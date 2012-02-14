Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 615 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology & Engineering Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A1' Lakshmi Technology & Engineering Industries Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A2 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A1' Makalu Trading Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 2350 Reaffirmed PG Electroplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 73 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 PG Electroplast Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Letter of credit & BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products Letter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt LtdLetter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) Pvt LtdLetter of Credit CRISIL A4 800 Assigned Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Subhkaran & Sons Letter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ERA Infrastructure (India) Ltd Rupee Term Loan CRISIL BBB 3000 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL A 344.5*# Reaffirmed *Rs 145.0 Million includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan and Rs. 110.4 Million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency #199.50 Million includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Export Packing Credit and Rs. 20.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A 100^ Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit and includes a sub-limit of Rs. 30.00 Million for Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter of Credit/BG/Buyer Credit. Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A 149.7 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL A 951.8 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed JSK Metalex Pvt Ltd Rupee Term Loan CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39.3 Reaffirmed Lanco Tanjore Power Company Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Lanco Tanjore Power Company Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 854.3 Reaffirmed Lanco Tanjore Power Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2060 Reaffirmed La Classic Cash Credit CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned La Classic Term Loan CRISIL D 67.5 Assigned Lakshmi Technology & Engineering Industries Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lakshmi Technology & Engineering Industries Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB+ 66.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Lanco Budhil Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3350 Reaffirmed Lanco Devihalli Highways Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2610 Reaffirmed Lanco Hoskote Highway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3568 Reaffirmed Lanco Mandakini Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4160 Reaffirmed Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 24000 Reaffirmed Makalu Trading Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd Proposed Term Loan CRISIL BB 528.2 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB 551.8 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL B+ 37.8 Assigned PG Electroplast Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- PG Electroplast Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB 52 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pupil Tree Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL BBB 970 Reaffirmed * Partly interchangeable with BG and letter of credit Rinac India Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- 114 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed RKM Housing Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 76 Assigned Sachdeva Steel Products Cash Credit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB 13.5 Assigned Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB 46.4 Assigned Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt LtdCash Credit CRISIL BB 30* Assigned Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) Pvt LtdCash Credit CRISIL B 200 Assigned Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs. 100.0 Million from Letter of Credit Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB 0.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB 7499.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suift Dealers Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL D 18.3 Assigned Suift Dealers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Suift Dealers Pvt Ltd Export Bill Purchase -Discounting CRISIL D 20 Assigned Suift Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.2 Assigned Suift Dealers Pvt Ltd Cash Credit * CRISIL D 70 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for drawing against uncleared effects of Rs.2.0 miilion. TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 181.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)