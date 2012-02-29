Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 250 Assigned ADF Foods Ltd Standby Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Aurostar Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Aurostar Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Fac Automatic Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Automatic Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Baroda Equipment and Vessels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned BBC Agricom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 28.5 Assigned Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 115 Assigned * Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned *One way interchangeable to post shipment bills against Letter of Credit Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Discounting Fac Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Credit Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Damodar Timber Depot Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Damodar Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Damodar Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 30 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs.30.0 Million for Buyers Credit Essar Ferro Alloys Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1250 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Hindalco Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Patil and Company BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Petrochem Engineering Construction Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 37 Assigned Fac Petrochem Engineering Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 225 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1795 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Sahdev Jewellers Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 132 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal *The facility includes packing credit (foreign currency) sub limit of Rs. 60.0 Million Sahdev Jewellers LOC CRISIL A4 232 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Sahdev Jewellers Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 186 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Key Loan CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Tayo Rolls Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Fac Vineeth Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd FD FA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1250 Assigned Atri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 127 Assigned Fac Automatic Electric Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Baroda Equipment and Vessels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65* Assigned * includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit and Post Shipment Credit Rs.10 Million. BBC Agricom Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Assigned * Includes a sublimit - Packing credit for Rs.50 Million Bhatter Silver Smith Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 91 Reaffirmed Bhatter Silver Smith Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 109 Reaffirmed Fac Blue Star Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Blue Star Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB- 1950 Reaffirmed Blue Star Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3050 Reaffirmed Fac Blue Star Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Credit Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Buildmet Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Fac BVSR PAM Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 245 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200.7 Assigned Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 19.3 Assigned Fac Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80* Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.65.00 Million Export Packing Credit Color Equipments and Accessories Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Ltd Fac Damodar Timber Depot Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Fac Devanshi Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Essar Ferro Alloys Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.6 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 62.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/Overdraft* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 130.18 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed K. R. Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Kamla Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Fac Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 8.5 Reaffirmed Fac Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 204.2 Reaffirmed Navketan Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 37 Reaffirmed Fac Navketan Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 131 Reaffirmed NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29.5 Assigned Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.6 Assigned Patidar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Patil and Company CC CRISIL C 80 Assigned Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Assigned Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40.3 Assigned Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 67.1 Assigned Fac Petrochem Engineering Construction CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 41.5 Reaffirmed Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 778.1 Reaffirmed Rajendra G. Shah & Company CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1205 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 95 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities Rallis India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Royal Appliances TL CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned Royal Appliances LOC CRISIL D 14 Assigned Royal Appliances BG CRISIL D 21.5 Assigned Royal Appliances CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 16500 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 283.5 Reaffirmed Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Assigned Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2560 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4706 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5584 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2450 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 116900 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL A- 440 Reaffirmed Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 640 Reaffirmed TNR Constructions TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Trade India Corporation CC CRISIL B- 49.2 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10.8 Reaffirmed Fac Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 22.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vineeth Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Assigned Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 325 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and Packing Credit to the extent of Rs. 112 Million Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 310 Million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)