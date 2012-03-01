Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Amar Trades Ltd LOC Bill DiscountingCRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Amar Trades Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Packing Credit Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Facility Chothy Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Chothy Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Dolphin Clothing Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75* Assigned * interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.37.5 Million Forbes Marshall Codel Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 110 Assigned Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd (Gel). Foreign Documentary CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Bills Purchase* *interchangeable with Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchase Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd (Gel). BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd (Gel). Packing Credit CRISIL A3 700 Assigned Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd (Gel). LOC^ CRISIL A3 600 Assigned ^Interchangeable with Buyer s credit Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 270 Assigned Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Jineshwar Engineers (Civil) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Kores (India) Ltd Guarantee CRISIL A3 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kores (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kores (India) Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kores (India) Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2 Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Lalbaba Industrial Corporation Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4 28.2 Assigned Ltd *Includes bank guarantee sublimit of Rs.1.00 Million Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Maharishi Markandeshwar University BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Upgraded (Mullana) from CRISIL CRISIL A2 Mahima Gems Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Facility Mahima Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Mahima Gems Post Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Mirc Electronics Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CRISIL A2+ 1430 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Mirc Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 6250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 1070 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL A1 Mount Infra Project BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Nitson And Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Nitson And Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Nitson And Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Nitson And Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60.5 Assigned Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys & Finance Pvt Ltd LOC Bill DiscountingCRISIL A4 15 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys & Finance Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd'S BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 **Fungible with bank guarantee limit of Rs.30.0 Million Rungta Irrigation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 111 Assigned Shakti Precision Components (India) BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shakti Precision Components (India) LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned Facility Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill PurchasCRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sheetal Shipping And Metal LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Processing Ltd Sheetal Shipping And Metal BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Processing Ltd Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 535 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Sai Steel Industries India Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Sitaram Energy And Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sitaram Energy And Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sri Bhagavathy Traders Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 120.2 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Foreign Bill PurchasCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Credit* *Cash Credit of Rs.20.00 Million is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Tata Ceramics Ltd Foreign Bill PurchasCRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 13.1 Reaffirmed Facility Universal Import Export Bill P4 115 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Facility Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.3 Assigned Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ahir Salt And Allied Products Pvt Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ltd Ahir Salt And Allied Products Pvt TL CRISIL BB 10.5 Assigned Ltd Amar Trades Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Pvt TL CRISIL 1500 Assigned Ltd BBB-(SO) Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway TL CRISIL 14660 Assigned Ltd BBB-(SO) Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway TL CRISIL BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Chothy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Ltd Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned Ltd Credit Dolphin Clothing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Facility Dolphin Clothing Long-TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Dolphin Foods India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Dolphin Foods India Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned Facility Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Forbes Marshall Codel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Giriraj Ginning And Pressing Pvt CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Ltd Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Facility Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd (Gel). Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd (Gel). CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd (Gel). TL CRISIL BBB- 638.1 Assigned Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/ bill discounting / FCNR (B) J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned Jineshwar Engineers (Civil) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kores (India) Ltd CC & Working CapitalCRISIL BBB- 913.5 Downgraded demand loan* from CRISIL BBB+ *interchangeable with Overdraft and Pledge facility Kores (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 908.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lalbaba Industrial Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 102 Assigned Ltd Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL CRISIL D 66.3 Assigned Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 161.4 Assigned Facility Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 142.3 Assigned Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Legend Drugs And Formulations Pvt Working Capital TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Ltd Legend Drugs And Formulations Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 63.2 Assigned Ltd Facility Legend Drugs And Formulations Pvt LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Legend Drugs And Formulations Pvt Long-TL CRISIL D 11.8 Assigned Ltd M.P. Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned M.P. Agro Brk Energy Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.2 Assigned Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 139.6 Assigned Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Assigned Maharishi Markandeshwar University TL CRISIL A- 1970 Upgraded (Mullana) from CRISIL CRISIL BBB+ Maharishi Markandeshwar University Proposed TL CRISIL A- 465 Upgraded (Mullana) from CRISIL CRISIL BBB+ Malabar Multi Speciality Centre Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Ltd Marvel Landmarks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL B 300 Suspended Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Mirc Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Unsecured Loans CRISIL A- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A Mount Infra Project CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Nanda Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Nitson And Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Nitson And Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Palm Beach Hospital TL CRISIL B 125.7 Assigned Pavan Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Power Welfare Society Power Welfare SocietCRISIL BB 300 Assigned Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 41 Assigned Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 99 Assigned Facility Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys & Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd'S CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd'S TL CRISIL B+ 103.3 Assigned Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd'S Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 29.1 Assigned Facility Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Rising Landscapes - Aop TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- **Fungible with bank guarantee limit of Rs.30.0 Million Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rungta Irrigation Ltd CC CRISIL C 140 Assigned Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Sai Surface Coating Technologies TL CRISIL D 54 Assigned Sai Surface Coating Technologies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 12.9 Assigned Facility Sai Surface Coating Technologies BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Sai Surface Coating Technologies CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL D 41.6 Assigned Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 16.3 Assigned Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.1 Assigned Santhi Processing Unit Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5.8 Assigned Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL 255 Reaffirmed BB Shakti Precision Components (India) CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shakti Precision Components (India) Line of Credit CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shakti Precision Components (India) Long-TL CRISIL BBB 163.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shakti Precision Components (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Facility BBB Sheetal Shipping And Metal TL CRISIL C 35.2 Assigned Processing Ltd Sheetal Shipping And Metal Corporate Loan CRISIL C 9 Assigned Processing Ltd Sheetal Shipping And Metal CC CRISIL C 83.2 Assigned Processing Ltd Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Shree Balaji Texspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Sai Steel Industries India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility Shree Sai Steel Industries India CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Sai Steel Industries India LOC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Sitaram Energy And Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sitaram Energy And Logistics Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 93 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders Long-TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Radhakrishna Rice Industry TL CRISIL B 9.6 Assigned Sri Radhakrishna Rice Industry CC CRISIL B 74.7 Assigned Sri Radhakrishna Rice Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Assigned Sri Venkata Satyanarayana Raw & SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Satyanarayana Raw & CC CRISIL B+ 73.8 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Satyanarayana Raw & Long-TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.2 Assigned Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 149.8 Assigned Facility Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit of Rs.20.00 Million is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1046.1 Reaffirmed Tilak Raj Madan Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Tilak Raj Madan Mohan Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 112 Reaffirmed Venus Home Appliances Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 173 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Vijayasree Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Facility Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 178.7 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5.9 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 155 Reaffirmed *Including standby cash credit limit of Rs.20 Million Wolkem India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 122 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.