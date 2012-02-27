Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 330 Assigned Control Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 assigned Control Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned * Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 22000 Assigned * Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspension Revoked Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspension Revoked GE Capital Services India STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India STD (Inter-corporate CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Deposits) GE Capital Services India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4.15 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India Line of Credit CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India LOC CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 8 Assigned Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Discounting Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Philips Electronics India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Philips Electronics India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed R. R. Industrial Corporation (India) LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30 Million Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Varun Foils Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 27.2 Assigned Varun Foils Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 4.1 Assigned Varun Foils Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 14.6 Assigned Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AA Assigned (Principal) (SO) Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned Credit Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 833.2 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12.4 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AA/A1+# Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 258 Assigned Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64.9 Assigned Control Print Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.4 Assigned Control Print Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Control Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 62.6 Assigned Fac * * Long-term bank loan facility includes cash credit facility ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 6240 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 3900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350000 Reaffirmed Commoptionally PP-MLD AA-r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 70 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3240 Reaffirmed *Fully inter-changeable with Packing Credit/ Post Shipment Discounting/ Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit and any other Non-fund based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 4760 Reaffirmed Fac Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspension Revoked Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Suspension Revoked Ganga Papers India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspension Revoked GE Capital Services India WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 5.97 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1.37 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 1.55 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 8150 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 102.5 Assigned Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AAA/A1+# Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Assigned Integra Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 187.3 Assigned Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 4 Assigned Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 227.7 Assigned Fac Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60.9 Assigned Jain-Ashapuri Developers Unit-II TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Jamipol Ltd CC* CRISIL A 43 Assigned *Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, Letters of credit and Bank guarantee Jamipol Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 20 Assigned ^Sub-limit of Letters of credit of Rs.20Million Jamipol Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 127 Assigned Fac Jamipol Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 10 Assigned Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Fac Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 31.4 Assigned Fac Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.6 Assigned Philips Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1400 Reaffirmed Philips Electronics India Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed PSL Ltd LOC & BG# -- 1000 Suspended # Interchangeable with cash credit and working capital demand loan PSL Ltd CC* -- 2450 Suspended * Interchangeable with other bank facilities PSL Ltd LOC & BG -- 33640 Suspended PSL Ltd Standby Line of -- 8320 Suspended Credit PSL Ltd TL -- 1186.3 Suspended PSL Ltd WC Demand Loan* -- 21450 Suspended R. Industrial Corporation (India) CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned Pvt Ltd RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.30.00 Million for Letter of Credit for 90 days RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Assigned Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1077.8 Assigned Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 92.2 Assigned Fac Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 68.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AA+/A1+# Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company BG -- 50 Suspended Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company CC -- 4.9 Suspended Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company Proposed LT Bk Loan -- 33.9 Suspended Fac Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company Rupee TL -- 16.2 Suspended Shivam Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Shivam Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 8.2 Fac Upgraded from CRISIL D Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 81.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Industries TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Somanil Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Somanil Chemicals Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 40 Assigned * 75% of LC is interchangeable with Cash Credit Somanil Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Somnath Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw and Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw and Boiled SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Rice Mill Srinivasa Industries CC CRISIL B 36 Assigned Srinivasa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned Sterlite Energy Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL A/A1# Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AA+(SO)/ A1+(SO)# Sterlite Industries Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AA+/A1+# Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AA+(SO)# The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AA-/A1+# Varun Foils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Varun Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.6 Assigned Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed AA+(SO)/ A1+(SO)# Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed BBB+/A2# YM Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 102.8 Assigned YM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 