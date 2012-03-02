Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Discounting/ Export Bills Receivable^ ^100% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Foreign Bill Discounting/Export Bills Receivable; Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed $50% interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit and 25% interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee within the total non fund based limit of Rs.40 Million Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit+ +Standby Line of Credit to be utilized as Export Packing Credit/ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and/or Foreign Bill Discounting/ Export Bills Receivable Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Datamatics Global Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 12 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals Pvt Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed *Letter Of Credit of Rs.10.0 Million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Incas International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 107.2* Reaffirmed * Includes a proposed limit of Rs.7.2 million Incas International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Incas International LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Incas International BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Priti Constructions BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350* Reaffirmed *Among the fund based limit, the EPC limit is Rs. 280 million; FBP/PCBD limit is Rs 350 million; Rupee Finance Limit is Rs. 350 million. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs. 350 million. RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shah & Parikh BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Rice Mills Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme * CRISIL A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed *Rs.1.95-billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 27.5 Reaffirmed T L Verma and Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4 10 Assigned *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed # Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are fully interchangeable TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC#^ CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed # Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are fully interchangeable; ^ Includes a sub-limit of Rs.70.0 Million of Buyers' Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB-# 500 Reaffirmed Almondz Finanz Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB-# 100 Reaffirmed Fac* *includes Overdraft facility Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency ^% ^100% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Foreign Bill Discounting/Export Bills Receivable; %100% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit/ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Cash Credit Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 14.2 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 19.6 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Aroma Realties Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Aroma Realties Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Aroma Realties Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 138 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB 2750 Reassigned (SO) from CRISIL BBB Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 400 Reassigned Fac (SO) from CRISIL BBB Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 92.2 Reaffirmed Fac Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6 Reaffirmed Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 34.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 3.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 18 Reaffirmed Fac Dharti Enterprise TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Assigned Dharti Enterprise CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Dharti Enterprise Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 21 Assigned Fac Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Fimakem India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed *Including standby cash credit facility of Rs.9.0 million Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 87.8 Reaffirmed Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 103.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 56.6 Reaffirmed Gujral & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 Million of Letter of Credit HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 164.5 Reaffirmed HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Credit HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 34 Reaffirmed Fac HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 100 Assigned # Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 Million of Bank Guarantee Incas International TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL A- 227.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) Proposed TL CRISIL A- 16.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL A- 74 Reaffirmed Ltd Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27 Reaffirmed Fac Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4590 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.6.00 Billion Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 119.328 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 118.7 Reaffirmed Fac Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 446.6 Reaffirmed RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit for Rs.200.0 Million S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 638.5 Reaffirmed Sansar Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Shah & Parikh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs 20.00 Billion CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier II Bonds) 7.00 Billion Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 160 Suspended Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Fac Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills CC* CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Includes a sublimit for Inland LC of Rs.10.00 Million & a sublimit for IUDBP of Rs.10.00 Million Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 34.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Stork Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Swift Freight (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Swift Freight (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed T L Verma and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed * Include a sub-limit of Rs.150.0Million of Export Packing Credit and a sub-limit of Rs.5.0Million of Inland Bill Discounting TPS Infrastructure Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 