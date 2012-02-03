Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1750 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Chitralekha LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal DK INFRASTRUCTURE Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 420 Enhanced from Rs.410.0 Mln Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltds Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltds LOC CRISIL A1+ 3300 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltds Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A4+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 @ Includes a sub-limit for bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 Mln Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A3 Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Includes sub limit of Rs.20.0 Mln for bank guarantee. Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A3 Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 75 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A3 Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakhani Rubber Works Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A3 Lakhani Shoes Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakhani Shoes Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Mascot Footcare LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mascot Footcare BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mascot Footcare Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A3 New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S C C Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Selliamman Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 680 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 42.5 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1998 Enhanced from Rs.1438 Mln** **Rs.500.0 Mln is interchangeable between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Import letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Short Term Loan Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned ^100% interchangebility between Letter of Credit Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 170 Assigned Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20 Reduced from Rs.150.00 Mln Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reduced from Rs.80.00 Mln Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Thomson Press India Ltd BG Limit CRISIL A3+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Thomson Press India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tube Investmentsof India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investmentsof India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Chitralekha CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal DK INFRASTRUCTURE Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed DK INFRASTRUCTURE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA 5000 Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Bln Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 36000 Enhanced from Rs.23 Bln Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 3000 Reduced Fac from Rs.16 Bln Reaffirmed Indus Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL C Indus Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL C Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltds CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltds Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Kirpa Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC Limit# CRISIL BB+ 455 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Includes a sub limit of Rs.320.0 Mln for Foreign Currency Loans Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 275 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 182 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Rubber Works CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL BB+ 29.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Shoes Company CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lakhani Shoes Company TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Craftsand Tissues Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 86.9 Assigned Mahalaxmi Craftsand Tissues Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Mascot Footcare CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mascot Footcare TL CRISIL BB+ 58.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nayak Industries Ltd CC Limit CRISIL D 67.4 Suspended Nayak Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 52.6 Suspended New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB S C C Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Selliamman Constructions CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Sharadha Terry Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1258.4 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 276.6 Reaffirmed Fac Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned *100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign bill Purchase, foreign bill discounting, Foreign bill negotiation, Bill Purchase, Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B 0.8 Assigned Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.5 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB 930 Downgraded from CRISIL A Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1410 Downgraded from CRISIL A Thomson Press India Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investmentsof India Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term buyers credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Tube Investmentsof India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Uno Feeds LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Enhanced from Rs.37.90 Mln Uno Feeds CC CRISIL BB- 100 Enhanced from Rs.75.00 Mln Vimta Labs Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Vimta Labs Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vimta Labs Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vimta Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Vimta Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vimta Labs Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vimta Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vimta Labs Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 85.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)