned Kalika Construction CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 130.8 Assigned Fac Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Leather Leader Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned M G M Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1250 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+' Manasa Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Manasa Rice Industry CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Marwadi Sharesand Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 810 Reaffirmed Marwadi Sharesand Finance Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Menonand Menon Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Menonand Menon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Menonand Menon Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Fac Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 17.5 Assigned Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 32.5 Assigned Discounting New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned R K Mahajan Govt Contractor CC Limit^ CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned ^ Includes proposed limit of Rs.5.0 Million. R K Mahajan Govt Contractor Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned R K Mahajan Govt Contractor Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Fac Raghav Industries TL CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned Raghav Industries CC* CRISIL B 70 Assigned * includes sub-limit of Packing credit of Rs.10 Mln and Bill discounting of Rs.10 Mln Raghav Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15.5 Assigned Fac Raja Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 344.2 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed *Includes packing credit Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 143.8 Reaffirmed Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 168.5 Reaffirmed Rikosh Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed S M S Smelters Ltd CC Limits CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed S M S Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac S U L Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Sagar Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sagar Pulpand Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Samriddhi Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 168 Reaffirmed Sethia International CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Shindeand Sons CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Salasar Industries TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Salasar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Salasar Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 266.5 Assigned Fac Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.6 Assigned Fac Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.7 Assigned Fac Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 17.3 Assigned Sree Satya Sreenivasa Rawand Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sri Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Sri Hanuman Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.3 Assigned Sri Karigiri Food Industries CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering TL* CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd *includes proposed term loan of Rs.49.20 Million Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Rawand CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Boiled Rice Trading Company Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Industry Sri Sai Krishna Rawand Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Assigned Sri Sai Krishna Rawand Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Sri Sai Krishna Rawand Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.4 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 35.5 Assigned Sunbeam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Swati Energyand Projects Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) with maximum LC limit of Rs.120 millions Swati Energyand Projects Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting * CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) with maximum LC limit of Rs.120 millions Texmo Industries LT Loan CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries Proposed TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries CC CRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed Titan Paintsand Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10.7 Reaffirmed Titan Paintsand Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Titan Paintsand Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1.2 Assigned Fac Uday Computer Aided Manufacturing Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Ltd Uday Computer Aided Manufacturing Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.6 Assigned Ltd Uday Computer Aided Manufacturing Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15.2 Assigned Ltd Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd NCD Issue* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' & Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A-' -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.