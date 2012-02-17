Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Exports Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Apex Exports Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Apex Exports Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Apex Exports Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspension Revoked Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Suspension Revoked Discounting Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspension Revoked Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Capital Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150^ ^includes sub-limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.37.5 Million Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70# #fully interchangeable with buyers credit and sub-limit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million CTS Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 CTS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Credit G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CTS Industries CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Assigned Limited Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1300 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Indus Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 1050 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Series A1 PTCs PITL CRISIL Withdrawn Ltd 2011 Series I A1+(SO) Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Series A1 PTCs PITL CRISIL Withdrawn Ltd 2011 Series II A1+(SO) Jayanthi Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 66.1 Reaffirmed Kalinga Allied Industries Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Lanco Anpara Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 22050 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2060 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Megaflex Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Messung Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1# 10 Messung Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1# 150 Messung Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1# 10 Fac National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Numeric Power Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+@ 1095 Numeric Power Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+@ 100 Paari Chem Resources LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reassigned PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned RCN Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Saktthi Footwear Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Suspension Revoked Saktthi Footwear Standby Line of CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspension Revoked Credit Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Saloraa Fabs Proposed Export CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Packing Credit Saloraa Fabs Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Discounting Fac Saloraa Fabs Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Saloraa Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Discounting Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5770 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned UCN Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank for Agriculture and Rural FD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14 Assigned Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal TL CRISIL D 112.3 Charitable Trust Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.4 Charitable Trust Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 55.7 Charitable Trust Fac Apex Exports TL CRISIL B+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Apex Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Fac Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 2750 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.7 Assigned Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Auto International CC CRISIL BB 61 Reaffirmed Auto International Rupee TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Auto International Standby Line of CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Beekay Steel Industries Ltd BG - 30 Suspended Beekay Steel Industries Ltd CC - 990 Suspended Beekay Steel Industries Ltd TL - 125 Suspended Beekay Steel Industries Ltd LOC backed by Bills - 40 Suspended Discounting Beekay Steel Industries Ltd LOC - 80 Suspended Blue Diamond Leders TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspension Revoked Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Capital Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30* * includes sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs 37.5 Million Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd CC Suspended 100 Suspended Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Suspended 10 Suspended CTS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ CTS Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Fac DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned Fac G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned G.K. Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned G.K. Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Fac Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 418 Reaffirmed Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 728.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post shipment credit CRISIL BBB- 1586.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Ad hoc limit CRISIL BBB- 364 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB- 81 Reaffirmed Fac Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA 27.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 12.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 103 Reaffirmed Fac Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 87 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 90000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Retail Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Indus Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Jayanthi Garments CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Jolly Enterprise CC - 150 Suspended Jolly Enterprise Proposed LT Bk Loan - 150 Suspended Fac Kalinga Allied Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Katira Construction Ltd BG - 162 Suspended Katira Construction Ltd CC - 50 Suspended Lanco Anpara Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32918 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Manglam Distillers & Bottling Rupee TL CRISIL D 76 Assigned Industries Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Megaflex Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Megaflex Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Megaflex Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed Fac Messung Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A# 10 National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Development National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 560000 Reaffirmed Development Numeric Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+@ 235 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Paari Chem Resources CC* CRISIL BB- 75 *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Pasari Multiprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Assigned PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned PCP International Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Fac Rajani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned RCN Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Saktthi Footwear Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspension Revoked Saktthi Footwear TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspension Revoked Saloraa Fabs LT Loan CRISIL B 7.3 Assigned Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA 586.7 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop CC CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 45.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Fac Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Rupee TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 9.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 160 *Includes packing credit sub-limit of up to a maximum of Rs.60.0 million and bills discounting sub-limit of up to a maximum of Rs.60.0 million Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 205.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Fac Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadak CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prakriya Sangh Ltd Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadak TL CRISIL BB+ 707.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prakriya Sangh Ltd Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Institute of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Management and Computer Application Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Institute of TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Management and Computer Application Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB 75.8 Assigned Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.7 Assigned Fac Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned The Jorehaut Tea Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Fac Trupti Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Trupti Automotives LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned UCN Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)