Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 685 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A V Thomas Leather & Allied Products Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Fac Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 4 Reaffirmed Fac Bigesto Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bigesto Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bigesto Technologies Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Econ Antri Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Enexco Teknologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 650 Assigned Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed * 50% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee within overall limit for non fund based facility Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed * 50% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee within overall limit for non fund based facility J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 31000 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned National Export Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Assigned Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 280 Assigned Tej International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Vardhman Cables & Conductors BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Vardhman Cables & Conductors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD FAAA Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 36 Reaffirmed Bharat Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Bigesto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chakram Trading & Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Digicable Network (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL -- 1000 Suspended Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Econ Antri Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Econ Antri Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 121.5 Reaffirmed Fac Enexco Teknologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Assigned Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Fac Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit G-One Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ G-One Agro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 59.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Lambda Microwave Technologies CC - 75 Suspended Lambda Microwave Technologies LOC & BG - 50 Suspended Lambda Microwave Technologies Proposed LT Bk Loan - 45 Suspended Fac Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Ma Sarsinsa Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fac Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Ginning Pressing & Oil CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Industries Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA 1460 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned National Export Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned National Export Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Fac National Export Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Assigned Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Satyam Industries CC* CRISIL BB- 137 Assigned *includes Letter Credit sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million Satyam Industries TL CRISIL BB- 51.2 Assigned Shri Raghu Nath Rai Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Educational & Charitable Trust Shri Raghu Nath Rai Memorial TL CRISIL B- 410.9 Assigned Educational & Charitable Trust Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned India Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 64050 Reaffirmed India Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Demand Loan Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Sri Venkata Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mill Sri Venkata Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL B+ 3.1 Assigned Mill Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Organisation Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Organisation Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed *50 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit Tej International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Fac The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing CC CRISIL A 215.7 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing LT Loan CRISIL A 284 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39 Assigned Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Vajram Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Vardhman Cables & Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 74 Assigned Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 