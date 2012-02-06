Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bankof Maharashtra CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed C I B I International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed C C S Infotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ C C S Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cotton World Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 36 Upgraded Limit from CRISIL A4+ Cotton World LOC Limit CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cotton World BG Limit CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 3500 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Ltd Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC / BG CRISIL A2+ 2054 Enhanced from Rs.500 Mln Reaffirmed Infosys Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Jai Laxmi Cement Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 13.9 Assigned Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55.4 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugsand Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 225 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 (Enhanced from Rs.105 Million) Mangalam Drugsand Organics Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 (Enhanced from Rs.10 Million) M E W Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed M E W Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limits CRISIL A4 63 Reaffirmed Penver Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Limits Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shree Hari Om Foods LOC CRISIL A4 7.8 Assigned Sri Balajiand CO Bill CRISIL A1 30 Purchase-Discounting Fac Sri Gugan Knitwears P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 33 Reaffirmed Sri Gugan Knitwears P Ltd BG CRISIL A4 44.3 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BGs/Letters of Credit CRISIL A1+ 20150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 1850 Enhanced from Rs.350 Mln Reassigned Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1800 Enhanced from Rs.1150 Mln Reassigned Arjav Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5350 Reassigned Fac Bankof Maharashtra Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 2950 Reaffirmed Bonds Bankof Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Bankof Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 9550 Reaffirmed Bankof Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 1675 Withdrawn Bhima Jewels LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 46 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels CC CRISIL BBB+ 1270 Reaffirmed C C S Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Enhanced from Rs.100 Mln Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ C C S Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ C I B I International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed C I B I International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 49 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Donna Apparels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Donna Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Donna Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL D 85 Suspended *Includes inter-changeability between packing credit and post-shipment credit of up to Rs.30 million Donna Apparels Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL D 75 Suspended * *Includes inter-changeability between packing credit and post-shipment credit of up to Rs.30 million Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 70 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 121.3 Assigned Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 73.7 Assigned Ltd Discounting* * Fully Interchangeable with Cash Credit & Export Packing Credit Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Export Packing Credit#CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Ltd # Fully Interchangeable with Cash Credit & Foreign Bill discounting Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Proposed Export CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Ltd Packing Credit Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Enhanced from Rs.1000 Mln Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1646 Enhanced from Rs.450 Mln Reaffirmed Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.9 Assigned Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Infosys Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Jai Laxmi Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Jai Laxmi Cement Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 10.3 Suspended Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 123.1 Assigned Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 325.8 Reaffirmed M E W Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugsand Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 315 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Enhanced from Rs.210 Million) Mangalam Drugsand Organics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 40 Assigned Mangalam Drugsand Organics Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B (Enhanced from Rs.81.3 Million) Penver Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed R J Squarelink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned R J Squarelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Raman Ispat Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 14.5 Suspended Shree Hari Om Foods TL CRISIL B 5.6 Assigned Shree Hari Om Foods CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd NCDs CRISIL B+ 12800 Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sri Balajiand CO CC CRISIL A 324 Sri Balajiand CO LT Loan CRISIL A 90 Sri Balajiand CO Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 11 Fac Sri Gugan Knitwears P Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Sri Gugan Knitwears P Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 88.3 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ 6040 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 2160 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ 1800 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds Issue CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 25000 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan Fac#CRISIL AA- 45230 Reaffirmed #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.37.28 Billion and proposed facilities of Rs.7.95 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 26050 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2060 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.