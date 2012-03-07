Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned
A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 28 Assigned
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Credit
Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4 8.7 Reaffirmed
Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Coastal Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reassigned
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reassigned
Credit
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 140 Reassigned
Discounting
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 37 Reassigned
Credit
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed
Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Credit
Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Popular Vehicles And Services Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed
Subray Catal Chem Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
Subray Catal Chem Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
United Marine Academy Trust Elementary First Aid Grade 3 Assigned
United Marine Academy Trust Personal Survival Grade 3 Assigned
Techniques
United Marine Academy Trust Personal Safety and Grade 3 Assigned
Social
Responsibilities
Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
A G Derco Belting (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 15.7 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B 45.4 Upgraded
Bk Loan Facility from
CRISIL D
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & Working CapitalCRISIL AA- 2250 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan^
^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency; interchangeable with letter of
credit, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1460 million
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 213 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BBB- 172 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bhalla International TL CRISIL BBB- 15.2 Assigned
Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Facility
Castwel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.8 Reaffirmed
Castwel Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Coastal Aqua Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Facility
Coastal Aqua CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 83.6 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd Long-TL CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.8 Assigned
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 16 Assigned
Facility
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Facility
Link Marble And Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned
Popular Vehicles And Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 315.3 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Popular Vehicles And Services Pvt TL CRISIL BB 109.3 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd Long-TL CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed
Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned
Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Assigned
Facility
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 290# Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
# Includes interchangeable Letter of Credit Limits of Rs. 20.00 Million
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 30* Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
* Includes interchangeable Cash Credit Limits of Rs. 30.00 Million
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 144.5 Downgraded
Facility from CRISIL
BBB
Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Working Capital CRISIL BBB- 75 Downgraded
Demand Loan from CRISIL
BBB
Subray Catal Chem Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Trident Techlabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Facility CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 64.1 Reaffirmed
Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)