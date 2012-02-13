Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1129.3 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 52.5 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned C I Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 105 Credit# # Rs.95.0 Million 100% Full Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Non LC Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 167 Purchase* *Rs.127.00 Million is Foreign Bill Purchase (Non LC) and Rs.40.00 Million is Foreign Bill Purchase (LC) Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 169.5 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Gangai Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4.4 Reaffirmed Investment & Precision Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Investment & Precision Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2180 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 620 Reaffirmed Fac Ish Travel & Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 52.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC & BG * CRISIL A2+ 4240 * Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee are fully fungible N R I Academy of Sciences BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rajni Merchants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambadi Cashew Product CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A Assigned Rating Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 450* *Rs.100.00 million of Cash credit includes a sublimit of Rs.42.50 Million of Bank Guarantee Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 118.2 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20.8 Reaffirmed Fac Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 37 Assigned Fac Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Bokahola Tea Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned C I Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 55 *Interchangeable with one another C I Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Credit* *Interchangeable with one another C I Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 31 Fac C I Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Credit* *Interchangeable with one another Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2.3 Reaffirmed Fac Dharamtar Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit -- 150 Withdrawal Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd LT Loan -- 2560 Withdrawal Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan -- 4706 Withdrawal Fac Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd TL -- 5584 Withdrawal Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Gangai Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB 132 Assigned Gangai Spinning Mills TL CRISIL BB 17.2 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd CC CRISIL A 146 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 2.3 Reaffirmed Fac Hitech Plast Ltd TL CRISIL A 207.3 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Investment & Precision Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 127.6 Reaffirmed Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 56.8 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd BG CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Ish Travel & Tours Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL B J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 77 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 102 Assigned Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 131.9 Assigned Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 21.84 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1055.5 Reaffirmed Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 30150 Reaffirmed Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 59 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ MGM Minerals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 469.5 Assigned MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL BBB 280.5 Assigned N R I Academy of Sciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB 179.6 Reaffirmed N R I Academy of Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed N R I Academy of Sciences Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 195.4 Reaffirmed Fac National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 540000 Reaffirmed Development Prince Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Prince Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135 Assigned Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 49.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajni Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Assigned Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 60 Assigned Fac Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 864 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 136 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1950 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vamshi Hydro Energies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 417 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vamshi Industrial Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 431.3 Outlook revised from Negative to Stable and rating reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)