Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AHW Steels Ltd Term Loan -- 45.6 Suspended AHW Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 164.4 Notice of Withdrawal/Suspended BTM Industries Ltd Cash Credit - 70 Suspended BTM Industries Ltd Term Loan - 170 Suspended Chemspec Chemicals Private Ltd Letter of Credit# CRISIL A3 65 #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Chemspec Chemicals Private Ltd Letter of Credit# CRISIL A3 55 #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Decent Dia-Jewels Private Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan CRISIL A4+ 195 Assigned Decent Dia-Jewels Private Ltd Foreign Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned Decent Dia-Jewels Private Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 905 Assigned Delta Finochem Private Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Delta Finochem Private Ltd Cash Credit * CRISIL A3 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+; * Adhoc Limit Delta Finochem Private Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ DELVAL FLOW CONTROLS PRIVATE Ltd BG * CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed; *Interchangeable with LOC up to Rs.75 million ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Interval Fund II-Qtrly Interval Plan D CRISIL A1+mfs Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Interval Fund-Qrtly Interval Plan II CRISIL A1+mfs Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Interval Fund II-Qrly Interval Plan F CRISIL A1+mfs Reaffirmed Kajaria Yarns & Twines Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Kajaria Yarns & Twines Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kajaria Yarns & Twines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Kiran Impex Private Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Private Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Private Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Private Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Mohit Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Foreign LOC * CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3; * includes Rs. 1.0 Million as Inland Letter of Credit Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 113.5 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 105.2 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Standby Line of Cr. CRISIL A3 28 Reaffirmed NAVBHARAT EXPLOSIVES COMPANY Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60* *Interchangeable with LOC facility of up to Rs.15.00 million NAVBHARAT EXPLOSIVES COMPANY Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Upgraded from CRISIL D Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Niros Ispat Private Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Niros Ispat Private Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Perry Impex Private Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 155 Assigned Perry Impex Private Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan CRISIL A4 355 Assigned Spectrum Ethers Ltd Letter of Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 120 ^includes sub-limit of BG of Rs.5.0 million Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Stock Redler India Private Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Stock Redler India Private Ltd BG CRISIL A2 85 Assigned Transparent Energy Systems Private Ltd BG CRISIL A3 419.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AHW Steels Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB+ 490 Notice of Withdrawal/Suspended Bismi Appliances Cash Credit CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Chemspec Chemicals Private Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Chemspec Chemicals Private Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL BBB- 80 *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Chemspec Chemicals Private Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL BBB- 175 *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Delta Finochem Private Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Delta Finochem Private Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DELVAL FLOW CONTROLS PRIVATE Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed DELVAL FLOW CONTROLS PRIVATE Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL PP- 1000 Assigned Equity-Linked -MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL PP- 2900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked -MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL PP- 350 Reaffirmed Commodity-Linked -MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4550 Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Floating Rate Plan CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Flexible Income Plan CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Liquid Plan CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ultra ST Plan CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Banking & PSU Debt Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Kiran Impex Private Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan CRISIL BB- 6.8 Assigned Kiran Impex Private Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kochhar Glass (India) Private Ltd Term Loan CRISIL D 95 Assigned Kochhar Glass (India) Private Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL D 40 Assigned Kochhar Glass (India) Private Ltd Proposed Cash Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Private Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-;*Includes a sub limit for packing credit of Rs.10.00 million Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Private Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maharashtra Cricket Association Term Loan CRISIL BB 800 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Maxwell Industries Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB 740 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan CRISIL BB+ 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB+ 28 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB- 86.3 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 57 Reaffirmed NAVBHARAT EXPLOSIVES COMPANY Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B- 212.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Navbharat Fuse Company Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan CRISIL B- 122 Upgraded from CRISIL D Niros Ispat Private Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B 145 Upgraded from CRISIL C Niros Ispat Private Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 170 Upgraded from CRISIL C Rajendra Singh Bhamboo BG -- 305 Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Cash Credit -- 17.3 Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Overdraft Fac -- 35.2 Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Proposed LT Bank Loan -- 15 Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Proposed ST Bank Loan -- 28.7 Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Term Loan -- 2.4 Suspended Shukan Glory Developers LT Rating CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shukan Gold Corporation LT Rating CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Shukan Orchid Infrastructure LT Rating CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Shukan Palace Infrastructure LT Rating CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shukan Sky Corporation LT Rating CRISIL B+ 325 Assigned Spectrum Ethers Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL BB 130 *includes sub-limit of bill discounting of Rs.30.0 million Spectrum Ethers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Spectrum Ethers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 123 Reaffirmed Spectrum Ethers Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan CRISIL BB 54.5 Reaffirmed Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries Cash Credit * CRISIL BB+ 175 * Includes FCNR (B) Sub limit of Rs.50 Million Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46.8 Reaffirmed Stock Redler India Private Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned TPG Wholesale Private Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 2125.1 Assigned Transparent Energy Systems Private Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Transparent Energy Systems Private Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)