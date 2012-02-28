Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S R Multimetals BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A S R Multimetals LOC# CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd # interchangeable with cash credit facilities A S R Multimetals Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 95.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Facility Abs Marine BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Agarwal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ambica Cashew LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Industries Associated BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Associated Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd # Fully interchangeable with Import Invoice Financing Associated LOC* CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd * Interchangeable with Overdraft upto Rs. 20 Million, Interchangeable with Bill Discounting/ Import Invoice financing/ Financial Guarantees/Pre-shipment Financing under Export Orders and Export LC upto Rs.100 Million, Bonds & Guarantees upto Rs. 50 Million. Bajrang Wire BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL A3' Ltd Bajrang Wire LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded from Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL A3' Ltd Danish Export Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Corporation Discounting Danish Export Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned Corporation Danish Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Corporation Ethnic Tobacco (I) BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes a sublimit of Rs.410.0 million for packing credit limit and with bill discounting facility of up to Rs.300.0 million. Harish Trading LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Company Hero Cycles Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 800 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Hind Aluminium Derivatives Facility CRISIL A2 14.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Hind Aluminium BG CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Hind Aluminium LOC^ CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd ^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit upto Rs.320.0 Million, Purchase Invoice Financing upto Rs.300.0 Million , Bank Guarantee upto Rs.250.0 Million and Overdraft Facility upto Rs. 20.0 Million Ind Tob LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd J. K. Logistics Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned J. Kirit & LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Brothers Kairav Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd Kl Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Kl Concast Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed *Can be interchangeably used as Buyer's Credit Metal Powder Co Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Mono Steel (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Mono Steel (I) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Prabhat Steel LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Traders Pvt Ltd Rural ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Electrification Corporation Ltd @ Includes short-term bank borrowing; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.100 billion at any point during 2011-12 Sahastraa Exports LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shankar Packagings BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shankar Packagings LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shanti Pulses LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shanti Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sri Harihar LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Industries State Bank Of CDs CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur Supreme Hydro BG CRISIL A3 27.9 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Techser Power BG CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Techser Power LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Vantech Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vantech Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S R Multimetals CC* CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * interchangeable with LC and BG A S R Multimetals TL CRISIL BBB- 153.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Abs Marine Long-TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Abs Marine Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 24.2 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Facility Adani Hazira Port Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 17500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Agarwal Roadlines CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Agarwal Roadlines WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ambica Cashew CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Industries Amp Universal TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Realty Pvt Ltd Associated CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd ^ Interchangeable with PC /FBP upto Rs. 5 Million Associated Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Associated Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 183.4 Reaffirmed Aluminium Facility Industries Pvt Ltd Bajrang Wire CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded from Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL BBB- Ltd Bajrang Wire Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 18 Downgraded from Products (I) Pvt Facility 'CRISIL BBB- Ltd Bajrang Wire TL CRISIL BB+ 42 Downgraded from Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL BBB- Ltd Danish Export WC TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned Corporation Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Ethnic Spices Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Ethnic Tobacco (I) CC* CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Ethnic Tobacco (I) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 31.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Facility Ethnic Tobacco (I) Rupee TL** CRISIL BB 631.8 Reaffirmed Ltd **Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.100.0 million Ethnic Tobacco (I) Standby Line of CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Goyal Hospital And CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Research Centre Pvt Ltd Goyal Hospital And TL* CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed Research Centre Pvt Ltd * Includes a one time letter of credit limit of Rs.6.3Millions Greater Kailash TL CRISIL D 116.6 Reaffirmed Hospitals Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.4 Reaffirmed Hospitals Pvt Ltd Facility Greater Kailash TL CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed Hospitals Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Hospitals Pvt Ltd Harish Trading CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Company Hero Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 800 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium TL CRISIL BBB+ 47 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Hind Aluminium CC* CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd *Fully interchangeable with WCDL, interchangeable with Buyers Credit upto Rs.80.0 Million, Bank Guarantee up to Rs.100.0 Million, FCNR Loan upto Rs.2 Million, Packing Credit upto Rs.50.0 Million and Bill Discounting upto Rs.50.0 Million Hind Aluminium Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd I Blue Minerals CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd I Blue Minerals Proposed TL CRISIL D 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd I Blue Minerals TL CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ind Tob CC* CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd * Interchangeable with Packing Credit facility up to Rs.130.0 Million Ind Tob CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd Ind Tob Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed International Pvt Facility Ltd Ind Tob Rupee TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd J. K. Logistics CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned J. K. Logistics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned Facility Jyoti Ingots Pvt CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Ltd Jyoti Ingots Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 32 Assigned Ltd Jyoti Ingots Pvt TL CRISIL B- 3.7 Assigned Ltd K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 170 Assigned K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Facility Kairav Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Ltd Kairav Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.6 Assigned Ltd Facility Kairav Chemicals TL CRISIL BB 2.9 Assigned Ltd Kalpesh Synthetics CC CRISIL B 101.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalpesh Synthetics Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kl Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed Kl Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Libra Hyundai Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Metal Powder Co Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 570 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency; Includes two sub limits of 2 million $ each of buyer's credit Mono Steel (I) Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 650 Assigned ^Includes a sub limit of Rs.227.5 Million for Cash credit LC (Letter of Credit) cum buyers credit facility; Includes a sub limit of Rs.422.5 Million LC Mono Steel (I) Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 750 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs.750.0 Million for one-time Term Loan LC Plasti Weave CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Industries Plasti Weave TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Industries Prabhat Steel CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Traders Pvt Ltd Prudential Rubber CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Prudential Rubber TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rural LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 280000 (Enhanced Electrification Programme^ from Rs.255 Corporation Ltd Billion) ^Subject to the total incremental long-term bank borrowings and borrowings under the rated long-term debt programme not exceeding Rs.280 billion during 2011-12 Rural LT Borrowing Programme CRISIL AAA 230000 Reaffirmed Electrification Corporation Ltd Rural LT Borrowing Programme CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Electrification Corporation Ltd Rural LT Borrowing Programme CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Electrification Corporation Ltd Rural Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Electrification Corporation Ltd Rural NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Electrification Corporation Ltd Rural Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Electrification Programme Corporation Ltd Rural Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Electrification Programme Corporation Ltd Sahastraa Exports CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shamli Sugar Works CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shamli Sugar Works TL CRISIL B- 9.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shankar Packagings CC* CRISIL BBB+ 490 Upgraded from Ltd 'CRISIL BBB Shankar Packagings TL CRISIL BBB+ 337.2 Upgraded from Ltd 'CRISIL BBB Shankar Packagings Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 62.8 Upgraded from Ltd 'CRISIL BBB Shanti Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shanti Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sree Gouriputra CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Agro Products Pvt Ltd Sree Gouriputra TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned Agro Products Pvt Ltd Sri Harihar CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Industries Sri Harihar TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Industries State Bank Of Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Bikaner And Jaipur State Bank Of Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur State Bank Of Perpetual Tier I Bonds CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur State Bank Of Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bikaner And Jaipur State Bank Of Tier I Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 3200 Reaffirmed Mysore State Bank Of Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Mysore State Bank Of Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed Mysore Supreme Hydro CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd * Includes a sub limit of Rs.60.00 Million of working capital demand loan Supreme Hydro TL CRISIL BBB- 102.1 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Techser Power CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Uttarayan Steel CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Pvt Ltd Uttarayan Steel TL CRISIL B- 8.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vantech Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Vantech Chemicals Long-TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 