Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1290 Assigned Bapuji Educational Association BG CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed Bapuji Educational Association BG CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed Infina Finance Pvt Ltd'S ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+25000Assigned Infina Finance Pvt Ltd'S ST Debt CRISIL A1+3500 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 270^ Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 720 Reaffirmed Karnataka Soaps And Detergents Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A2+100 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+265 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A2+3.2 Reaffirmed Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd BG CRISIL A3 62.8 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Reaffirmed Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd Guarantee CRISIL A3 1.2 Reaffirmed Vrc Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+1030 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18.1 Assigned Lagan Engineering Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Artha Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Assigned R B A Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+20 Assigned Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+4250 Assigned R.K. Construction Company'S BG CRISIL A4+55 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+10 Reaffirmed Tps Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+250 Reaffirmed Tps Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+50 Reaffirmed Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa BG CRISIL A4+60 Reaffirmed Springs Pvt Ltd Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa LOC CRISIL A4+195 Reaffirmed Springs Pvt Ltd Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+20 Assigned Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+1.5 Assigned Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd Proposed ST Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A4+800 Assigned Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+1000 Assigned Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+45 Reaffirmed Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+19 Assigned *Includes the sublimit of Rs.7.00 Million for BG LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bapuji Educational Association Cash Credit CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Bapuji Educational Association Term Loan CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed Bapuji Educational Association Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed Bapuji Educational Association Cash Credit CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Bapuji Educational Association Term Loan CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed Bapuji Educational Association Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed Bharat Agro Industries Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bharat Agro Industries Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bharat Agro Industries Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bharat Agro Industries Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bharat Tube Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Bharat Tube Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL A- 446 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd Long -Term Loan CRISIL A- 35.8 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL A 530 Assigned Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Rupee Term Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line Of Credit CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 35.8 Assigned Golden Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Hind Concrete Products Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B 230 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL 26224withdrawn AAA(SO) Icici Bank Ltd Liquidity Fac CRISIL 20100withdrawn AAA(SO) Karnataka Soaps And Detergents Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of LOC and BG to the extent of Rs.90 Million Karnataka Soaps And Detergents Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Company Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Company Ltd Term Loan CRISIL B+ 5.8 Reaffirmed R B A Exports Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL BB 148 Assigned R B A Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned R B A Exports Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB 62** Assigned * *Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Rice Industry Cash Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Siddhi Foods Agro Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL B 150 Assigned Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd Cash Credit* CRISIL AA-180 Reaffirmed Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-56.1 Reaffirmed Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bank Loan Fac CRISIL AA-293.9Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)