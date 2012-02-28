Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S R Multimetals BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A S R Multimetals LOC# CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
# interchangeable with cash credit facilities
A S R Multimetals Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 95.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Facility
Abs Marine BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Agarwal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ambica Cashew LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Industries
Associated BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed
Aluminium
Industries Pvt Ltd
Associated Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Aluminium
Industries Pvt Ltd
# Fully interchangeable with Import Invoice Financing
Associated LOC* CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Aluminium
Industries Pvt Ltd
* Interchangeable with Overdraft upto Rs. 20 Million, Interchangeable with Bill Discounting/
Import Invoice financing/ Financial Guarantees/Pre-shipment Financing under Export Orders and
Export LC upto Rs.100 Million, Bonds & Guarantees upto Rs. 50 Million.
Bajrang Wire BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from
Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL A3'
Ltd
Bajrang Wire LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded from
Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL A3'
Ltd
Danish Export Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Corporation Discounting
Danish Export Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned
Corporation
Danish Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Corporation
Ethnic Tobacco (I) BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.410.0 million for packing credit limit and with bill discounting
facility of up to Rs.300.0 million.
Harish Trading LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Company
Hero Cycles Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 800 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Hind Aluminium Derivatives Facility CRISIL A2 14.4 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Hind Aluminium BG CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Hind Aluminium LOC^ CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
^Interchangeable with Buyers Credit upto Rs.320.0 Million, Purchase Invoice Financing upto
Rs.300.0 Million , Bank Guarantee upto Rs.250.0 Million and Overdraft Facility upto Rs. 20.0
Million
Ind Tob LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
International Pvt
Ltd
J. K. Logistics Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
J. Kirit & LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Brothers
Kairav Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Kl Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Kl Concast Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
*Can be interchangeably used as Buyer's Credit
Metal Powder Co Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
**Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Mono Steel (I) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Mono Steel (I) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
Prabhat Steel LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Traders Pvt Ltd
Rural ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Electrification
Corporation Ltd
@ Includes short-term bank borrowing; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the
rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.100 billion at any point during 2011-12
Sahastraa Exports LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shankar Packagings BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shankar Packagings LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shanti Pulses LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Shanti Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Sri Harihar LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Industries
State Bank Of CDs CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed
Bikaner And Jaipur
Supreme Hydro BG CRISIL A3 27.9 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Techser Power BG CRISIL A3 35 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Techser Power LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Vantech Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vantech Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S R Multimetals CC* CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
* interchangeable with LC and BG
A S R Multimetals TL CRISIL BBB- 153.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Abs Marine Long-TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Abs Marine Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 24.2 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd Facility
Adani Hazira Port Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 17500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Facility
Agarwal Roadlines CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Agarwal Roadlines WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ambica Cashew CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Industries
Amp Universal TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Realty Pvt Ltd
Associated CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Aluminium
Industries Pvt Ltd
^ Interchangeable with PC /FBP upto Rs. 5 Million
Associated Long-TL CRISIL BBB+ 4.6 Reaffirmed
Aluminium
Industries Pvt Ltd
Associated Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 183.4 Reaffirmed
Aluminium Facility
Industries Pvt Ltd
Bajrang Wire CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded from
Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL BBB-
Ltd
Bajrang Wire Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 18 Downgraded from
Products (I) Pvt Facility 'CRISIL BBB-
Ltd
Bajrang Wire TL CRISIL BB+ 42 Downgraded from
Products (I) Pvt 'CRISIL BBB-
Ltd
Danish Export WC TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned
Corporation
Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Ethnic Spices Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ethnic Tobacco (I) CC* CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ethnic Tobacco (I) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 31.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd Facility
Ethnic Tobacco (I) Rupee TL** CRISIL BB 631.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
**Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.100.0 million
Ethnic Tobacco (I) Standby Line of CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Goyal Hospital And CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Research Centre
Pvt Ltd
Goyal Hospital And TL* CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed
Research Centre
Pvt Ltd
* Includes a one time letter of credit limit of Rs.6.3Millions
Greater Kailash TL CRISIL D 116.6 Reaffirmed
Hospitals Pvt Ltd
Greater Kailash Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.4 Reaffirmed
Hospitals Pvt Ltd Facility
Greater Kailash TL CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed
Hospitals Pvt Ltd
Greater Kailash Overdraft Facility CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Hospitals Pvt Ltd
Harish Trading CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Company
Hero Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 800 Reaffirmed
Hind Aluminium TL CRISIL BBB+ 47 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Hind Aluminium CC* CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
*Fully interchangeable with WCDL, interchangeable with Buyers Credit upto Rs.80.0 Million, Bank
Guarantee up to Rs.100.0 Million, FCNR Loan upto Rs.2 Million, Packing Credit upto Rs.50.0
Million and Bill Discounting upto Rs.50.0 Million
Hind Aluminium Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 8.6 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
I Blue Minerals CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
I Blue Minerals Proposed TL CRISIL D 0.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
I Blue Minerals TL CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ind Tob CC* CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
International Pvt
Ltd
* Interchangeable with Packing Credit facility up to Rs.130.0 Million
Ind Tob CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
International Pvt
Ltd
Ind Tob Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
International Pvt Facility
Ltd
Ind Tob Rupee TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
International Pvt
Ltd
J. K. Logistics CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
J. K. Logistics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned
Facility
Jyoti Ingots Pvt CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
Ltd
Jyoti Ingots Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 32 Assigned
Ltd
Jyoti Ingots Pvt TL CRISIL B- 3.7 Assigned
Ltd
K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 170 Assigned
K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Facility
Kairav Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned
Ltd
Kairav Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.6 Assigned
Ltd Facility
Kairav Chemicals TL CRISIL BB 2.9 Assigned
Ltd
Kalpesh Synthetics CC CRISIL B 101.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalpesh Synthetics Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kl Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 710 Reaffirmed
Kl Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Libra Hyundai Standby Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Metal Powder Co Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 570 Assigned
* Fully Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency; Includes two
sub limits of 2 million $ each of buyer's credit
Mono Steel (I) Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 650 Assigned
^Includes a sub limit of Rs.227.5 Million for Cash credit LC (Letter of Credit) cum buyers
credit facility; Includes a sub limit of Rs.422.5 Million LC
Mono Steel (I) Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 750 Assigned
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.750.0 Million for one-time Term Loan LC
Plasti Weave CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Industries
Plasti Weave TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Industries
Prabhat Steel CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Traders Pvt Ltd
Prudential Rubber CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Prudential Rubber TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rural LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 280000 (Enhanced
Electrification Programme^ from Rs.255
Corporation Ltd Billion)
^Subject to the total incremental long-term bank borrowings and borrowings under the rated
long-term debt programme not exceeding Rs.280 billion during 2011-12
Rural LT Borrowing Programme CRISIL AAA 230000 Reaffirmed
Electrification
Corporation Ltd
Rural LT Borrowing Programme CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed
Electrification
Corporation Ltd
Rural LT Borrowing Programme CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed
Electrification
Corporation Ltd
Rural Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed
Electrification
Corporation Ltd
Rural NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
Electrification
Corporation Ltd
Rural Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed
Electrification Programme
Corporation Ltd
Rural Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed
Electrification Programme
Corporation Ltd
Sahastraa Exports CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shamli Sugar Works CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shamli Sugar Works TL CRISIL B- 9.8 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shankar Packagings CC* CRISIL BBB+ 490 Upgraded from
Ltd 'CRISIL BBB
Shankar Packagings TL CRISIL BBB+ 337.2 Upgraded from
Ltd 'CRISIL BBB
Shankar Packagings Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 62.8 Upgraded from
Ltd 'CRISIL BBB
Shanti Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Shanti Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Sree Gouriputra CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned
Agro Products Pvt
Ltd
Sree Gouriputra TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Agro Products Pvt
Ltd
Sri Harihar CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Industries
Sri Harihar TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Industries
State Bank Of Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned
Bikaner And Jaipur
State Bank Of Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Bikaner And Jaipur
State Bank Of Perpetual Tier I Bonds CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bikaner And Jaipur
State Bank Of Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Bikaner And Jaipur
State Bank Of Tier I Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AAA 3200 Reaffirmed
Mysore
State Bank Of Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Mysore
State Bank Of Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed
Mysore
Supreme Hydro CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.60.00 Million of working capital demand loan
Supreme Hydro TL CRISIL BBB- 102.1 Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Techser Power CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Uttarayan Steel CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Uttarayan Steel TL CRISIL B- 8.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vantech Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Vantech Chemicals Long-TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)