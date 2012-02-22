Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4910 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4^ 15 Assigned ^ Include sublimit of Foreign bill purchase/Foreign usance bill purchase limit of Rs.15 Million Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Housing Development Finance Corporation STD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Iron and Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Lafarge India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed ** interchangeable with other non fundbased facilities Lafarge India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1443 Reaffirmed Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 300 Fac Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt LOC # CRISIL A1@ 600 Ltd # Interchangeable with bills acceptances, pre-export advances, bank guarantee, and post import financing Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Ltd SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Ltd Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 0.5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 2.65 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, supplier's credit undertaking and letter of undertaking with a sub limit of Rs.0.50 billion of bank guarantee Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL A1+ 6.8 Reaffirmed (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Sterlite Energy Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 23500 Reaffirmed (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Trident Powercraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 120 * Fully convertible with bank guarantee Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Aditya Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Aditya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 275 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 13.5# Assigned Discounting # Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.3.5 Million Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 13.5* Assigned * Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.3.5 Million Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned Fac Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 844930 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AAA 28750 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Iron and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 133.5 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 500.9 Assigned Fac Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Assigned Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loan* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other fundbased and non fundbased facilities Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 627 Reaffirmed Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+;* Interchangeable with Bill discounting Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Fac Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A@ 1000 Ltd ^ Interchangeable with short term prime lending rate loans, export packing credit, FCNR (B) loan, letter of credit, guarantees, buyer's credit. Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A@ 1350 Ltd Fac Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan * CRISIL A@ 4550 Ltd * Interchangeable with payment undertaking, letter of credit, and financial guarantees Interchangeable with working capital revolver, export finance credit, bills discounted, letters of credit, performance/financial guarantees, banker's acceptance credit, and buyer's credit. Interchangeable with export facility for purchase, pre-shipment loans against export, import documentary credit, import deferred payment credits, and guarantees Pride Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.4 Reaffirmed Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Radhika Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspension Revoked Radhika Cottex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.7 Suspension Revoked Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30.2 Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 32.3 Reaffirmed Fac Revathi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Sai Krishna Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 120 Assigned Fac Sai Krishna Enterprises BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sai Krishna Enterprises CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 172 Reaffirmed Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Ltd SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Ltd SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Ltd Sterlite Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A 0.6 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd CC/WC Demand CRISIL A 1 Reaffirmed Loan/Bill Discounting Sterlite Energy Ltd Proposed LOC/Letter CRISIL A 2.5 Reaffirmed of Undertaking Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Undertaking* (SO) *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 90.3 Assigned Fac Swati Cast & Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49.7 Assigned The West Bengal Power Development Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Corporation Ltd Downgraded from CRISIL BBB The West Bengal Power Development TL CRISIL BBB- 6930 Corporation Ltd Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 183.5 Reaffirmed Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Fac Trident Powercraft Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 110 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee limit Unilec Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit to the tune of Rs.30.0 Million Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 96 Reaffirmed Fac Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 21.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)