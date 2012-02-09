Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunoday Construction Co P Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Credit Arunoday Construction Co P Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Bhatia International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 8170 Suspended Dollar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 480 Reassigned Dollar Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A1 Reaffirmed Downgraded from CRISIL A- Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 4420 Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 600 Discounting Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 290 Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned M R K R Constructionsand BG CRISIL A2 1750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ralson India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed S C C Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed S C C Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 385 Reaffirmed S C C Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed S F C Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdInland Guarantees CRISIL A2 76.1 S F C Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdProposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 123.9 Assigned Fac S F C Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 300 Samruddha Resources Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1892 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A1+ 530 Reaffirmed Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A T C Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Arunoday Construction Co P Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Arunoday Construction Co P Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 13.8 Bhatia International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 730 Suspended Cash credit fully interchangeable with Short term loan Dollar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL A Reaffirmed Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ecopark Developers L LP CC CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 280 Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 5510 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Geeta Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 37.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company TL CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Great Eastern Trading Co CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Fac Great Eastern Trading Co Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL BBB+ 300 Retention Money Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 470 Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 170 Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 23.5 Assigned KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.7 Assigned Fac KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.3 Assigned Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructionsand CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructionsand Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL A+ 5000 Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Fac Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38.5 Assigned Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46.5 Assigned Mn M Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Upgraded from CRISIL D Mn M Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Assigned Upgraded from CRISIL D P L G Power Ltd Export Packing Credit -- 700 Suspended P L G Power Ltd LOC -- 490 Suspended P L G Power Ltd TL -- 170 Suspended Pramerica Mutual Fund Pvt Ltd Pramerica Liquid Fund CRISIL Reaffirmed Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' AAAmfs Pramerica Mutual Fund Pvt Ltd Pramerica Ultra ST CRISIL Reaffirmed Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' Bond Fund AAAmfs Pramerica Mutual Fund Pvt Ltd Pramerica Liquid Fund CRISIL Reaffirmed Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' AAAmfs Pramerica Mutual Fund Pvt Ltd Pramerica Ultra ST CRISIL Reaffirmed Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB' Bond Fund AAAmfs Ralson India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 370 Reaffirmed Ralson India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 35 Credit Ralson India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 400 S C C Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 36 Reaffirmed Fac S C C Projects Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed S C C Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 210 Reaffirmed S F C Environmental Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Samruddha Resources Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Samruddha Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 470 Fac Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1258 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd CC CRISIL D 255 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fac Shree Ram Spongeand Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 113 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Spongeand Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Spongeand Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.3 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Spongeand Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.6 Reaffirmed Fac Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Flexible CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan AAAmfs Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Money Fund CRISIL Reaffirmed AAAmfs Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Flexible CRISIL Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan AAAmfs Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Money Fund CRISIL Reaffirmed AAAmfs Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications U T I Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd UTI-Money Market Fund CRISIL Reaffirmed AAAmfs United Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned United Steel Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 499.7 Reaffirmed Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 235 Assigned Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)