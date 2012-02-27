Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 195 Reaffirmed
Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed
Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 330 Assigned
Control Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 assigned
Control Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
* Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 22000 Assigned
* Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspension
Revoked
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspension
Revoked
GE Capital Services India STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India STD (Inter-corporate CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed
Deposits)
GE Capital Services India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4.15 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India Line of Credit CRISIL A1+ 2 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India LOC CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 8 Assigned
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Discounting
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Philips Electronics India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Philips Electronics India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
R. R. Industrial Corporation (India) LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30 Million
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5
Upgraded from CRISIL D
Varun Foils Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 27.2 Assigned
Varun Foils Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 4.1 Assigned
Varun Foils Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 14.6 Assigned
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. U. Financiers (India) Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AA Assigned
(Principal) (SO)
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned
Credit
Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 833.2 Reaffirmed
Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12.4 Reaffirmed
Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AA/A1+#
Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 258 Assigned
Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64.9 Assigned
Control Print Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.4 Assigned
Control Print Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Control Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 62.6 Assigned
Fac *
* Long-term bank loan facility includes cash credit facility
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 6240 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4550 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 3900 Reaffirmed
Equity-Linked PP-MLD AA-r
Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL 350000 Reaffirmed
Commoptionally PP-MLD AA-r
convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 70 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3240 Reaffirmed
*Fully inter-changeable with Packing Credit/ Post Shipment Discounting/ Bank Guarantee/Letter of
Credit and any other Non-fund based bank facility
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 4760 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspension
Revoked
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Suspension
Revoked
Ganga Papers India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspension
Revoked
GE Capital Services India WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 5.97 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1.37 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 1.55 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 8150 Reaffirmed
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 102.5 Assigned
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AAA/A1+#
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Assigned
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 187.3 Assigned
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 4 Assigned
Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 227.7 Assigned
Fac
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Integrated Service Point Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60.9 Assigned
Jain-Ashapuri Developers Unit-II TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned
Jamipol Ltd CC* CRISIL A 43 Assigned
*Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, Letters of credit and Bank guarantee
Jamipol Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 20 Assigned
^Sub-limit of Letters of credit of Rs.20Million
Jamipol Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 127 Assigned
Fac
Jamipol Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 10 Assigned
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 31.4 Assigned
Fac
Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.6 Assigned
Philips Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1400 Reaffirmed
Philips Electronics India Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
PSL Ltd LOC & BG# -- 1000 Suspended
# Interchangeable with cash credit and working capital demand loan
PSL Ltd CC* -- 2450 Suspended
* Interchangeable with other bank facilities
PSL Ltd LOC & BG -- 33640 Suspended
PSL Ltd Standby Line of -- 8320 Suspended
Credit
PSL Ltd TL -- 1186.3 Suspended
PSL Ltd WC Demand Loan* -- 21450 Suspended
R. R. Industrial Corporation (India) CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.30.00 Million for Letter of Credit for 90 days
RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Assigned
Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1077.8 Assigned
Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 92.2 Assigned
Fac
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 68.5 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AA+/A1+#
Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company BG -- 50 Suspended
Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company CC -- 4.9 Suspended
Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company Proposed LT Bk Loan -- 33.9 Suspended
Fac
Sewa Singh Oberoi and Company Rupee TL -- 16.2 Suspended
Shivam Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Shivam Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25
Upgraded from CRISIL D
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 8.2
Fac
Upgraded from CRISIL D
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 81.8
Upgraded from CRISIL D
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Vinayak Industries TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed
Somanil Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Somanil Chemicals Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 40 Assigned
* 75% of LC is interchangeable with Cash Credit
Somanil Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
Somnath Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Rice Mill
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw and Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Rice Mill
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw and Boiled SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Rice Mill
Srinivasa Industries CC CRISIL B 36 Assigned
Srinivasa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Sterlite Energy Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL A/A1# Reaffirmed
Sterlite Energy Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AA+(SO)/
A1+(SO)#
Sterlite Industries Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AA+/A1+#
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AA+(SO)#
The Madras Aluminium Company Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AA-/A1+#
Varun Foils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned
Varun Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.6 Assigned
Fac
Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
AA+(SO)/
A1+(SO)#
Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL Reaffirmed
BBB+/A2#
YM Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 102.8 Assigned
YM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
