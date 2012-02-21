Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ankit India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Chhabra Ispat Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Ltd Cyano Pharma Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd Cyano Pharma Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Ltd Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 407.5 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 93.4 Reaffirmed Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Glenmark Generics Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Glenmark Generics Short-TL CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd Glenmark Short-TL CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Lalji Handicrafts Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Lalji Handicrafts Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahavir Roads And BG CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mahavir Roads And Bill CRISIL A3 375 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Purchase-Discounting Ltd Facility Mahindra And ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Nilesh Steel And BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Prolific Systems BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned And Technologies Pvt Ltd Pvsrsn Enterprise CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sri Nachammai LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Cotton Mills Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Tirumala Enclave Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Yash Ceramics Pvt BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D Yash Ceramics Pvt Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D *Interchangeable with letter of credit limit of Rs.20 million and bill negotiation limit under Inland Letter of Credit (ILC ) of Rs.20 million Yash Ceramics Pvt Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra And Fixed Deposits FAAA Reaffirmed Mahindra Financial Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anirudh Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ankit India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 444 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ankit India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chennai CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Engineering Coating Company Pvt Ltd Chennai Long-TL CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned Engineering Coating Company Pvt Ltd Chhabra Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Chhabra Ispat Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 88 Reaffirmed Ltd Chikitsabrati Udyog BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Chikitsabrati Udyog Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 24.7 Reaffirmed Facility Chikitsabrati Udyog Proposed TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Chikitsabrati Udyog TL CRISIL D 554.3 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 0.9 Assigned Ltd Cyano Pharma Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Devaki Agencies CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Devaki Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Facility Devaki Cement CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Agencies Devaki Cement Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Agencies Devaki Steels CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Devaki Steels Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Facility Devaki Traders CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Devaki Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Facility Glenmark WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1450 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark Long-TL CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Mahavir Roads And CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mahavir Roads And Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mahindra And NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Mahindra And Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Mahindra Financial Programme Services Ltd Mahindra And NCD CRISIL AA+ 48010 Reaffirmed Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Nilesh Steel And CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Nilesh Steel And Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Facility Nilesh Steel And TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Popatlal Nathalal Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 73 Upgraded Shah from CRISIL B+ Popatlal Nathalal Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB- 368 Upgraded Shah from CRISIL B+ Popatlal Nathalal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded Shah from CRISIL B+ Priyadarshi Motors CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Prolific Systems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned And Technologies Facility Pvt Ltd Prolific Systems CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned And Technologies Pvt Ltd Pvsrsn Enterprise BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shri Wardhman TL CRISIL D 35.2 Assigned Educational Society, Bhopal Shri Wardhman Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 20 Assigned Educational Society, Bhopal Shri Wardhman Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 74.8 Assigned Educational Facility Society, Bhopal Sri Nachammai CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded Cotton Mills Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sri Nachammai Long-TL CRISIL B 210.8 Downgraded Cotton Mills Ltd from CRISIL BB- Tirumala Enclave Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vinplex India Pvt Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB- 145.2 Assigned Ltd Vinplex India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Ltd * fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Yash Ceramics Pvt CC* CRISIL B- 35.4 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D *Interchangeable with letter of credit limit of Rs.20 million and bill negotiation limit under Inland Letter of Credit (ILC ) of Rs.20 million Yash Ceramics Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5.4 Upgraded Ltd Facility from CRISIL D Yash Ceramics Pvt TL CRISIL B- 35.2 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.