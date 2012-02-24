Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Bholasons Enterprise LOC & BG CRISIL A2 350^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sub limit of Rs.70 Million of Packing Credit/Post-Shipment Credit Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) LOC & BG CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed India Infoline Ltd Broker grading BQ1 Assigned Jay Bhawani Metal Industries LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 169 Assigned Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Man Industries (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2+ 17000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 **Interchangeable between bank guarantee and buyer's credit Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 3000 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A1 Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4 420 Assigned S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 4.5 Million Sayona Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Sterlite Grid Ltd CP CRISIL 1000 Assigned A1(SO) Sterlite Grid Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABIL Dairy LLP CC CRISIL B 8 Assigned ABIL Dairy LLP TL CRISIL B 187 Assigned Adani Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10000 Assigned Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Bajrang Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Bholasons Enterprise Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Jay Bhawani Metal Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Jay Bhawani Metal Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 463 Assigned Discounting Loan Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 47 Assigned Lancor Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 340 Assigned Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 84.4 Reaffirmed Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 169.6 Reaffirmed Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A Man Industries (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Credit Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2.1 Assigned NSN Reddy Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Credit Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.7 Reaffirmed S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32 Reaffirmed SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sayona Ceramic CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sayona Ceramic TL CRISIL B 34.9 Assigned SONY INDIA Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2600 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Venkata Padma Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 47.1 Assigned Fac Sri Venkata Padma Traders TL CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1200 Assigned Fac Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Assigned Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.5 Assigned Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 426.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)