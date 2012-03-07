Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 28 Assigned Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Credit Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4 8.7 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Coastal Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reassigned Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reassigned Credit Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 140 Reassigned Discounting Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 37 Reassigned Credit Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Credit Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Popular Vehicles And Services Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Subray Catal Chem Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Subray Catal Chem Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned United Marine Academy Trust Elementary First Aid Grade 3 Assigned United Marine Academy Trust Personal Survival Grade 3 Assigned Techniques United Marine Academy Trust Personal Safety and Grade 3 Assigned Social Responsibilities Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 15.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B 45.4 Upgraded Bk Loan Facility from CRISIL D Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & Working CapitalCRISIL AA- 2250 Reaffirmed Demand Loan^ ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency; interchangeable with letter of credit, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1460 million Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 213 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 172 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhalla International TL CRISIL BBB- 15.2 Assigned Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Facility Castwel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit Coastal Aqua Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Facility Coastal Aqua CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 83.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.8 Assigned Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 16 Assigned Facility Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Facility Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Popular Vehicles And Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 315.3 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Popular Vehicles And Services Pvt TL CRISIL BB 109.3 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Assigned Facility Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 290# Downgraded from CRISIL BBB # Includes interchangeable Letter of Credit Limits of Rs. 20.00 Million Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 30* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Includes interchangeable Cash Credit Limits of Rs. 30.00 Million Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 144.5 Downgraded Facility from CRISIL BBB Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Working Capital CRISIL BBB- 75 Downgraded Demand Loan from CRISIL BBB Subray Catal Chem Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 64.1 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.