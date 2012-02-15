Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acclaim Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Acclaim Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned AKC Steel Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 @ Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 650 @ Avron Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Bhandari Foils & Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120@ # @ 50% interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. Bhandari Foils & Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 # Bhandari Foils & Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 278@ # @ 50% interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. Bhandari Foils & Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 # BVSR Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1600 Assigned Divya Creations LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Divya Creations Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 # Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 # Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd Letter of credit & BG CRISIL A4+ 77.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 # Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed ITC Ltd ST Bank Facility** CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee. Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Karma Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rani Infrastructure Development Ltd BG CRISIL A4 700 Assigned Savla Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- Discounting Fac CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Spectrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Assigned Spectrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned Veekay Polycoats Ltd Letter of Credit * CRISIL A4+ 540 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs.5.0 Million of Bank Guarantee Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1070 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acclaim Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Acclaim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B 460 Assigned AKC Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB 120 @ Amrit Banaspati Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 @ Arion HeaLT hcare Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Arion HeaLT hcare Cash Credit@ CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed @Includes a sub- limit of Rs.50.0 million of Letter of credit Avron Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB 3.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Bhandari Foils & Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170* # * includes sub limit of Foreign Currency Non Resident Bank Deposits (B) Rs.50 Million or Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Discount of Rs.80 Million Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Discoun Bhandari Foils & Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 # Bhandari Foils & Tubes Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 242 # BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd Money Plus Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd Overnight Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd Money Plus Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd Overnight Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned BVSR Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned BVSR Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned BVSR Constructions Pvt Ltd LT CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Daily Foods Term Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Daily Foods Overdraft Facility CRISIL B 90 Assigned Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 133.3 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LT CRISIL BB- 21.2 Reaffirmed # Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed # Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed ITC Ltd LT Bank Facility* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between cash credit limit, working capital demand loan, export packing credit (rupee and foreign currency), inland bill discounting, short-term line of credit, packaging credit and forwarding credit. Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd LT CRISIL BBB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K. Kadher Ghani Charitable & Educational Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned K. Kadher Ghani Charitable & Educational Term Loan CRISIL D 97.5 Assigned Karma Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 2650 Assigned Karma Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd LT CRISIL BBB- 55490 Reaffirmed Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 21.5 Assigned Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd LT CRISIL BB- 160.1 Assigned M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Term Loan CRISIL BB- 199.9 Assigned M/s. Star Drugs & Research Labs Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended M/s. Star Drugs & Research Labs Ltd Letter of credit & BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended M/s. Star Drugs & Research Labs Ltd LT CRISIL D 287.2 Suspended M/s. Star Drugs & Research Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL D 42.8 Suspended Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt Bond CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Rani Infrastructure Development Ltd CC CRISIL C 140 Assigned Savla Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 21.5 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Spectrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- 25.5 Assigned Spectrochem Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BBB- 53.5 Assigned Spectrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 23.3 Assigned Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Term Loan CRISIL B+ 8.7 Assigned Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Veekay Polycoats Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Veekay Polycoats Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 305 Reaffirmed Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 510 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 