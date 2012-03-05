Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Binaguri Tea Company Pvt Ltd'S BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Encore Natural Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Encore Natural Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Jrd Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A2+ 65 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Manpho Exports LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Export Bill PurchaseCRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Bills Discount/ChequCRISIL A1+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3210.4 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Payment Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Export Bill PurchaseCRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill ExchangCRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Worldwide Safety Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Acg Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Alliancz Poly-Chem Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL D 121.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Arm Overseas P Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Binaguri Tea Company Pvt Ltd'S CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Binaguri Tea Company Pvt Ltd'S Long-TL CRISIL BBB 124.7 Reaffirmed Encore Natural Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Harry Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Harry Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed M J R Steels Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd'S Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AA- 1037.9 Assigned (Principal) (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd'S Second-Loss FacilityCRISIL BBB 4.5 Assigned (SO) Manpho Exports CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Manpho Exports Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels & Power Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Sri Saraswathi Education Society Long-TL CRISIL B- 122.2 Assigned Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Long-TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 41.7 Assigned Ltd Facility The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1634.6 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Working Capital CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed Demand Loan* Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 62.7 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL B+ Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL C V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL C V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2.8 Upgraded Facility from CRISIL C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)