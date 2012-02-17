Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apex Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Apex Exports Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Apex Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Apex Exports Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5
Suspension Revoked
Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50
Suspension Revoked
Discounting
Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4 15
Suspension Revoked
Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Capital Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150^
^includes sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.37.5 Million
Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70#
#fully interchangeable with buyers credit and sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million
CTS Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 30
Downgraded from CRISIL A4
CTS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50
Downgraded from CRISIL A4
Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed
G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
Credit
G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CTS Industries CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Assigned
Limited
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Indus Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1050 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Series A1 PTCs PITL CRISIL Withdrawn
Ltd 2011 Series I A1+(SO)
Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Series A1 PTCs PITL CRISIL Withdrawn
Ltd 2011 Series II A1+(SO)
Jayanthi Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 66.1 Reaffirmed
Kalinga Allied Industries Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 22050
Downgraded from CRISIL A3
Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2060 Reaffirmed
Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Megaflex Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.2 Reaffirmed
Messung Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1# 10
Messung Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1# 150
Messung Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1# 10
Fac
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Development
Numeric Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+@ 1095
Numeric Power Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+@ 100
Paari Chem Resources LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reassigned
PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned
RCN Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Saktthi Footwear Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80
Suspension Revoked
Saktthi Footwear Standby Line of CRISIL A4 22.5
Suspension Revoked Credit
Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop BG CRISIL D 10
Downgraded from CRISIL A4
Saloraa Fabs Proposed Export CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Packing Credit
Saloraa Fabs Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Discounting Fac
Saloraa Fabs Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Saloraa Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Discounting
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed
Savita Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Savita Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed
Savita Polymers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60
Upgraded from CRISIL A4
Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
UCN Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Development
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal TL CRISIL D 112.3
Charitable Trust
Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.4
Charitable Trust
Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 55.7
Charitable Trust Fac
Apex Exports TL CRISIL B+ 8
Upgraded from CRISIL B
Apex Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15
Upgraded from CRISIL B
Fac
Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 2750 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed
Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.7 Assigned
Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Auto International CC CRISIL BB 61 Reaffirmed
Auto International Rupee TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Auto International Standby Line of CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd BG - 30 Suspended
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd CC - 990 Suspended
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd TL - 125 Suspended
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd LOC backed by Bills - 40 Suspended
Discounting
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd LOC - 80 Suspended
Blue Diamond Leders TL CRISIL B+ 12.5
Suspension Revoked
Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Capital Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30*
* includes sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs 37.5 Million
Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd CC Suspended 100 Suspended
Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Suspended 10 Suspended
CTS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200
Downgraded from CRISIL B+
CTS Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 20
Downgraded from CRISIL B+
Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Fac
DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed
G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned
Fac
G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
G.K. Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned
G.K. Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned
Fac
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 418 Reaffirmed
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 728.5 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Post shipment credit CRISIL BBB- 1586.5 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Ad hoc limit CRISIL BBB- 364 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB- 81 Reaffirmed
Fac
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA 27.5 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 12.5 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 103 Reaffirmed
Fac
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 87 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 90000 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Retail Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Indus Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Jayanthi Garments CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Jolly Enterprise CC - 150 Suspended
Jolly Enterprise Proposed LT Bk Loan - 150 Suspended
Fac
Kalinga Allied Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Katira Construction Ltd BG - 162 Suspended
Katira Construction Ltd CC - 50 Suspended
Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32918
Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-
Manglam Distillers & Bottling Rupee TL CRISIL D 76 Assigned
Industries
Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed
Megaflex Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Megaflex Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Megaflex Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Messung Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A# 10
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned
Development
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 560000 Reaffirmed
Development
Numeric Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 235
Downgraded from CRISIL AA
Paari Chem Resources CC* CRISIL BB- 75
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Pasari Multiprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Assigned
PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
PCP International Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned
Fac
Rajani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned
RCN Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Saktthi Footwear Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 27.5
Suspension Revoked
Saktthi Footwear TL CRISIL B+ 20
Suspension Revoked
Saloraa Fabs LT Loan CRISIL B 7.3 Assigned
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA 586.7 Reaffirmed
Savita Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop CC CRISIL D 17.5
Downgraded from CRISIL B+
Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 45.4
Downgraded from CRISIL B+
Fac
Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Rupee TL CRISIL D 8
Downgraded from CRISIL B+
Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 9.1
Downgraded from CRISIL B+
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 160
*Includes packing credit sub-limit of up to a maximum of Rs.60.0 million and bills discounting
sub-limit of up to a maximum of Rs.60.0 million
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 205.7
Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Fac
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34
Upgraded from CRISIL B+
Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadak CC CRISIL BB+ 700
Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-
Prakriya Sangh Ltd
Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadak TL CRISIL BB+ 707.5
Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-
Prakriya Sangh Ltd
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Institute of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Management and Computer Application
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Institute of TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Management and Computer Application
Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB 75.8 Assigned
Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.7 Assigned
Fac
Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
The Jorehaut Tea Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60
Upgraded from CRISIL BB-
The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 90
Upgraded from CRISIL BB-
Fac
Trupti Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Trupti Automotives LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
UCN Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)