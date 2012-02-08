Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Projects India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Absolute Projects India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Bonzer Academyof Maritime Studies Pre-sea General Grade 3 Assigned Purpose Ratings Course GP Ratings D B S Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed New India Cuprotec LOC* CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed New India Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed S S Impex Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1500 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed The Bank ofNova Scotia CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- P K F Finance Ltd FD Programme FA- Reaffirmed Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd FD Programme FA- Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Projects India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Bonzer Academyof Maritime Studies Courses Grade Assigned Ecof Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 111.6 Assigned Ecof Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Assigned Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 6000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 17932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Issue New India Cuprotec Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac New India Cuprotec CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed New India Cuprotec TL CRISIL BBB+ 5.7 Reaffirmed New India Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed New India Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 22.4 Reaffirmed Fac S S Impex TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned India Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 54050 Reaffirmed India Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Visteon Technicaland Services Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Visteon Technicaland Services Centre LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 322 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)